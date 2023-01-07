In 1933 muckraker Morrow Mayo published " Los Angeles," a scathing look at the dark side of the city in a series of essays that drove Angelenos wild. I read Mayo's book as a 15 year-old at the Compton High School library and have never forgotten that chapter entitled "The Rape of Owens Valley." At 92, I still wince at Mayo's recounting of the way Los Angeles manipulated the acquisition of water rights in the valley and squelched the settlers effort to form an agricultural reclamation area. The water was free, and moving it was cheap since it was downhill for the 200 miles to the city.

The song has waited a hundred years to be written, performed and recorded. Actually, Mayo wrote it nearly a century ago, as prose, not as lyrics. All the evils Mayo saw in 1933 have been incorporated into the verses, along with some new wrinkles that Mayo's L A. hadn't thought of. The city's non-consensual lust, or thirst, for water has had political leaders figuring out new ways to bring more in from Owens Valley, from the days when Harrison Gray Otis ran the L. A. Times to the recent end of Mayor Eric Garcetti's term, as the mayor tried to give the city a green look in its impossible attempt to become water self-sustainable. All of this caught in the lyrics of the song.

"THE RAPE OF OWENS VALLEY" has waited long enough for its premier performance, and now the time is right, for 2024 marks the centennial of the settlers most desperate act of protest, Early next year, scholars, the press and politicians will commemorate the 1924 bombing of the Los Angeles Aqueduct, which cut off the city's water supply temporarily. It was a futile act by frustrated settlers whose pleas to the city had long been ignored. Don't expect the city to surrender its water rights next year, but it is interesting to consider if recently elected liberal mayor Karen Bass would be any more willing to compromise than her defeated opponent developer Rick Caruso.



The song will be heard over and over on radio during the months-long run-up to the bombing centennial. It will be played and replayed frequently during the centennial and the band recording it will be a hit. Requests for gigs and interviews will roll in. A guitar band is needed, with either a Woody Guthrie-type voice or a Joan Baez protest sound. I suggest they call themselves "The 'Duct Busters." Is there such a band out there? This song will be the local equivalent of "This Land Is Our Land," and you know where that song wen

And here is the back story to the song:

Shortly after 1900, farmers in Owens Valley, which is about 200 miles north of L. A., started to set up a federal reclamation program, in which the U. S. government would help pay for construction of irrigation canals to bring water to fertile soil and open it for farming. This was one of the 'progressive' programs of that era. It worked elsewhere, but not in Owens Valley because Los Angeles had by that time decided it wanted to divert the water south to encourage growth of the city. L. A. persuaded Pres. Teddy Roosevelt to veto the Owens Valley project. The city surreptitiously purchased water rights, diverted streams, and, still not satisfied, put in giant wells that pump up ground water, lowering the water table and endangering the orchards that were already there. The settlers protested but the city then started, in 1908, to build the 200 mile aqueduct to carry the water to L A. It was completed, despite protests, in 1913.

As the creeks and rivers drained south to L. A., Owens Lake, a briny lake about 20 miles long at the south end of the valley, began to dry up. By the 1950s the lake was gone, turned into an alkali flat, and when the wind from the south swept across it, alkali flew north through the rest of the valley.

By the 1920s the settlers were in revolt, leading to the bombing of the aqueduct in 1924, which cut off for a while L. A.'s water supply. There were other bombings over the years but that was the major one. Mayo then published his scathing book about the city, one chapter of which was a powerful recounting of "The Rape of Owens Valley."

The lyrics in the song recount all this, briefly, and bring it up to date to the city's latest plan - cut water imports to show we are green, but only cut them from places where we have to pay for the water. L A doesn't pay for water from Owens Valley since it owns the water - so cutting other imports makes the city even more dependent on that valley's water. And the city is sending the wells there even deeper.

"THE RAPE OF OWENS VALLEY: THIS VALLEY IS OURS, IT AIN'T L. A's"



Music by Ralph E. Shaffer, Lyrics by Shaffer and Dolores Rourke



Here's my feeble rendition of a shorter version of the song, to give you the melody:



[should begin with instrumental version of chorus, seguing into lyrics. We may add a vocal rendition of the chorus at the beginning as well.][The song flows in two verses followed by a chorus eight verses in all]



I'm comin' home where I belong

to a place where I can write my kind of song

about our Owens Valley,

and how L A done us wrong

by takin' all our water

exploitin' us so long.

They drained our creeks, our lake went dry

and the wind just smothers us with alkali

"From Lone Pine up to Bishop

the dust gets in ev'ry eye

the city pled 'Not Guilty'

the judge said 'rectify.'

This valley Is ours, it ain't L A's

We're takin' it back; one of these days.



[instrumental: one verse followed by chorus]



They want each spring and every seep

their new wells are pumpin' up from super deep

hedgerow's are very thirsty

but get nothin' but a peep

with orchards lookin' putrid

there ain't much fruit to reap.

L A's ambitions have no end

any laws against them they will surely bend

They moved a nash'nal forest

an act hard to comprehend

into a treeless desert

"Their big ditch to defend

This valley is ours, it ain't L A's

We're takin' it back; one of these days



[instrumental version of chorus] TWO NEW VERSES HAVE BEEN INSERTED BELOW TO UPDATE CURRENT SITUATION] AND TIE SONG TO 1924 DYNAMITE

at last frustration made us fight

and the valley rocked with blasts of dynamite

We blew their ditch wide open

in the middle of the night

the water filled our river

oh what a gorgeous sight

the bomb was Morrow Mayo's cue,

and he wrote a book that set L A askew

it got our state's attention

and The entire country, too

"The Rape of Owens Valley

"Besmirched red, white, and blue

This valley is ours, It ain't L A'sWe're taking it back, One of these days.



MORE INSTRUMENTAL MUSIC HERE???? ANOTHER NEW VERSE RE GARCETTI'S "GREENER" L A



L A's cut water imports some

but it all depends on where it's comin' from

why pay for Lake Mead liquid

at a price that makes you numb

when Owens Valley water

won't even cost a crumb

I'm comin' home where I belong

And this time we're gonna right that awful wrong

L A's empire is crumblin'

it's demise they can't prolong

we'll stand as one united

we're OWENS VALLEY STRONG



this valley is ours, it ain't L A's

We're takin' it back;

SOONER THAN YOU THINK [spoken firmly]

one of these days

If you or or your band wants to record this song, contact Ralph E. Shaffer, professor emeritus of history, at Cal Poly Pomona. reshaffer@cpp.edu