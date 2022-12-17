Pasadena Recognizes Need to Take Local Climate Action

It took until after 10 pm, but Thursday night (December 15) the Pasadena Unified School Board voted unanimously to approve Resolution 2690, "Recognition of Global Climate Emergency and Urgency to Take Local Action to Source 100% Carbon Free Energy by 2030.”

The effort to bring this resolution to the attention of the PUSD Board was led by local activist Sam Berndt with support from the Pasadena 100 coalition.

As I commented in an email read during the discussion before the Board voted to pass the resolution:

“You’d think a city like Pasadena would be enlightened on taking meaningful action to do our share in responding to the Global Climate Emergency. You would be wrong. In 2021, most of the electricity supplied by Pasadena Water and Power (PWP) came from fossil fuel, and nearly half came from coal - even more than in 2020! Pasadena electricity generates more than twice as much greenhouse gas per kilowatt as the average California utility. We can and must do better.”

The Pasadena 100 coalition’s goal is to have the city do better, by setting a goal of 100% renewable electricity by 2030 for PWP. We are a diverse coalition of more than 20 local non-profits, including the Arroyo Seco Foundation, Throop Unitarian Universalist Church, local chapters of the NAACP and the Sierra Club, and are led Cynthia Cannady of the League of Women Voters.

Over the summer, Pasadena 100 collected over 1300 postcards to the City Council from city residents stating “I care about climate change and I want Pasadena to be powered by 100% carbon free energy by 2030,” presenting them to Mayor Gordo and the Council at a rally on Oct. 24 at CIty Hall.

We are hopeful that the Pasadena City Council will adopt a similar resolution next month, but as always seems to be the case when trying to change business as usual, there is some intrigue involved - even when business as means, as UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres put it: "We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator.”

Pasadena 100 is hearing that there is a secret alternative resolution being drafted by two City Council members, and that the Vice Mayor of Pasadena unsuccessfully tried behind the scenes to prevent the School Board from passing the resolution..

That would not be the first indication that efforts are in play to preserve the fossil-fuel status quo in Pasadena. The process to update where Pasadena gets its electricity from was supposed to kick off with the first meeting of the “Stakeholders Technical Advisory Group” (STAG) on Sept. 22. But on Sept. 20, at the impetus of a subset of the City Council, previously selected STAG members were informed that the meeting was cancelled and PWP was reformulating the STAG, which finally met for the first time on Dec. 14.

With Thursday night’s unanimous resolution by the Pasadena School Board last night, perhaps the Pasadena City Council will finally take its foot off the accelerator to climate hell.