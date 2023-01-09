French author Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr wrote a passage nearly 175 years ago that is still widely referenced today. Plus ca plus ça change, plus c’est la même chose (the more things change, the more they stay the same).

I can think of any number of circumstances that ring true. But there is another way of looking at it: things do not stay the same even though we may act as though they do. An example is what I call the deceptive allure of longstanding concepts. As things change, an original word or label no longer fits, even though it continues to be used regularly. Rather than change the word/label to fit altered circumstances, we continue using the longstanding concept.

What I have just described is not an irregular occurrence. It happens all the time, and it is also full of political value. Using the same term to describe altered circumstances gives the amalgam social legitimacy, credibility, trustworthiness, and public acceptance. But it does so at a price: the original meaning is diminished and sometimes lost.

Here are three examples.

I once knew what it meant to use the term organic agriculture. That changed when the corporate sector captured the word from what had been heretofore an alternative to industrial agriculture, and significant economic benefits followed from that capture. The same circumstance applies to sustainability. Sustainability once was (and still is in some quarters) connected tightly to a life ethic. But it is also embraced by the corporate sector, most frequently for utilitarian purposes (e.g., cost-savings associated with sustainable manufacturing). So, when somebody says, “I work in the sustainability field,” I probe to find out what that means.

While those examples pertain to what some may interpret as niche activities, here is an example that has broad applicability. It is the word college. I used to know what it meant to use that word, but today, I do not. The primary reason is that higher education has been captured for purposes that extend far beyond the word’s traditional meaning. Here are three examples of what I mean.

Not long ago, an executive at a technical institute received state approval to change the name of his school from technical institute to college. When a reporter asked why he had pursued a name change, the executive said that the term “college” has more cache with the public than a technical institute. In another article about higher ed in another state, a reporter asked experts why several community colleges had dropped “community” from the title and were presenting themselves as colleges only. That move enabled (fictitious) Palmer County Community College to become Palmer College. The answer was not dissimilar from what the technical college executive had said—it secured a public image upgrade. It also gave former two-year-only schools an opportunity to become platforms for offering four-year degrees.

A third article reported that the state board of higher education in a third state was accepting applications from four-year colleges to become universities. Not long after reading the news report, I drove by one of the leading universities in the country. It is an economic engine, too, because of its large and well-regarded medical center. Always a university, the school was founded over a century-and-a-half ago. Just a few miles away, there is another college, founded as such, a few years following the end of World War II. The former liberal arts college is now (by state authorization) a university.

The point here is clear. When meaning gets diluted or expanded (take your pick), it becomes increasingly difficult to know what “it” is. That is one outcome of the deceptive allure of longstanding concepts. There is also another outcome well worth acknowledging.

Keeping with the college theme, I am reminded of my own college experience from years ago, frightened (as I was during my first year) that I would fail. That fear was reinforced during orientation with other first-year students, and that experience was not unusual for the time. “Look to your left and to your right,” the president or dean would say to students across the country, “because two of you won’t be here next year.” While that was inhumane, if not hyperbolic, there was some truth to the assertion. Back then, attrition, and even lower graduation rates, were not uniformly seen as “bad.” There was the matter of standards, and students were expected to “measure up.”

Well, that was then. What about today? Again, several news reports help answer the question. One was a list of colleges around the country, presented state by state, that students “should avoid.” I am always skeptical about lists like this, but I also know they are produced and marketed for public consumption. When I investigated the criteria used to create the list, what struck me was that there was no mention of the quality of the faculty, student body, instruction, or any other academic-related factor. Instead, these factors were predominantly featured—average earnings expected after x years, dropout rates, and graduation rates. The first criterion fits well with a neoliberal view of higher education, namely, that the purpose of a college education is to train for a job. College costs are evaluated as an investment, and the outcome question is: What will be the return on my investment? The higher the multiple, the better, and colleges on “the avoid” list did not perform well. High attrition rates and low graduation rates also weighed heavily in the report’s analysis, and both were viewed as issues. Again, selecting these criteria fit a neoliberal worldview because they measure system throughput and outcome priorities. High attrition and low graduation rates give schools a “bad look.” But then, with low attrition and high graduation rates, just who is graduating?

It is not an idle question, either. I read another news report about a state higher ed oversight board and the criteria it uses to make mid-term state allocations to the public universities under its purview. Among other things, schools were rewarded with additional funding for reducing time to degrees and increasing graduation rates, and the board’s evaluation did not just have economic teeth; it has public relations value, too. The board’s evaluations are published widely across the state, with public universities ranked from top to bottom.

While part of me says, “that’s a good thing,” because it holds university administrators’ feet to the fire “to be accountable,” the larger issue is accountable for what? Is it a good thing to push students through the system—to graduation—when they might not otherwise persist with their studies and graduate on their own terms? The answer is dicey, of course, because many students (for socioeconomic and other reasons) need help. But, that said, I could find no evidence that the state board required or funded enhanced student support services to ensure that the outcome the board seeks does not also come with the price of a diluted college education.

The cases I have described in this commentary—organic agriculture, sustainability, and higher education—share a common trait and fate: they have been captured by market forces and marketized, not just a little, but by a lot. It is not just a matter of money to be made that drives the change. A business ethic rules the work and interprets preferred outcomes. And it happens “undercover.” How so? It is done under the guise of a word that (on the surface) seems to say things are as they were before. The truth is, they no longer are, sometimes to the point that the original intent has been subverted.

So, Jean-Baptiste Alphonse Karr, there is another way to look at the world. “The more things change, the more they sometimes aren’t the same.” These days, it is especially important to see through the veneer and separate substance from imagery—and it is one reason why critical thinking/observation skills are an important ingredient in what it means to be educated.

With that thought in mind, let us embrace another aphorism, one drawn from the ancient Greeks, “Things are not always what they seem.” Phaedrus