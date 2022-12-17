What’s Next for My Mouth After My Tooth Is Knocked Out in a Pickup Basketball Game?

Unfortunately, losing an adult tooth happens to thousands of Americans every day. Luckily, dental implants have been around for decades. But are they the right solution for your mouth? When making your decision, be sure to consider these following items:

They Can Improve Your Appearance and Confidence

When you are missing teeth, your body can sense the difference in your mouth. As a result, your jawbone begins to deteriorate. Your facial features can also worsen, such as getting folded lips and wrinkles around the mouth. Such drastic changes can hurt your confidence.

When you get dental implants, your jawbone becomes utilized again and your facial features begin to improve. Before long, you will be able to smile, eat, and talk without being self-conscious about your appearance. The All on 4 oral surgery procedure is an ideal solution.

They Won't Fall Out

Some other mouth restoration options, such as dentures, are meant to be removed. Unfortunately, they can sometimes come loose and fall out at inopportune times, like during dinner. This issue has the potential to cause you a great deal of embarrassment.

Implant supported dentures, on the other hand, are designed to stay in the mouth permanently - allowing you the freedom to eat, drink, and be merry without worrying about your teeth falling out.

They Don't Need to Be Replaced

Dentures and other options need to be replaced after a few years. However, implants are placed once and will last a lifetime with correct care. When the dental implant is placed, a metal rod is used to imitate a root, creating a strong bond. The implants will stay firmly in your mouth, just like your natural teeth.

They Do Not Affect Your Healthy Teeth

If you are missing a tooth and decide to get a bridge, the teeth near the gap will need to be drilled down and altered so the crown can fit. Denture clasps can also add pressure to the gums and cause tissue damage. Teeth implants, on the other hand, don't impact the surrounding teeth in any way. The only part that is affected is the space where the implant will go, keeping your entire mouth healthy.

They Look and Feel Natural

Dentures can look and feel quite different than natural teeth. For example, the coloring may look off due to the acrylic material. Dental implants do not have this issue. They are made from high-quality materials that are designed to look natural and fit comfortably in the mouth. After a while, you will begin to forget that they are even there.

In Conclusion

As you can see, dental implants are an effective, permanent solution if you have missing teeth. So, if you would like to have a healthy and beautiful smile for many years to come, don't delay. Also, research All on 4 Dental Implants. Contact your oral surgeon today to schedule your placement appointment.

