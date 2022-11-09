LA County Election Results November 2022

The mid-term election has come and gone. In Los Angeles County, according to the LA County Registrar, approximately 23.4% of eligible voters participated in the election. In other words, 76.6% or most LA County residents sat it out. They weren't involved. They didn't show up! -- And these are registered voters! Never-the-less, the show must go on. So, at about 3:30 this morning, the Los Angeles County Registrar posted the results for the people who actually took the time to vote. These results are for the elections in Los Angeles County only. The numbers will change over time as the count is not complete. We recommend that you check the LA County Registrar regularly over the next week to see updates. A link is provided at the bottom of this post.

STATE GOVERNOR

Gavin Newsom garnered 63.5%

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Eleni Kounalakis 62.86%

SECRETARY OF STATE

Dr. Shirley Weber 63.70%

SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION

Tony Thurmond 66.09%

CONTROLLER

Malia Cohen 58.05%

TREASURER

Fiona Ma 62.56%

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Rob Bonta 62.72%

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

Ricardo Lara 63.77%

UNITED STATES SENATOR

Alex Padilla 64.99%

UNITED STATES CONGRESS (LA COUNTY) Preliminary Election Results

CD 23 – Jay Obernolte 57.09%

CD 24 – Salud Carbajal 60.7%

CD 25 – Raul Ruiz 64%

CD 26 – Julia Brownley 55.85%

CD 27 – Mike Garcia 57.58%

CD 28 – Judy Chu 65.75%

CD 29 – Tony Cardenas 62.03%

CD 30 – Adam B. Schiff 72.05%

CD 31 – Grace Napolitano 55.0%

CD 32 – Brad Sherman 64.82%

CD 33 – Pete Aguilar 56.8%

CD 34 – Jimmy Gomez 53.06%

CD 35 – Norma Torres 62.98%

CD 36 – Ted W. Lieu 64.84%

CD 37 – Sydney Kamlager 61.38%

CD 38 – Linda Sanchez 54.01%

CD 39 – Mark Takano 59.6%

CD 40 – Asif Mahmood

CD 41 – Will Rollins

CD 42 – Robert Garcia 63.80%

CD 43 – Maxine Waters 73.88%

CD 44 – Nanette Barragan 67.99%

CD 45 – Jay F. Chen 53.94%

Click here to learn about funding for all 52 Congressional Districts and the Senate Seat

LA County Preliminary Election Results November 2022

SD 18 – Steve Padilla

SD 20 – Carolyn Menjivar 54.26%

SD 22 – Susan Rubio 56.27%

SD 24 – Ben Allen 62.35%

SD 26 – Maria Elena Durazo 78.48%

SD 28 – Lola Smallwood-Cuevas 55.66%

SD 30 – Bob Archuleta 57.83%

SD 32 – Brian Nash

SD 34 – Tom Umberg 50.59%

SD 36 – Kim Carr 53.07%

CALIFORNIA STATE ASSEMBLY (LA COUNTY) Preliminary Election Results

AD 36 – Eduardo Garcia

AD 37 – Gregg Hart

AD 38 – Steve Bennett

AD 39 – Juan Carillo 56.30%

AD 40 - Suzette Martinez Valladares 54.31%

AD 41 – Chris Holden 62.66%

AD 42 – Jacqui Irwin 59.47%

AD 43 – Luz Maria Rivas 70.23%

AD 44 – Laura Friedman 66.30%

AD 45 – James C. Ramos

AD 46 – Jesse Gabriel 60.40%

AD 47 – Christy Holstege

AD 48 – Blanco Rubio 55.94%

AD 49 – Mike Fong 62.23%

AD 50 – Eloise Gomez Reyes 56%

AD 51 – Rick Chavez Zbur 54.86%

AD 52 – Wendy Carrillo 60.35%

AD 53 – Freddie Rodriguez 64.43%

AD 54 – Miguel Santiago 74.26%

AD 55 – Isaac G. Bryan 80.05%

AD 56 – Lisa Calderon 54.08%

AD 57 – Reggie Jones-Sawyer 100.0%

AD 58 – Sabrina Cervantes 56%

AD 59 – Phillip Chen 72%

AD 60 – Corey A Jackson

AD 61 – Tina Simone McKinnor 60.88%

AD 62 – Anthony Rendon 63.22%

AD 63 – Fauzia Rizvi

AD 64 - Blanca Pacheco 57.55%

AD 65 - Mike Anthony Gibson 64.41%

AD 66 - Al Muratsuchi 55.52%

CALIFORNIA SUPREME COURT Voter Guide

The Nov 8, 2022 ballot will include the names of four Supreme Court justices. Retention elections are nonpartisan and there are no opponents. Voters just select “yes” or “no” beside each name. For more information about each candidate click here.

Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court - PATRICIA GUERRERO 73.0%

Associate Justice of the California Supreme Court - GOODWIN LIU 71.36%

Associate Justice of the California Supreme Court - MARTIN J. JENKINS 72.40%

Associate Justice of the California Supreme Court - JOSHUA P. GROBAN 71.10%

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Office #1: Ted Gaines 56%

Office #2: Sally J. Lieber 68%

Office #3: Antonio Vasquez 66.65%

LOS ANGELES COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

District 1 - Hilda Solis

District 3 - Bob Hertzberg 50.78%

LOS ANGELES COUNTY SHERIFF

Robert Luna 56.78%

LOS ANGELES COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE Preliminary Election Results

Office 60 - Abby Baron 58.59%

Office 67 - Fernanda Maria Barreto 54.77%

Office 70 - Holly L. Hancock 55.41%

Office 90 - Melissa Lyons 57.77%

Office 118 - Melissa Hammond 65.09%

Office 151 - Patrick Hare 55.81%

Los Angeles Mayor

Rick J. Caruso 51.25%

Karen Ruth Bass 48.75%

Los Angeles City Attorney

Hydee Feldstein Soto 57.78%

Los Angeles Controller

Kenneth Mejia 60.81%

Los Angeles City Council

District 5 - Katy Young Yaroslavsky 55.53%

District 11 - Traci Park 55.46%

District 13 - Hugo Soto-Martinez 52.26%

District 15 - Tim Mcosker 64.83%

Los Angeles Board of Education Preliminary Election Results

District 2 - Maria Brenes 50.80%

District 2 - Rocio Rivas 49.20%

District 6 - Kelly Gonez 50.28%

District 6 - Marvin A. Rodriguez 49.72%

Los Angeles Community College District Member, Board of Trustees Preliminary Election Results

Seat 2 - Steve Veres 64.18%

Seat 4 - Sara Hernandez 52.30%

Seat 6 - Gabriel Buelna 70.37%

Seat 7 - Kelsey Iino 57.93%

Propositions Preliminary Elections Results

Proposition 1 — Abortion & Contraception - YES 68.72%

CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO REPRODUCTIVE FREEDOM. Amends California Constitution to expressly include an individual's fundamental right to reproductive freedom, which includes the fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and the fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives.

Proposition 26 — In-Person Sports Betting in Tribal Casinos - NO 66.95%

ALLOWS IN-PERSON ROULETTE, DICE GAMES, SPORTS WAGERING ON TRIBAL LANDS. Also allows: sports wagering at certain horseracing tracks; private lawsuits to enforce certain gambling laws. Directs revenues to General Fund, problem-gambling programs, enforcement. Fiscal Impact: Increased state revenues

Proposition 27 — Online Sports Betting - NO 80.27%

ALLOWS ONLINE AND MOBILE SPORTS WAGERING OUTSIDE TRIBAL LANDS. Allows Indian tribes and affiliated businesses to operate online/ mobile sports wagering outside tribal lands. Directs revenues to regulatory costs, homelessness programs, nonparticipating tribes. Fiscal Impact: Increased state revenues

Proposition 28 — Funding Arts and Music Education - YES 65.60%

PROVIDES ADDITIONAL FUNDING FOR ARTS AND MUSIC EDUCATION IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS. Provides additional funding from state General Fund for arts and music education in all K+12 public schools (including charter schools). Fiscal Impact: Increased state costs of about $1 billion annually, beginning next year,...

