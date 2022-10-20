Unbridled Attention Economy Manufactures Junk Food

Years ago (in 1971), Herbert A. Simon made the case that we should view attention transactions like financial transactions. In The Attention Economy, “attention (is) a scarce and highly desirable resource to be captured and maintained.” Prescient Simon was, and his conjecture of a half-century ago has become reality, a defining characteristic of our time.

One tell-tell sign is the language that has emerged to describe that contention, and clickbait is an example of a word associated with digital media literacy. “Clickbait is a sensationalized headline that encourages you to click a link to an article, image, or video. Instead of presenting objective facts, clickbait headlines often appeal to your emotions and curiosity.” Thirst trap is a type of clickbait.

The concept refers to “a flirty message posted on social media…done not to (get a) response or satisfy any attraction but to feed the poster’s ego or need for attention.” Not in a million years would you expect somebody like Martha Stewart to fit this description, right? Think again. Promoting a coffee brand, the 81-year-old appeared topless, wearing only an apron, and the photo went viral—6 million views soon after it was posted.

Ok, you say: Ms. Stewart is a celebrity. But what about Shelby Renae, a 25-year-old from Los Angeles, who awakened to find that a video she uploaded just a few hours earlier had three million views? Fantasy? Hardly. It happened, and now Ms. Ranae has 1.3 million followers on TikTok alone. If you take the time to sample her productivity, you might be surprised—not so much about Ms. Renae, but about what it says about us and why we are drawn to what she and others produce. But make no mistake about this: there is no hard line between “they” (producers) and “we” (consumers). Indeed, they and we are often one.

Both stories illustrate what psychologist Susan Smalley calls “living in a society of attention-seekers,” The Attention Society, which is also the subject of Drew Harwell’s article, published a few days ago by The Washington Post. Harwell focuses on TikTok, a platform owned by the Chinese-based company, ByteDance. What is compelling about TikTok? In Harwell’s words, it is that “two-thirds of American teens use the app, and 1 in 6 say they watch it ‘almost constantly,’ a Pew Research Center survey in August found.”

What makes Tick … tock (pun intended) is an algorithm that “gradually builds profiles of users’ tastes not from what they choose but how they behave.” In other words, TikTok watches you as you watch it and then uses input to select videos “just for your tastes and preferences.” (My favorite is dogs.) The more you watch, the more likely TikTok will influence you.

A high school teacher told Harwell that he sees evidence in how young people “talk, behave, and choose.” Evidence? Harwell reports that “author Colleen Hoover, BookTok’s biggest star, has sold more copies this year than the Bible,” and TikTok has become “a primary news source for one in three American viewers (Pew Research Center reported that finding last month).”

While there is no doubt that TikTok’s perspectivity and ingenuity have made it a social media force, we make success possible. Think about it. Noses in books? Engaged in deep conversations? Not so much. Visually inclined? Seeking likes and shares? Lots of much. So, when colleague Adrian Lenardic of Rice University clued me into an article that predicted this digital revolution—written 25 years ago—it was a piece I had to read.

The author, Michael Goldhaber—whom The New York Times calls “the Cassandra of the Internet Age”—published an article in Wired entitled, Attention Shoppers! The Currency of the New Economy Won’t Be Money but Attention. The year was 1997. In it, Goldhaber asserts that while information is not scarce (it is everywhere), information is not the economy of cyberspace. Attention is. Drawing on Thomas Mandel and Gerald Van der Leun’s 1996 book, Rules of the Net, Goldhaber argues that information is a thing, while attention relates to “a fundamental human desire.”

Humans seek recognition, praise, and the desire to connect with others. Interestingly, while cyberspace does not discriminate or exclude anybody from gaining attention, getting attention is far from automatic. “(Cyberspace) promises nearly everyone a chance at attention from millions,” Goldhaber writes, “but the Net also ups the ante, increasing the relentless pressure to get some traction of this limited resource. At the same time, it generates even greater demands on us to pay what scarce attention we can to others.”

That dynamic, Goldhaber argues, sets up what he calls a “stars and fans” system with “entourages” and compels many of us to pay attention to stars and, at the same time, to pay attention to those who pay attention to us. We like, share, and comment on what others say, and (we hope) enough people in our social circles will reciprocate on our behalf.

That said, the transactional nature of the exchanges comes at a cost. Here are three examples from my interpersonal sphere.

--When a post from a person in my social network had few likes, comments, and shares, an acquaintance minimized the value of what that person had to say.

--I overheard a conversation among pre-teens engaging in a comparative assessment of their video-posting success based solely on viewing numbers.

--A friend posted something she later had to withdraw, announcing that it had been fabricated.

