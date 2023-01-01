Korean Tourism Numbers Set to Decline in Light of the Itaewon Tragedy

Photo Source: Lingua Asia

Reopening of neighboring countries, canceled festivals and BTS joining the army will lead to a major reduction in inbound tourism to South Korea.

After nearly tripling tourism numbers year on year in September, inbound travel to South Korea is on track to decline.

Since the tragic stampede in Itaewon last month, which saw 156 deaths, including two American foreign exchange students, and 197 injuries, event organizers in Korea have become committed to caution. Major festivals and events scheduled for early November have been canceled in the aftermath of the Itaewon Halloween incident, which has caused the country to rethink its crowd control measures.

The Busan One Asia Festival 2022, scheduled for the following day after the crowd surge was canceled immediately. The event, co-hosted by the Busan Tourism Organization and Korea Tourism Organization was scheduled to showcase thirteen K-pop groups for 40,000 fans.

The Busan Culture & Tourism Festival Organizing Committee also postponed the 17th Busan Fireworks Festival targeted for Nov. 5. Even mega conglomerate Samsung held a quiet commemorative event on its 53rd anniversary of foundation with a solemn atmosphere, donating 5 billion KRW.

Like in Japan and other collectivist east Asian countries, a culture of personal space is valued less than getting to one’s destination. Seoulites especially become used to being crammed into small spaces from childhood. It is not uncommon to have subway pushers who will essentially shove as many people into cars in order to get passengers to work on time. Insensitivity towards safety and failure of government risk management are other factors that contributed to the tragedy.

Although a special investigation has begun with the bringing in of six suspects, including former chief of the Yongsan Police Station and Yongsan-gu District Chief, and a search and seizure is underway against the CEO of Hamilton Hotel, it might take some time before the country fully recovers from the tragedy.

The bright side is that Koreans in the metropolitan areas have promptly changed their ways, maintaining unprecedented distance from each other in subways since the incident. This increased awareness of personal space will hopefully have a lasting effect on the priorities of the country.

The tourism industry will remain cautious in the next few months, which is likely to have an adverse impact on the number of visitors.

This reduction of events with the news that BTS is on schedule to serve its mandatory military service may lead to a softening of interest in Korea. BTS brought in an estimated 1.4 trillion KRW (1.1 billion USD) in 2018 and is a major reason for some travel to Korea.

Further, the reopening of neighboring countries Japan and Taiwan will most likely divert visitors. Japan in particular, is one of the world’s most popular tourist destinations and may siphon off those who would have otherwise been destined for Korea.

China, traditionally a large portion of inbound tourism to South Korea, will not aid in the increase of visitors anytime soon. With Mainland China’s continued policy of Zero Covid and the difficulty of travel that stems from it, increased tourism from that direction still seems unlikely in the next few months.

Korea remains a pop culture juggernaut with global influence on fashion, music and television to name a few. It remains to be seen how these factors will affect tourism in the long-run.