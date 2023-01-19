Skip to main content

Progressive Fatima Iqbal-Zubair

Progressive Fatima Iqbal-Zubair discusses the ADEM Elections

Unless you requested a special vote by mail ballot to vote in the ADEM elections, please register to vote in person! Important: once you register you will receive a pin in your email (Subject: ADEM: Registration Details) that you must write and bubble in on your ballot!

For only one weekend only, voting centers are open in various regions of the county, including Torrance, Wilmington, Signal Hill & more. You can vote at any voting center regardless of which district you are in. Voting centers are only open limited times, find your most convenient voting location here: https://www.adem.cadem.org/where-to-vote

Assembly District Delegates are elected delegates to the California Democratic Party who vote on state and federal level endorsements, elect party leadership, and weigh in on important local issues, like schools, housing, healthcare, worker’s rights, environmental justice and more. 

The Progressive Delegates Network is an excellent site that gives you all the information you'll need to be an informed voter.  They even list the progressive candidates running in all of California's 80 assembly districts.  You can find the PDN here.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

ADEM Wilmington
2
Gallery
2 Images
Tags
terms:
ADEMWade Kylecalifornia

RECOMMENDED STORIES

on the Ballot
Play
Elections and Campaigns

Progressive Fatima Iqbal-Zubair

Strangest Dream
War and Peace

Last Night I Had the Strangest Dream

Truck Accident Law: How to Find a Burn Injuries Lawyer and What to Consider
Spotlight

4 Situations Where You’ll Need a Lawyer

protection laws
Sponsored

A Quick Guide to Finding the Finest DUI Defense Attorney

linkedin-sales-solutions-46bom4lObsA-unsplash
Spotlight

Key Elements of Executive Compensation

debt resolution
Spotlight

What Is Debt Resolution?

Brazil, US January Riots: Comparing Rightwing Attacks on Democracy
Latin America

Brazil, US January Riots: Comparing Rightwing Attacks on Democracy

FBI_watching_3208912984-scaled
Progressive Issues

That's No Church Committee