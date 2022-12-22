Skip to main content
What the Pentagon Keeps Secret About China

What the Pentagon Keeps Secret About China

Escalating tension with China was a mistake, and building a colossal military budget is doubling down on this mistake.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Mark A. Milley answer questions during a press conference at NATO headquarter: Flickr: Attribution (CC BY 2.0)

Escalating tension with China was a mistake, and building a colossal military budget is doubling down on this mistake.

To encourage Congress to authorize the largest defense budget ever, the Pentagon just released its annual report on China, which dangerously misrepresents the country’s defense strategy. Such deliberate lies about China to drum up justification for more US war spending need to be urgently addressed.

Let’s debunk these lies:

  • On Nuclear Weapons: The Pentagon reports that China possesses around 400 nuclear warheads with no clear plan on how to use them. If this estimation of China’s arsenal is correct, it’s still trivial compared to the US’s almost 6,000 warheads. China is the only nuclear power with an unconditional “no first use” policy, and has been clear that it only intends to use its nuclear power for assurance and defense. Meanwhile, the United States is the only country to have used nuclear weapons in war and has also flirted with escalating tensions into a nuclear war with Russia this year. Who is preparing for war?
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

  • On International Order: The Pentagon reports that China may challenge the US in the international arena. It is true that China is taking the lead internationally in economic development, in technological innovation, and in fighting climate change. Other countries around the world are happy for its support in growing their capacities to be independent of United States hegemony in their regions. China builds relationships through economic cooperation and good diplomacy. In contrast, the United States asserts its global dominance through direct or proxy war, occupation, crippling sanctions, and regime-changing coups. The international order that the United States seeks to maintain is rooted in violence and destruction. Let's invest in peace, not war!

While the United States is desperately pursuing its outdated policy of enforcing global hegemony, the rest of the world is already moving towards a multilateral sphere, which ensures the greatest chance for peace. Escalating tension with China was a mistake, and building a colossal military budget is doubling down on this mistake. We must be vigilant about the warmongering lies about China. “China is not our enemy” is not a hollow slogan but firm ground that peacemakers stand on.

Ways to Take Action:

Tags
terms:
ChinapentagonGeneral Milleycodepink

RECOMMENDED STORIES

austin milley 1200 full
Asia

What the Pentagon Keeps Secret About China

cuba si 1201
Immigration Reform

‘Journey for Justice’ Immigrants’ Rights March from Texas Reaches San Diego

Supreme Court Decisions Shaping the Nation
Law and the Justice System

Supreme Court Decisions Shaping the Nation

Brokémon
Progressive Issues

Brokémon's Latest Grift Too Cringey Even for His Cringey Fans

collusion 1200
The Media

When Big Media and Big Government Collude

lula wins 1200
Progressive Issues

10 Nice Surprises in 2022

Keep Your Body Healthy
Wellness

5 Awesome Tips to Do Every Day to Keep Your Body Healthy

Broken Healthcare System
Healthcare Reform

Fixing Our Broken Health Care System Is Not Hard