Christ Like Trump

There’s no one who’s done more for Christianity than Donald Trump. No one.” Eric Trump, second son of the alleged “Second Coming” Donald Trump recently declared. Donald, meanwhile, suggested that he is second only to Jesus.

As the television pundits might say, “There’s a lot to unpack here.” Replace Jesus with Satan and you’ll get no argument here.

The only thing that Trump shares with Christ is that his followers have faith without substantiation in believing that he will redeem them, despite his personal history of sinful behavior. That’s not to mention Trump’s coarse cruelty and wanton intolerance, and not to mention his salacious lifestyle.

Christ preached empathy, compassion and unity. Trump evokes hate, violence and vengeance.

He has metastasized hate of “the other.”

An MSNBC reporter, Vaughn Hillyard, captured how Trumpism has spread like a cancer to his MAGA followers in his description of Mega-MAGA Kari Lake’s failed bid for Arizona governor:

Who did she campaign alongside? She campaigned alongside Steve Bannon. She campaigned alongside one of the chief promoters of Pizzagate. She campaigned alongside an individual who promoted the notion of the war on white people. She campaigned alongside State Senator Wendy Rogers, who just earlier this year was here in Florida, speaking at a white nationalist conference. Somebody who frequently spews anti-Semitism. This is an individual who just last week called her Democratic opponent a pervert. This is an individual who suggested there should be perp walks for elections officials and criminal charges against individuals who oversaw the COVID response in 2020 in Arizona. This is an individual who’s celebrating, putting a dagger into the McCain machine.

Yes, Trump has unleashed the gates of Hell, a mob boss who wields the wrath of God, not his/her embrace and love. Besides which, Jesus was in likelihood swarthy and tolerant. Trump is a red-tie wearing descendent of Beelzebub, one of the seven princes of Hell.

His evangelical and white Christian nationalist following is largely based on the belief that God will send a strongman, even a wanton sinner, to unify Christianity and prepare us for Armageddon. It also has aided Trump that many of the evangelical leaders are in it for the money just as he is.

And don’t think that Republicans such as DeSantis will be much of an improvement, just Trump with more discipline. Heck, on the eve of the election, Ron’s wife tweeted a video that stated God chose DeSantis as a fighter for him.

No, Eric, “Pops” Trump is no Christ. He’s more into creating Hell on Earth. And watch our for DeSantis. He’s made his deal with the devil too.

