"Free Julian Assange"–Defender of a Free Press
Rally at LA's All Power Books will call for Justice Department to drop extradition orders again Assange.
In Honor of International Human Rights Day
Assange Defense Committee, CODEPINK, National Lawyers Guild, Pasadena-Foothill Chapter ACLU, ICUJP Present "Free Julian Assange"–Defender of a Free Press
Sat., Dec. 10, 3 PM
All Power Books, 4874 W Adams Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Scroll to Continue
Recommended Articles
Actors (to be determined) will read selected excerpts from Wikileaks' Afghan and Iraq War Logs.
&
Participants will send messages urging the US Justice Department to drop extradition orders against Assange, the founder of Wikileaks.
Julian Assange remains in solitary confinement in the Belmarsh Prison in London England, while facing US charges of violating the absurd Espionage Act for blowing the whistle on US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan.