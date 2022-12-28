Strike Report from University of California Student Workers

On Monday, November 14, we launched the largest academic labor strike in US History alongside 48,000 of our colleagues across the University of California’s ten campuses. Our demands included a living wage, ending rent burden, eliminating the xenophobic “Non-Resident Supplemental Tuition” (NRST) for undocumented and international workers; subsidizing childcare; providing health insurance for our spouses and children; implementation of crisis response teams instead of UCPD; expanding community control of public safety; eliminating military surveillance of academic workers and police-military collaborations; having the UC comply with federal ADA law; improving accommodations for disabled workers; as well as allowing workers to practice basic public health measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases.

If successful, our strike would have “fundamentally changed our relationship with the university.” These demands, if realized, promised to pave the way for safer, more accessible, and more equitable working conditions for Black, Brown, international, undocumented and disabled workers not just at the UC, but across the country.

However, during the campaign, it was clear that union leadership failed to prioritize belonging, dignity, and justice for members who were disabled and/or racialized. Despite early requests for division representation and inclusion in union leadership, African American, American Indian, and Asian American Studies lacked representation at the union’s planning meetings until after this issue was reiterated at a community gathering four weeks into the strike.

The union required strikers to spend 20 hours per week on the picket line to receive strike pay, and neglected to organize meaningful remote alternatives for people who could not safely or feasibly participate in person. On the picket line, union leaders quashed chants generated by Black and queer strike leaders—citing misappropriation, and wanting to avert the alienation of members who support the police. These chants included: “Cops off campus! COLA in my bank account”; “No contract, no peace”; and “We’re here, we’re queer, and we’ve come to eat the regents.” Instead, songs with racialized histories were employed, such as “This Land is My Land”.

The current contract

On Friday, December 16, our colleagues across the state voted to ratify a contract that reneges each promise of our original demands. In the weeks prior, our bargaining team (BT) made staggering concessions, negotiated against themselves, abandoned each core demand, and acquiesced to our mediator's threats of deserting negotiations if we refused the UC's 'supposal' the comrades who joined the struggle to fight for them.

Instead of a $54K annual wage with cost of living adjustments (COLA), the BT dropped the demands to $42K with no COLA, to a tiered pay scale favoring those campuses deemed most ‘prestigious,’ punishing wildcat strikers, and keeping 80-90% of all academic workers in rent burden, and housing and food insecurity throughout the duration of the contract.

Articles restricting our ability to submit grievances over campus housing and investigating sexual harassment and misconduct were left uncontested, giving the UC authority under management rights. The articles that would have promised material improvements to the safety and working conditions of racialized and disabled workers were dropped entirely, such as demands for ‘COLA4ALL,’ minimizing disability protections below ADA standards, and the retraction of ‘Cops off Campus’ community and worker safety provisions. This tentative agreement even empowers the UC to punish and fire any who dare conduct a sympathy or wildcat strike

In the final throes of the ratification vote, we saw union leadership misrepresent the benefits of this agreement, ignore calls for community discussion, drop neutrality, use union resources to advocate a “Yes” vote, silence social media accounts publishing statements endorsing a “No” note, and paid staff intimate weighing the scales against future candidates who opposed them.

The way union leadership has relied on the time, energy, and labor of Black, Brown, queer, and disabled workers is just as exploitive and extractive as any of the UC’s actions that necessitated the need for a strike. Fundamental change to our relationship with the University cannot come from individuals driven by opportunism, fear of those in power, or the diminishment of our most targeted and vulnerable colleagues—it must come directly and democratically from all of us who labor to forge the prestige of the University of California.

All photos courtesy of Daryl Barker