Proposition 29 — Kidney Dialysis Clinics - NO 65.62%

REQUIRES ON-SITE LICENSED MEDICAL PROFESSIONAL ATKIDNEY DIALYSIS CLINICS AND ESTABLISHES OTHER STATE REQUIREMENTS. Requires physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant on site during treatment. Requires clinics to: disclose physicians' ownership interests; report infection data. Fiscal Impact:...

Proposition 30 — Income Tax on Millionaires for Electric Cars - NO 60.88%

PROVIDES FUNDING FOR PROGRAMS TO REDUCE AIR POLLUTION AND PREVENT WILDFIRES BY INCREASING TAX ON PERSONAL INCOME OVER $2 MILLION. Allocates tax revenues to zero-emission vehicle purchase incentives, vehicle charging stations, and wildfire prevention. Fiscal Impact: Increased state tax revenue ranging...

Proposition 31 — Yes or No to Banning Flavored Tobacco Products - YES 63.48%

REFERNDUM ON 2020 LAW THAT WOULD PROHIBIT THE RETAIL SALE OF CERTAIN FLAVORED TOBACCO PRODUCTS. A "Yes" vote approves, and a "No" vote rejects, a 2020 law prohibiting retail sale of certain flavored tobacco products. Fiscal Impact: Decreased state tobacco tax revenues ranging from tens of millions of...

Measure A - YES 68.46%

Shall the measure amending the County of Los Angeles Charter to grant the Board of Supervisors authority to remove an elected Sheriff from office for cause, including violation of law related to a Sheriff's duties, flagrant or repeated neglect of duties, misappropriation of funds, and willful falsification of documents.

Measure C - YES 58.88%

Shall the measure enacting a tax in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County on cannabis businesses at annual rates not to exceed $10 per square foot for cultivation (adjusted for inflation) and a percentage of gross receipts for various cannabis businesses, including retail (6 percent).

Measure H - YES 50.27%

Establishes rent control in the City of Pasadena, enacts “just cause” eviction protections to reduce housing displacement, creates an independent rental housing board to preserve affordable housing and implement tenant protections and provides for relocation benefits under certain circumstances.

Measure LH - YES 66.47%

Shall a measure authorizing public entities in the City of Los Angeles to develop, construct, or acquire up to 5,000 additional units of low-income rental housing in each Council District to address homelessness and affordable housing needs, subject to availability of funding and City development requirements,...

Measure SP - NO 64.34%

Shall an ordinance providing funding for parks, recreational centers, pools, playgrounds, waterways, beaches, green spaces, open spaces, childcare and other facilities, and increasing park equity in the City of Los Angeles, through a tax of $0.08414 per square foot on improved parcels, reduced to $0.0222...

Measure ULA - YES 53.56%

Shall an ordinance funding and authorizing affordable housing programs and resources for tenants at risk of homelessness through a 4% tax on sales/transfers of real property exceeding $5 million, and 5.5% on properties of $10 million or more, with exceptions; until ended by voters; generating approximately...

Measure LA - YES 60.36%

To repair/upgrade local community colleges, classrooms, water pipes, sewer/gas lines, technology, science labs for nurses, paramedics, firefighters, veterans; prepare students for jobs/university transfer; remove asbestos, lead paint; acquire, construct, repair facilities, sites, equipment.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY REGISTRAR -- please check here for more results. The results in this post are preliminary. The data presented here was tabulated less than 24 hours after the polls closed. It is incomplete. Keep checking. The leader of the close races could change. Please check here for updates from the LA Country Registrar.

Included in this report are races called by the Associated Press as reported by the New York Times.