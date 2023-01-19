Progressive Fatima Iqbal-Zubair

Unless you requested a special vote by mail ballot to vote in the ADEM elections, please register to vote in person! Important: once you register you will receive a pin in your email (Subject: ADEM: Registration Details) that you must write and bubble in on your ballot!

For only one weekend only, voting centers are open in various regions of the county, including Torrance, Wilmington, Signal Hill & more. You can vote at any voting center regardless of which district you are in. Voting centers are only open limited times, find your most convenient voting location here: https://www.adem.cadem.org/where-to-vote

Assembly District Delegates are elected delegates to the California Democratic Party who vote on state and federal level endorsements, elect party leadership, and weigh in on important local issues, like schools, housing, healthcare, worker’s rights, environmental justice and more.

The Progressive Delegates Network is an excellent site that gives you all the information you'll need to be an informed voter. They even list the progressive candidates running in all of California's 80 assembly districts. You can find the PDN here.