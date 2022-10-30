The LA Progressive encourages everyone who is eligible to vote. The California Statewide General election will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. The Official Sample Ballot, prepared by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk, has been mailed out. Most voters have received the Official Voter Information Guide with its Certificate of Correctness signed by California Secretary of State, Dr. Shirley Weber. Those seeking information about where to vote or who is on their ballot, should go to LAVote.net. For information on early voting click here.

Following is the LA Progressive voter guide for the November 2022 California General Election.

November 8, 2022 California General Election Voter Guide

STATE GOVERNOR

Gavin Newsom

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

Eleni Kounalakis

SECRETARY OF STATE

Dr. Shirley Weber

SUPERINTENDENT OF PUBLIC INSTRUCTION

Tony Thurmond

CONTROLLER

Malia Cohen

TREASURER

Fiona Ma

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Rob Bonta

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

Ricardo Lara

UNITED STATES SENATOR

Alex Padilla

UNITED STATES CONGRESS (LA COUNTY) Voter Guide

CD 23 – Derek Marshall

CD 24 – Salud Carbajal

CD 25 – Raul Ruiz

CD 26 – Julia Brownley

CD 27 – Christy Smith

CD 28 – Judy Chu

CD 29 – Angelica Duenas

CD 30 – G. Maebe A. Girl Pudlo

CD 31 – Grace Napolitano

CD 32 – Brad Sherman

CD 33 – Pete Aguilar

CD 34 – David Kim

CD 35 – Norma Torres

CD 36 – Ted W. Lieu

CD 37 – Sydney Kamlager

CD 38 – Linda Sanchez

CD 39 – Mark Takano

CD 40 – Asif Mahmood

CD 41 – Will Rollins

CD 42 – Robert Garcia

CD 43 – Maxine Waters

CD 44 – Nanette Barragan

CD 45 – Jay F. Chen

CD 46 – Lou Correa

CD 47 – Katie Porter

CD 48 – Stephen Houlahan

CD 49 – Mike Levin

CD 50 – Scott Peters

CD 51 – Sara Jacobs

CD 52 – Juan Vargas

LA Progressive Voter Guide November 2022

CALIFORNIA STATE SENATE (LA COUNTY) Voter Guide

SD 18 – Steve Padilla

SD 20 – Carolyn Menjivar

SD 22 – Susan Rubio

SD 24 – Ben Allen

SD 26 – Maria Elena Durazo

SD 28 – Lola Smallwood-Cuevas

SD 30 – Bob Archuleta

SD 32 – Brian Nash

SD 34 – Tom Umberg

SD 36 – Kim Carr

CALIFORNIA STATE ASSEMBLY (LA COUNTY) Voter Guide

AD 36 – Eduardo Garcia

AD 37 – Gregg Hart

AD 38 – Steve Bennett

AD 39 – Juan Carillo

AD 40 - Pilar Schiavo

AD 41 – Chris Holden

AD 42 – Jacqui Irwin

AD 43 – Luz Maria Rivas

AD 44 – Laura Friedman

AD 45 – James C. Ramos

AD 46 – Jesse Gabriel

AD 47 – Christy Holstege

AD 48 – Blanco Rubio

AD 49 – Mike Fong

AD 50 – Eloise Gomez Reyes

AD 51 – Louis Abramson

AD 52 – Mia Livas Porter

AD 53 – Freddie Rodriguez

AD 54 – Miguel Santiago

AD 55 – Isaac G. Bryan

AD 56 – Lisa Calderon

AD 57 – Reggie Jones-Sawyer

AD 58 – Sabrina Cervantes

AD 59 – Leon Q. Sit

AD 60 – Corey A Jackson

AD 61 – Tina Simone McKinnor

AD 62 – Maria Estrada

AD 63 – Fauzia Rizvi

AD 64 - Blanca Pacheco

AD 65 - Fatima Iqbal-Zubair

AD 66 - Al Muratsuchi

CALIFORNIA SUPREME COURT Voter Guide

The Nov 8, 2022 ballot will include the names of four Supreme Court justices. Retention elections are nonpartisan and there are no opponents. Voters just select “yes” or “no” beside each name. For more information about each candidate click here.

Chief Justice of the California Supreme Court - PATRICIA GUERRERO

Associate Justice of the California Supreme Court - GOODWIN LIU

Associate Justice of the California Supreme Court - MARTIN J. JENKINS

Associate Justice of the California Supreme Court - JOSHUA P. GROBAN

BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

Office #1: Jose S. Altamarino

Office #2: Sally J. Lieber

Office #3: Antonio Vasquez

LOS ANGELES COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

District 1 - Hilda Solis

District 3 - Lindsey Horvath

LOS ANGELES COUNTY SHERIFF

Robert Luna

LOS ANGELES COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT JUDGE Voter Guide

Office 60 - Anna Slotky

Office 67 - Elizabeth Lashly-Haynes

Office 70 - Holly L. Hancock

Office 90 - Melissa Lyons

Office 118 - Carolyn Jiyoung Park

Office 151 - Patrick Hare

Los Angeles Mayor

Karen Bass

Los Angeles City Attorney

Faisal M. Gill

Los Angeles Controller

Kenneth Mejia

Los Angeles City Council

District 5 - Katy Young Yaroslavsky

District 11 - Erin Darling

District 13 - Hugo Soto-Martinez

District 15 - No recommendation

Los Angeles Board of Education

District 2 - Rocio Rivas

District 6 - Kelly Gonez

Los Angeles Community College District Member, Board of Trustees

Seat 2 - Steve Veres

Seat 4 - Christine T. LaMonica

Seat 6 - No Recommendation

Seat 7 - Kelsey Iino

Propositions Voter Guide

Proposition 1 — Abortion & Contraception - YES

CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHT TO REPRODUCTIVE FREEDOM. Amends California Constitution to expressly include an individual's fundamental right to reproductive freedom, which includes the fundamental right to choose to have an abortion and the fundamental right to choose or refuse contraceptives.

Proposition 26 — In-Person Sports Betting in Tribal Casinos - YES

ALLOWS IN-PERSON ROULETTE, DICE GAMES, SPORTS WAGERING ON TRIBAL LANDS. Also allows: sports wagering at certain horseracing tracks; private lawsuits to enforce certain gambling laws. Directs revenues to General Fund, problem-gambling programs, enforcement. Fiscal Impact: Increased state revenues

Proposition 27 — Online Sports Betting - NO

ALLOWS ONLINE AND MOBILE SPORTS WAGERING OUTSIDE TRIBAL LANDS. Allows Indian tribes and affiliated businesses to operate online/ mobile sports wagering outside tribal lands. Directs revenues to regulatory costs, homelessness programs, nonparticipating tribes. Fiscal Impact: Increased state revenues

Proposition 28 — Funding Arts and Music Education - YES

PROVIDES ADDITIONAL FUNDING FOR ARTS AND MUSIC EDUCATION IN PUBLIC SCHOOLS. Provides additional funding from state General Fund for arts and music education in all K+12 public schools (including charter schools). Fiscal Impact: Increased state costs of about $1 billion annually, beginning next year,...

Proposition 29 — Kidney Dialysis Clinics - YES

REQUIRES ON-SITE LICENSED MEDICAL PROFESSIONAL ATKIDNEY DIALYSIS CLINICS AND ESTABLISHES OTHER STATE REQUIREMENTS. Requires physician, nurse practitioner, or physician assistant on site during treatment. Requires clinics to: disclose physicians' ownership interests; report infection data. Fiscal Impact:...

Proposition 30 — Income Tax on Millionaires for Electric Cars - NO

PROVIDES FUNDING FOR PROGRAMS TO REDUCE AIR POLLUTION AND PREVENT WILDFIRES BY INCREASING TAX ON PERSONAL INCOME OVER $2 MILLION. Allocates tax revenues to zero-emission vehicle purchase incentives, vehicle charging stations, and wildfire prevention. Fiscal Impact: Increased state tax revenue ranging...

Proposition 31 — Yes or No to Banning Flavored Tobacco Products - YES

REFERNDUM ON 2020 LAW THAT WOULD PROHIBIT THE RETAIL SALE OF CERTAIN FLAVORED TOBACCO PRODUCTS. A "Yes" vote approves, and a "No" vote rejects, a 2020 law prohibiting retail sale of certain flavored tobacco products. Fiscal Impact: Decreased state tobacco tax revenues ranging from tens of millions of...

Measure A - YES

Shall the measure amending the County of Los Angeles Charter to grant the Board of Supervisors authority to remove an elected Sheriff from office for cause, including violation of law related to a Sheriff's duties, flagrant or repeated neglect of duties, misappropriation of funds, and willful falsification of documents.

Measure C - NO

Shall the measure enacting a tax in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County on cannabis businesses at annual rates not to exceed $10 per square foot for cultivation (adjusted for inflation) and a percentage of gross receipts for various cannabis businesses, including retail (6 percent).

Measure H - YES

Establishes rent control in the City of Pasadena, enacts “just cause” eviction protections to reduce housing displacement, creates an independent rental housing board to preserve affordable housing and implement tenant protections and provides for relocation benefits under certain circumstances.

Measure LH - YES

Shall a measure authorizing public entities in the City of Los Angeles to develop, construct, or acquire up to 5,000 additional units of low-income rental housing in each Council District to address homelessness and affordable housing needs, subject to availability of funding and City development requirements,...

Measure SP - NO

Shall an ordinance providing funding for parks, recreational centers, pools, playgrounds, waterways, beaches, green spaces, open spaces, childcare and other facilities, and increasing park equity in the City of Los Angeles, through a tax of $0.08414 per square foot on improved parcels, reduced to $0.0222...

Measure ULA - YES

Shall an ordinance funding and authorizing affordable housing programs and resources for tenants at risk of homelessness through a 4% tax on sales/transfers of real property exceeding $5 million, and 5.5% on properties of $10 million or more, with exceptions; until ended by voters; generating approximately...

Measure LA - NO

To repair/upgrade local community colleges, classrooms, water pipes, sewer/gas lines, technology, science labs for nurses, paramedics, firefighters, veterans; prepare students for jobs/university transfer; remove asbestos, lead paint; acquire, construct, repair facilities, sites, equipment.