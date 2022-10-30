LA Progressive Voter Guide November 2022
The LA Progressive encourages everyone who is eligible to vote. The California Statewide General election will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The Official Sample Ballot, prepared by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, has been mailed out. Most voters have received the Official Voter Information Guide with its Certificate of Correctness signed by California Secretary of State, Dr. Shirley Weber. Those seeking information about where to vote or who is on their ballot, should go to LAVote.net. For information on early voting click here.
Following is the LA Progressive voter guide for the November 2022 California General Election.
November 8, 2022 California General Election Voter Guide
STATE GOVERNOR
Gavin Newsom
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
Eleni Kounalakis
SECRETARY OF STATE
Dr. Shirley Weber
SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION
Tony Thurmond
CONTROLLER
Malia Cohen
TREASURER
Fiona Ma
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Rob Bonta
INSURANCE COMMISSIONER
Ricardo Lara
UNITED STATES SENATOR
Alex Padilla
UNITED STATES CONGRESS (LA COUNTY) Voter Guide
CD 23 – Derek Marshall
CD 24 – Salud Carbajal
CD 25 – Raul Ruiz
CD 26 – Julia Brownley
CD 27 – Christy Smith
CD 28 – Judy Chu
CD 29 – Angelica Duenas
CD 30 – G. Maebe A. Girl Pudlo
CD 31 – Grace Napolitano
CD 32 – Brad Sherman
CD 33 – Pete Aguilar
CD 34 – David Kim
CD 35 – Norma Torres
CD 36 – Ted W. Lieu
CD 37 – Sydney Kamlager
CD 38 – Linda Sanchez
CD 39 – Mark Takano
CD 40 – Asif Mahmood
CD 41 – Will Rollins
CD 42 – Robert Garcia
CD 43 – Maxine Waters
CD 44 – Nanette Barragan
CD 45 – Jay F. Chen
CD 46 – Lou Correa
CD 47 – Katie Porter
CD 48 – Stephen Houlahan
CD 49 – Mike Levin
CD 50 – Scott Peters
CD 51 – Sara Jacobs
CD 52 – Juan Vargas
Click here to learn about funding for all 52 Congressional Districts and the Senate Seat
CALIFORNIA STATE SENATE (LA COUNTY) Voter Guide
SD 18 – Steve Padilla
SD 20 – Carolyn Menjivar
SD 22 – Susan Rubio
SD 24 – Ben Allen
SD 26 – Maria Elena Durazo
SD 28 – Lola Smallwood-Cuevas
SD 30 – Bob Archuleta
SD 32 – Brian Nash
SD 34 – Tom Umberg
SD 36 – Kim Carr
CALIFORNIA STATE ASSEMBLY (LA COUNTY) Voter Guide
AD 36 – Eduardo Garcia
AD 37 – Gregg Hart
AD 38 – Steve Bennett
AD 39 – Juan Carillo
AD 40 - Pilar Schiavo
AD 41 – Chris Holden
AD 42 – Jacqui Irwin
AD 43 – Luz Maria Rivas
AD 44 – Laura Friedman
AD 45 – James C. Ramos
AD 46 – Jesse Gabriel
AD 47 – Christy Holstege
AD 48 – Blanco Rubio
AD 49 – Mike Fong
AD 50 – Eloise Gomez Reyes
AD 51 – Louis Abramson
AD 52 – Mia Livas Porter
AD 53 – Freddie Rodriguez
AD 54 – Miguel Santiago
AD 55 – Isaac G. Bryan
AD 56 – Lisa Calderon
AD 57 – Reggie Jones-Sawyer
AD 58 – Sabrina Cervantes
AD 59 – Leon Q. Sit
AD 60 – Corey A Jackson
AD 61 – Tina Simone McKinnor
AD 62 – Maria Estrada
AD 63 – Fauzia Rizvi
AD 64 - Blanca Pacheco
AD 65 - Fatima Iqbal-Zubair
AD 66 - Al Muratsuchi
CALIFORNIA SUPREME COURT Voter Guide
The Nov 8, 2022 ballot will include the names of four Supreme Court justices. Retention elections are nonpartisan and there are no opponents. Voters just select “yes” or “no” beside each name. For more information about each candidate click here.
Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court - PATRICIA GUERRERO
Associate Justice of the California Supreme Court - GOODWIN LIU
Associate Justice of the California Supreme Court - MARTIN J. JENKINS
Associate Justice of the California Supreme Court - JOSHUA P. GROBAN
BOARD OF EQUALIZATION
Office #1: Jose S. Altamarino
Office #2: Sally J. Lieber
Office #3: Antonio Vasquez
LOS ANGELES COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
District 1 - Hilda Solis
District 3 - Lindsey Horvath
LOS ANGELES COUNTY SHERIFF
Robert Luna
LOS ANGELES COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE Voter Guide
Office 60 - Anna Slotky
Office 67 - Elizabeth Lashly-Haynes
Office 70 - Holly L. Hancock
Office 90 - Melissa Lyons
Office 118 - Carolyn Jiyoung Park
Office 151 - Patrick Hare
Los Angeles Mayor
Karen Bass
Los Angeles City Attorney
Faisal M. Gill
Los Angeles Controller
Kenneth Mejia
Los Angeles City Council
District 5 - Katy Young Yaroslavsky
District 11 - Erin Darling
District 13 - Hugo Soto-Martinez
District 15 - No recommendation
Los Angeles Board of Education
District 2 - Rocio Rivas
District 6 - Kelly Gonez
Los Angeles Community College District Member, Board of Trustees
Seat 2 - Steve Veres
Seat 4 - Christine T. LaMonica
Seat 6 - No Recommendation
Seat 7 - Kelsey Iino
Propositions Voter Guide
Proposition 1 — Abortion & Contraception - YES
CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO REPRODUCTIVE FREEDOM. Amends California Constitution to expressly include an individual's fundamental right to reproductive freedom, which includes the fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and the fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives.
Proposition 26 — In-Person Sports Betting in Tribal Casinos - YES
ALLOWS IN-PERSON ROULETTE, DICE GAMES, SPORTS WAGERING ON TRIBAL LANDS. Also allows: sports wagering at certain horseracing tracks; private lawsuits to enforce certain gambling laws. Directs revenues to General Fund, problem-gambling programs, enforcement. Fiscal Impact: Increased state revenues
Proposition 27 — Online Sports Betting - NO
ALLOWS ONLINE AND MOBILE SPORTS WAGERING OUTSIDE TRIBAL LANDS. Allows Indian tribes and affiliated businesses to operate online/ mobile sports wagering outside tribal lands. Directs revenues to regulatory costs, homelessness programs, nonparticipating tribes. Fiscal Impact: Increased state revenues
Proposition 28 — Funding Arts and Music Education - YES
PROVIDES ADDITIONAL FUNDING FOR ARTS AND MUSIC EDUCATION IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS. Provides additional funding from state General Fund for arts and music education in all K+12 public schools (including charter schools). Fiscal Impact: Increased state costs of about $1 billion annually, beginning next year,...
Proposition 29 — Kidney Dialysis Clinics - YES
REQUIRES ON-SITE LICENSED MEDICAL PROFESSIONAL ATKIDNEY DIALYSIS CLINICS AND ESTABLISHES OTHER STATE REQUIREMENTS. Requires physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant on site during treatment. Requires clinics to: disclose physicians' ownership interests; report infection data. Fiscal Impact:...
Proposition 30 — Income Tax on Millionaires for Electric Cars - NO
PROVIDES FUNDING FOR PROGRAMS TO REDUCE AIR POLLUTION AND PREVENT WILDFIRES BY INCREASING TAX ON PERSONAL INCOME OVER $2 MILLION. Allocates tax revenues to zero-emission vehicle purchase incentives, vehicle charging stations, and wildfire prevention. Fiscal Impact: Increased state tax revenue ranging...
Proposition 31 — Yes or No to Banning Flavored Tobacco Products - YES
REFERNDUM ON 2020 LAW THAT WOULD PROHIBIT THE RETAIL SALE OF CERTAIN FLAVORED TOBACCO PRODUCTS. A "Yes" vote approves, and a "No" vote rejects, a 2020 law prohibiting retail sale of certain flavored tobacco products. Fiscal Impact: Decreased state tobacco tax revenues ranging from tens of millions of...
Measure A - YES
Shall the measure amending the County of Los Angeles Charter to grant the Board of Supervisors authority to remove an elected Sheriff from office for cause, including violation of law related to a Sheriff's duties, flagrant or repeated neglect of duties, misappropriation of funds, and willful falsification of documents.
Measure C - NO
Shall the measure enacting a tax in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County on cannabis businesses at annual rates not to exceed $10 per square foot for cultivation (adjusted for inflation) and a percentage of gross receipts for various cannabis businesses, including retail (6 percent).
Measure H - YES
Establishes rent control in the City of Pasadena, enacts “just cause” eviction protections to reduce housing displacement, creates an independent rental housing board to preserve affordable housing and implement tenant protections and provides for relocation benefits under certain circumstances.
Measure LH - YES
Shall a measure authorizing public entities in the City of Los Angeles to develop, construct, or acquire up to 5,000 additional units of low-income rental housing in each Council District to address homelessness and affordable housing needs, subject to availability of funding and City development requirements,...
Measure SP - NO
Shall an ordinance providing funding for parks, recreational centers, pools, playgrounds, waterways, beaches, green spaces, open spaces, childcare and other facilities, and increasing park equity in the City of Los Angeles, through a tax of $0.08414 per square foot on improved parcels, reduced to $0.0222...
Measure ULA - YES
Shall an ordinance funding and authorizing affordable housing programs and resources for tenants at risk of homelessness through a 4% tax on sales/transfers of real property exceeding $5 million, and 5.5% on properties of $10 million or more, with exceptions; until ended by voters; generating approximately...
Measure LA - NO
To repair/upgrade local community colleges, classrooms, water pipes, sewer/gas lines, technology, science labs for nurses, paramedics, firefighters, veterans; prepare students for jobs/university transfer; remove asbestos, lead paint; acquire, construct, repair facilities, sites, equipment.