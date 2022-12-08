Skip to main content
"Free Julian Assange"–Defender of a Free Press

"Free Julian Assange"–Defender of a Free Press

Rally at LA's All Power Books will call for Justice Department to drop extradition orders again Assange.

Flickr: Guido van Nispen • Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)

Rally at LA's All Power Books will call for Justice Department to drop extradition orders again Assange.

In Honor of International Human Rights Day

Assange Defense Committee, CODEPINK, National Lawyers Guild, Pasadena-Foothill Chapter ACLU, ICUJP Present "Free Julian Assange"–Defender of a Free Press

Sat., Dec. 10, 3 PM

All Power Books, 4874 W Adams Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Actors (to be determined) will read selected excerpts from Wikileaks' Afghan and Iraq War Logs.

&

Participants will send messages urging the US Justice Department to drop extradition orders against Assange, the founder of Wikileaks. 

Julian Assange remains in solitary confinement in the Belmarsh Prison in London England, while facing US charges of violating the absurd Espionage Act for blowing the whistle on US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

free assange 1200
Community Calendar

"Free Julian Assange"–Defender of a Free Press

Attorney Robert McKenna
Sponsored

How Attorney Robert McKenna Makes Hybrid Office Models Work

Gaslighting
Play
The Media

What Gaslighting Actually Means

sicknicks 1200
Progressive Issues

Calling Out Guys With No Idea What Integrity Is

Rail Strike Intervention
Labor

Workers Alarmed About Rail Strike Intervention

warnock wins 1200
Elections and Campaigns

How Warnock Won

Push for Population Growth Reveals Our Lack of Consideration for the Climate Crisis
Climate Change

Push for Population Growth Reveals Our Lack of Consideration for the Climate Crisis

Glass Ceilings and Misogyny - Why Has Women's Progress Stalled?
Human Rights

Glass Ceilings and Misogyny - Why Has Women's Progress Stalled?