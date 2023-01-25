Have you ever considered moving to Colorado? There are several benefits of living in this beautiful state. See 7 serious advantages of moving to Evergreen, Colorado.

If you've ever thought about living in the beautiful state of Colorado, there are a plethora of beautiful places to explore.

Evergreen, CO is one amazing part of this incredible state that you should consider when you plan your move.

Read on to learn seven serious advantages of moving to Evergreen and why this area is such a fabulous place to settle down.

1. Room to Spread Out

Have you ever considered moving to Colorado? There are several benefits of living in this beautiful state. See 7 serious advantages of moving to Evergreen, Colorado.

If you're tired of cramped city living, then Evergreen, CO is the place for you. This vast, beautiful part of the state has a total of 29 mountain peaks totaling 54,000 acres. You'll enjoy hiking, biking, and of course a favorite Colorado pastime - skiing.

For those who really enjoy the great outdoors and having some space, Evergreen is the place for you. This town is ideal for anyone who wants to purchase a home with a lot of land while having plenty of room between themselves and their neighbors. From fishing to downhill skiing and checking out nature trails, it's an outdoor fan's paradise.

2. Evergreen, CO Has Some Stunning Homes

Evergreen is known for its rolling hills that are dotted with charming neighborhoods. You'll find big lots here offering breathtaking views and high-end homes featured in the popular "mountain modern" style. Look for a home nestled along a babbling brook to get a perfect combination of quality property and a peaceful view.

The town has many different types of homes, but stone and wood seem to be the most common architectural style. Many communities feature luxury homes so if you have a decent budget, you'll probably find an amazing piece of property here. Many homes have huge front windows that go from the floor to the ceiling so you can soak in the view every morning.

3. You're Close to Denver

If you enjoy visiting the big city but don't want to live there, Evergreen is a great compromise. It's just a short 20 to 30-minute drive from the heart of downtown Denver. Visit Denver for the day to enjoy the city's expansive offerings of shopping, dining, and entertainment before you return home.

Being close to a major hub like Denver is also extremely convenient if you have a job in the city. Rather than having to live there, you can simply drive in and out each day with just a 30-minute drive, on average. For those who want the best of both worlds, choosing to move to Evergreen will provide it.

4. Incredible Summer Weather

It goes without saying that Evergreen, CO gets quite cold in the winter and tends to be covered in snow for a major part of the season. However, between mid-May to October, you can compare the weather to this Colorado town to the central coast of California. Temperatures tend to sit in the mid-70s to the mid-80s during the day so you won't have to contend with sweltering heat.

At night, summertime temps can reach the 40s, so you'll need to be prepared for the evening drop. In July, temperatures can soar as high as 90 degrees, but the low humidity makes the heat tolerable.

You can find out more about the weather in Evergreen and more here: https://theevergreenexperience.com/whats-it-like-living-in-evergreen/. Many residents of Evergreen simply leave their windows open in the summer to enjoy the breeze and keep their homes cool.

5. Arts and Culture

You don't have to live in the city to enjoy some art and culture, and Evergreen is proof. If you enjoy art, this area is packed with galleries featuring art from local craftsmen. The town also hosts several art festivals throughout the year and offers art education programs for children and adults.

Kids can also take part in some art and culture of their own. The Evergreen Children's Chorale program encourages young singers to try their hand at music by showcasing their natural singing talents. There are also plenty of great art exhibits, special events, and live concerts for the whole family to enjoy.

6. Excellent Education Opportunities

If you have a new family, living in Colorado is a smart move thanks to the many educational and job opportunities here. In Evergreen, there are plenty of activities for the kids through all four seasons as well as an excellent school system. With several public and private school options to choose from, parents will find the right fit for their child here.

The town of Evergreen covers part of Jefferson and Clear Creek County, so there are two excellent public school systems in addition to private options. For teens, Evergreen High School won the College Success Award thanks to the school's outstanding achievement in preparing students for college and their careers. If you get an education in Evergreen, you have really good odds of succeeding in the future.

7. A Sense of Community

Living in Evergreen, CO means you'll be welcomed into an incredible community of people from across the country. Many transplants come here from states like Florida, California, Texas, and Illinois. There are also a lot of retirees, although the city does welcome singles and young families, too.

With a mixture of people from all walks of life, it's a great place to settle down or raise your family. Most people enjoy nature-related activities like fishing, skiing, hiking, and hunting. Between the plethora of community events, a great school system, and friendly people, you'll love living here.

Make Your Move

If you're thinking of moving to Evergreen, CO, it's easy to see why this part of the state is so appealing. From the incredible views and nature to the wonderful weather, Evergreen is definitely a place to put on your list of possibilities.

For more of the latest news, in-depth articles, and more, visit our website today.