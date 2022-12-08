In Honor of International Human Rights Day

Assange Defense Committee, CODEPINK, National Lawyers Guild, Pasadena-Foothill Chapter ACLU, ICUJP Present "Free Julian Assange"–Defender of a Free Press

Sat., Dec. 10, 3 PM

All Power Books, 4874 W Adams Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016

Actors (to be determined) will read selected excerpts from Wikileaks' Afghan and Iraq War Logs.

&

Participants will send messages urging the US Justice Department to drop extradition orders against Assange, the founder of Wikileaks.

Julian Assange remains in solitary confinement in the Belmarsh Prison in London England, while facing US charges of violating the absurd Espionage Act for blowing the whistle on US war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan.