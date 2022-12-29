Register to Vote in ADEM Elections by Saturday Noon

Participating in these ADEM elections is one way to gain a foothold in the process to make your voice heard.

In January of every odd-numbered year, the California Democratic Party holds meetings in each of the 80 Assembly Districts to elect delegates to the Party’s Democratic State Central Committee and its Executive Board.

Either at in-person meetings or online, each district elect 14 delegates—half “self-identified women” and half “other than self-identified females.” These elections are open to all California Democrats.

Depending on your district, the 2023 elections will be held either January 7th and 8th or 21st and 22nd. Register online by this Saturday, December 31st, at noon. On-site voter registration will be available. You can find information about the candidates running in your assembly district here. Look here to find where to vote in person.

Oftentimes, you’ll hear people complain about particular positions the Democratic Party takes or candidates it endorses. Participating in these ADEM elections is one way to gain a foothold in the process to make your voice heard.

At the party’s annual convention, the Assembly Delegates you help elect will vote on those positions and candidates, helping to form the official California Democratic State Platform. Moreover, they will elect 16-25 CADEM Regional Directors who will serve as your liaison between the state party, county central committees, and Democratic Party Clubs.

Years ago, shortly before we launched LA Progressive, we were deeply involved in our local Northeast Democratic Club and found it relatively easy to get involved in the Party. After all, the whole process runs on volunteer energy.

In fact, the two of us ran in one of these ADEM elections back then. But being newbies, we didn’t understand that we would need to campaign ahead of time, lining up supporters advance.

We thought we would simply show up on election day, give our little canned speeches, and they would anoint us.

They didn’t.

Their loss. :)