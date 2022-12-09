Yes, Georgia Has Changed, But…

Yesterday’s runoff victory by Senator Raphael Warnock, coming on top of 2021’s twin Senate runoff wins, and Biden’s capture of the state in the 2020 election, give evidence that the state has changed. The Voting Rights Act of 1965 cemented the right of African-Americans to vote, giving the federal government and the courts the means to stop the blatantly repressive and fraudulent practices that had stopped Blacks from voting. Since then, African Americans have used that right to vote in proportions equivalent to the rates of turnout among Whites.

Republicans took over the formerly Democratic Solid South after passage of the Voting Rights Act. The South became Republican, though not so solid as the old Democratic hegemony was. In part the hegemony was less solid precisely because Blacks were now voting. While Republicans made efforts to make it harder to vote, they did not seriously attempt to stop Blacks from voting as the Democrats had succeeded in doing before 1965.

Instead, GOP dominance was built on more subtle tools, like gerrymandering, to segregate most Blacks into a few legislative or congressional districts. And White Republicans could normally win statewide and most local elections because Whites are now the majority in all Southern states. The Black population ranges from about 20 percent in the Upper South to as much as 40 percent in Mississippi. It is around 30 percent in Georgia, a percentage that has recently grown as Blacks migrated from the North to Metro Atlanta.

In general, for Democrats to win statewide in the South, they need a heavy vote from Blacks (and increasingly from Latino and Asian Americans), plus a very substantial White minority. Thus Warnock’s victory in Georgia had an almost unanimous Black vote (even though his opponent, Walker, was quite likely nominated so he could split the Black vote. It didn’t work). Of a total vote of about 3.5 million, Blacks voting for Warnock would have amounted to over 1 million. He needed 7-800,000 White votes to get to his winning total: 1,816,093. That would be roughly one third of the White vote.

Stacey Abrams, for all she lost the governorship, has developed a very sharp turnout machine, focused on both Blacks and friendlier Whites. She could (barely) win with Warnock, but against a very popular, un-Trump governor, she could not do the same for herself.

Georgia’s White majority, as in the rest of the South, remains predominantly conservative and Republican. Democratic hopes of turning the state purple are exaggerated. If Walker had been a less flawed candidate, if Donald Trump had refrained from anointing him, the Republicans would likely have taken the Senate seat along with all the other statewide offices.

But if the Republican base continues to nominate Far-Right extremists, the Democratic coalition, voters of color and moderate-to-liberal Whites, can post wins, and not only in Georgia.