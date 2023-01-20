Immigration: America First and the Fundamentals

It is a widespread right-wing demand that we need to control the border and stop illegal immigrants from entering. This is just silly. Not only the United States, but the European Union and the United Kingdom, are facing refugees fleeing poorer countries to their south. The forces moving these people are fundamental to our world today.

Many of these countries were formerly colonized, by Europeans or by the US. Sometimes colonization was formal occupation (most of Africa and south and Southeast Asia). Sometimes it was less formal (Latin America after independence from Spain and Portugal), but it still worked to keep these countries locked into being producers of agricultural and mineral commodities that were refined elsewhere. The result was populations that stayed poor even as their colonizers got rich.

So the first fundamental reality of our world is that we have rich countries and poor countries. We, the rich, helped make them poor by exploiting them. We have what they need, and they’re coming to get it if they can.

The second fundamental reality of our world is that many of these poorer countries are suffering extreme consequences of global climate change: droughts, floods, crop failures, the conversion of large tracts of land from agricultural production to deserts or lakes, the extinction of small island nations due to rising seas. People cannot keep living in such places anymore. They have to move.

Again, the right wing can keep on alleging that climate change is a hoax, but we can see the evidence before us, as close as California, or the Colorado River Basin, or Buffalo. And the evidence is overwhelming that the main drivers of climate change were emissions of greenhouse gases from industrialization, first in England and Western Europe, later in the United States and elsewhere. People in Pakistan didn’t cause global warming, and nether did the Chinese (though they’re making their steadily larger contribution now).

The third fundamental reality is that the rich countries that are trying to keep the poor out, are not having enough babies. Most European countries are at or below Zero Population Growth (ZPG). Japan has long been losing population. The US is not far behind. Even China’s population is shrinking for the first time in 60 years.

What this means is that our economies increasingly will need workers who won’t come from the home-grown generations reaching working age. So even as the White Nationalists in the US and their kindred spirits in Europe want to keep the immigrants out because they will displace the Whites, the Whites are increasingly displacing themselves. Even today, right now, farmers in the midwest and the San Joaquín Valley area seeing crops rot because they can’t hire labor. Even today, right now, how many medical staffs around the country depend heavily on immigrant doctors?

We and the Europeans can keep on with the futility of stopping these people at the borders, turning them away on the high seas so they drown. It just won’t work. The pressures will keep growing, the numbers will multiply.

We need a multi-pronged and thoughtful response. We and the Europeans have long talked a good game about promoting development in the Third World. But none of the aid programs have achieved what W.W. Rostow called “the takeoff into self-sustaining growth.” India and China have achieved it on their own, after decades of being systematically hamstrung by the colonial powers. Now, we and the Europeans need to actively invest in the kind of labor-intensive economic growth in the Third World that will let more of their populations stay home rather than emigrating.

In particular, we need to make sure that Third World countries have the resources to help their people survive the impacts of climate change. As the Prime Minister of Pakistan pointed out, Pakistanis did not cause the climate change that flooded half the country. It should not be up to them alone to recover from it.

Finally, we and the Europeans need to accept that we will need substantial numbers of immigrants to staff our economies in coming decades, and develop effective policies to recruit and deploy them.

We need to solve the problem, not cherish it for the political points that can be made.