How Striking Academic Workers Can Make the University Obsolete

In the midst of the ongoing strike of University of California academic workers, rank-and-file workers in the movement have started holding teach-in series, webinars, and disseminating newsletters, zines, and strike anthologies. In doing so, these organizers have unearthed one of the foundational logics of the university system, one that profits off of the privatization of knowledge, and circumvented it. Dedicated workers have challenged the foundation of the university in ways that are as deeply rooted as the very land the UC occupies (and generates stolen wealth off of in perpetuity), along with the communities it has dispossessed, gentrified, and rendered homeless.

In unsettling the ideology of this neoliberal institution and site of inaccessible education, we reveal the capitalist extraction we’re fighting against. We do this by making our education publicly accessible, and educating one another in the streets and at our pickets, but also call attention to the masses of students within the university who are without food, shelter, and safety. Thus, in the teach-in series that rank-and-file groups have put on since the beginning of this strike, on the history of business unionism, abolition of campus police, disability justice, late capitalism, and a host of other topics, we conceptualize study as a liberatory practice, ideologically opposed to the kinds of education we’re able to receive or impart in a university.

The refrain from the university from the beginning of our strike has been that of “educational continuity.” In reality, educational continuity has been the language the university has used to mandate the continuation of classes and instructions, crossing the picket lines of striking academic tutors, teaching assistants, and fellows. This has been a means of quelling discontent and minimizing disruption to what many academics themselves consider (parroting university logic) as the educational disruption or stoppage of this strike. This strike is understood by the university administration as a rupture in the kinds of educational capacity the university is poised to present. And indeed, this is true. The strike does disrupt the kind of education, the myopic form of education, that a neoliberal land-developer-cum-university is ever going to be capable of delivering within the limits of its classrooms. What kind of education can the UC ever impart in the classroom? How limited must such an education be, if it cannot conceive of something as historic as this movement as necessarily and inherently educational?

The answer is that the UC constructs itself as the only space education can happen, which is the means through which it attempts to justify the replaceability of academic workers even as so many of its critical research operations and classes have stopped. And yet, the UC can never be a site of true, liberatory study. The UC extracts exorbitant tuition from students and launches them into lifelong debt for the sake of a professionalizing education, designed to propel people into industry. It has never been capable of the kind of study that rank-and-file workers have been able to undertake in this movement, as they’ve withheld their labor from the institution and taken their learning outside it’s walls, to the very communities the UC has displaced. The same academic workers that the UC has tried so hard to render illegitimate have constructed educational forums that impart capacious alternative visions of liberation; visions that not only exceed the limits of the university’s boundaries, but that make the university obsolete, rendering it illegitimate.

This is why mediums such as the newsletters that rank and file members have created and disseminated, the strike anthologies of Abolish the UC, and the teach-ins that they’ve held pose such a fundamental threat to the ideology of the UC. Rank and file groups like those at Irvine have held teach-ins at the picket and online, doing what both union leadership and the UC are unable to do. This constitutes ideological and basic threats to both. We study collectively in a way that undermines the logic of both business unionism and the UC, which rely on models of education that are professionalizing, driven by the logic of capital.

Our educational mediums have been freely shared, constantly, to evoke learning and study, all for the purpose of liberating one another. We have built collective knowledge and defined our collective in ways that challenge the spatial limits of our university to acknowledge the collective wealth held by those who have been dispossessed, policed, gentrified, and otherwise pushed out by the institution. In such work, many of us also have revisited the archives created in the wildcat strikes through print and digital media. This is archival research, it is intellectual development, and it is scholarly work. For many of us, the strike has pulled us away from our research within the university, but our learning and scholarship have continued regardless.

We have disseminated our collective knowledge broadly and without reservation. This is the kind of work the UC can never do. It is the kind of work that makes the UC obsolete. It renders the neoliberal university meaningless, it offers education free from the constraints of capitalist extraction, exorbitant tuition, over-policed campuses, and from professionalizing narratives of productivity. It envisions a shared horizon of collective liberation. It threatens the standing of the UC because it calls into question its purported purpose.

There is no "educational continuity" in a movement such as ours because we recognize the previous situation was untenable and anti-educational. Education remains both disrupted and continuous, such that the university’s constraint on learning has been refuted, and ours continues apace. Our study continues in the movement, it never stopped, and it is here for those ready to learn.