Assessing the relevance/quality of content based on attention and sharing unsubstantiated content illustrates what Harwell averred in his recent article: dedication to cyberspace can influence how we “talk, behave, and choose.” Goldhaber’s concerns (and be mindful that he wrote it over two decades ago) is that “attention demands” will crowd out time spent on other things, including thought and reflection, interacting with others in conventional ways, and devoting time to obligations. Despite those concerns, Goldhaber closes his essay with these words: “For better or worse, the attention economy will prevail.”

He was spot on. So, too, is Leo Benedictus, author of Look at Me, Why Attention-Seeking is the Defining Need of our Times. “Facebook alone harvests and sells the attention of 1.4 billion people daily,” he writes. “That’s about a fifth of the world.” Benedictus cites Amy Pollard of the Mental Health Foundation, who classifies those exchanges as a gift economy because “attention can be harvested only from the minds of other people, and high-quality attention won’t come by force.”

He also quotes Geoff MacDonald, a University of Toronto psychologist, who says, “when you present a curated version of yourself to the world, (understand that) any approval you get is not for your full and whole self.” Indeed, each post, selfie, video, and any other content you produce/like/share is a snippet of you and a slice you choose to make public.

While that observation is obvious, the implications are enormous—not just in individual terms but also sociocultural terms. Why? The activity has few guardrails, and that is why the Net is full of astonishing, headshaking content. “When we talk more freely about our attention-seeking (behaviors),” Benedictus says, “maybe then, at last, we’ll get the attention we need.”

That is precisely the purpose of this piece, a timeout from the activity to ask questions and explore issues. But the challenge to making headway is that while critique appeals to the mind, attention appeals to emotions and personal needs, and you know who is going to win most of the time. Besides, it is so easy to get the attention we seek, and sometimes feel, we deserve. Years ago (2008), Kevin Kelly, writing in The Edge, listed characteristics that suggest why. It is affordable, immediate, personalized, and findable.

The democratization of technology has contributed enormously to the growth and magnitude of attention-seeking behavior. Many everyday people can afford technology costs and develop the skills required to produce and consume content. One result? We no longer need to “go to the movies” to see actors on the screen. Today, we are actors watching each other perform. And just as Hollywood is a market system, a market system is at play in what everyday people produce and consume. That is because attention is the currency of our time.

The downside, though, is considerable. We need neighbors in the community and colleagues across fields commenting on why and how there are issues. Consider, for example, something I bet you have experienced. You may have hesitated or even decided not to post content or like/share/comment on another’s post because you are concerned about how others will evaluate you.

Professionally, Adrian Lenardic—the colleague who clued me into this subject matter—is speaking out concerning an issue I find important, namely, how the Attention Economy is affecting science in higher education. “Universities have adopted business models that follow economic market forces,” Lenardic wrote recently with colleagues Johnny Seales and Anthony Covington. What scientists do and publish are the wells colleges, and universities draw to communicate to the public.

But institutional and scientific advancement are not one in the same thing. Consequently, the quest to position institutions favorably in the public eye is likely to favor significant impact findings that give schools a competitive edge. While this may seem entirely reasonable—and even a good thing—Lenardic et al. are skeptical. They have identified ways that attention-seeking higher education can meddle with the scientific process, including hyping promising results before findings have been assessed, verified, and possibly refuted. Put another way, when that happens, communicative interventions occur before science has had an opportunity to run its course.

The underlying problem is hype, an intense, outsize promotion based on claims designed to attract attention but without giving sufficient attention to accuracy. Although the word’s origin is unclear, its first use can be traced to the mid-1920s. The term, which may have been derived from hypodermic or hyperbole, was first used as a swindle or trick. An easy way to hype something is to make claims before an activity takes place—to get people “hyped up” about possibilities. We see that practice repeatedly in sports marketing.

Branding, a commonly used reference that hardly raises eyebrows these days, becomes hype when used inauthentically, which happens when conveyances represent unsubstantiated images of a person, enterprise, or product. Not long ago, I wrote a piece based on analyzing how colleges and universities present themselves. Of course, all presentations were based on how producers wanted people to see their schools. Still, relatively few messages were based on facts, and several messages made claims that could not possibly be true (e.g., characterization of school affiliates possessing a trait exclusive to them).

Something like that happens in a society where the marketing/branding/hyping mentality extends deeply into the sociocultural space. The danger is that once embedded, it becomes normal behavior. “Everybody does it, so I do, too.” The antidote is to discriminate—in what you consume, how much you consume, and from whom, including personal and institutional affiliates. Assess. Conclude. Act accordingly. Be sagacious.

Too much of our public space contaminates the mind, spirit, and soul these days. It is not unlike the impact a diet of junk food has on the body; and too many people are feeding on social versions of junk food. That thought led me to ask, “What is the original meaning of Tick-Tock. It is “time is running out. “