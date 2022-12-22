‘Journey for Justice’ Immigrants’ Rights March from Texas Reaches San Diego

After traveling 2,200 miles on a border pilgrimage from Brownsville, Texas to San Ysidro, California, from Dec. 2nd to Dec. 17th, members of Witness At the Border, an immigrant advocate organization, arrived at their final destination in San Diego where they were joined by a coalition of local activists and allies who gathered to honor and support the lives of migrants and asylum seekers.

Along their ‘Journey for Justice’ or ‘Peregrinaje por la Justicia,’ Witness at the Border stopped on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border for actions that brought attention to the injustices and cruel conditions so many migrants at the border are subjected to.

Many years of Imperialist U.S. ideology have shaped the border policies we currently have and special attention must be paid to the effects of current policies like Title 42. Although it was established in 1944 as a law granting federal authorities the power to deny entry of people and products into the country to limit the spread of disease, it was weaponized by the Trump administration during the onset of the pandemic in 2020, against immigrants seeking asylum.

According to the Center for Disease Control’s media statement made on April 1st 2022, “After considering current public health conditions and an increased availability of tools to fight COVID-19 (such as highly effective vaccines and therapeutics), the CDC Director has determined that an Order suspending the right to introduce migrants into the United States is no longer necessary.”

This is because they believed migrants were not contributing to the spread of Covid in the U.S. According to the Texas Tribune, the federal government has used Title 42 over 2 million times to expel migrants from the U.S. with an increasing number of repeat expellees. NPR reported in a statement Monday, that on the eve of Title 42 coming to an end, the Department of Homeland Security wrote: "As required by the Supreme Court's administrative stay order, the Title 42 public health order will remain in effect at this time and individuals who attempt to enter the United States unlawfully will continue to be expelled to Mexico."

Other harmful policies, like the Trump administration’s Zero Tolerance, implemented in 2018, separated and traumatized thousands of families - with children of all ages being taken from their parents and/or guardians and being placed in shelters, many being locked in cages.

Five years later, hundreds of children have yet to be reunited and may not ever be, with their families; many of them currently wards of whatever state of the country they find themselves in.

Witness at the Border and other local activist organizations came together to protest and raise awareness of the need to reform these policies, eliminate Title 42 and the inhumane culture at the border and to give further voice to the plight of so many families who have yet to be reunited. “Free Them! Reunite Them! Let them cross!” were just some of the rallying cries heard throughout the pilgrimage.

On Saturday, Dec. 17th, a welcome rally for people who made the journey across the southwestern U.S.-Mexico border region took place at Larsen’s Field drawing an intergenerational crowd featuring speakers and participants from a spectrum of organizations including International Migrants Alliance, African People’s Socialist Party, Anakbayan SD (Filipino students), Union del Barrio, the National Lawyers Guild, Malaya SD (Filipino), SD We Are One (Anti-U.S. Blockade of Cuba committee) and others.

All of these groups clearly affirmed the idea so clearly stated by Dr. Martin Luther King, that “injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere!” Strong messages of support and solidarity were shared as were impassioned witness statements about current conditions along the U.S.-Mexico border and the need for immediate policy reform.

This was followed by a spirited protest-march to the “old” border wall, which now lies mostly out of sight - unless you park in the back - of the Las Americas Premium Outlets where it is mostly tucked away behind the Ross and other stores that make up the Plaza At the Border.

In the midst of holiday shopper mayhem, marchers were seen with protest signs in hand, proudly stating support for immigrants. Unassuming mall-goers and families enjoying pancake breakfasts heard the chanting of slogans like, “This is our land, this is our fight!” “Esta es nuestra tierra, esta es nuestra lucha,” “Raza Si! Migra No!” “We didn’t cross the border, the border crossed us!” “Uno, dos, tres, cuatro, ese muro para abajo!” “What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!”

Some of them raised their fists in solidarity through shop windows and cars honked their horns in support. When the marchers arrived across the street from the new Chaparral processing office/center with adjacent building still under construction, the officers standing guard squared their shoulders as they heard the chants and slogans pass them by. “Justice for Anastasio! Justicia para Anastastio!” “Todos somos Anastasio! Marchers said the names of people like ‘Anastasio Hernández Rojas’ who was beaten, tortured, and suffocated by border agents until he stopped breathing on May 28, 2010. Other victims of CBP were named to honor them and to demand justice for them and their families.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which includes the Border Patrol, is the largest federal law enforcement agency in the country. According to the Southern Border Communities Coalition which represents 60 organizations from Brownsville, Texas to San Diego, “CBP’s lack of accountability and oversight paired with its culture of violence has resulted in the loss of lives of U.S. citizens and noncitizens. No agent in the 90-year history of the agency has been successfully convicted of a killing while on duty.”

Based on previous reporting from SBCC, “since January 2010, over 245 people have died as the result of an encounter with a CBP agent. Many more have been brutalized, in some cases causing life-altering injuries. These deaths are an undercount. According to a 2020 report from the Government Accountability Office, CBP does not have reliable information on deaths and has not consistently reported death-related information to Congress.”

As of Dec. 20th, there have been 40 deaths in 2022 alone, as a result of an encounter with CBP. Witness at the Border completed their final action on Sunday, Dec. 18th on International Migrants’ Day with participants on both sides of the U.S.- Mexico Border at Friendship Park.

La lucha continua!

For more info visit witnessattheborder.org