Peru: Fleeting Futilities, Fundamental Realities

In the last month, Peru has made it into the global headlines (a spotlight to which it is unaccustomed) as the incumbent, elected president, Pedro Castillo, tried to avoid impeachment and removal from office by dissolving Congress and taking dictatorial power. He was instead impeached, removed, and arrested. He was replaced by his First Vice President, Dina Boluarte, who promised early elections in 2024. But Boluarte and the Congress have faced massive popular protests almost from the moment they took power.

Castillo was elected in July 2021, receiving 50.13 percent of the vote in a presidential runoff, against 49.87 percent for Keiko Fujimori. So he scarcely had any sort of mandate. His party, Perú Libre, captured 13.41 percent of seats in Congress, so he was far short of a majority. Indeed, Congress was controlled by a center-right coalition of parties that were hostile to Castillo’s leftist government from the outset. They finally nailed him last month.

This is nothing new. The economist Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, elected in 2016 on a center-right platform, lasted a year and a half and was succeeded by three constitutional place-holders until the election of Castillo in 2021. And although Kuczynski’s immediate predecessors (Alejandro Toledo, Alan García and Ollanta Humala) all served their full terms, each was considered a failure when they left office.

Before Toledo was the eight-year quasi-constitutional dictatorship of Alberto Fujimori (father of Keiko Fujimori, who nearly beat Castillo in 2021). Fujimori was forced to flee the country by a corruption scandal, faxed his resignation from Japan in 2000, and was ultimately imprisoned after he was extradited from Chile.

This is thus a country whose politics are constantly entertaining if you’re not Peruvian. One basic problem is that there are dozens of parties with enough support to get into Congress, only of couple of which have any substantial history. Most of them are just instruments of some political honcho who hopes to be president.

These are the Fleeting Futilities mentioned in the title.

The Fundamental Realities (also mentioned in the title) are manifested in the political crisis surrounding Castillo’s removal. Peru has three major regions: the Pacific coast, the Andes, and Amazonia. The third region is of considerable economic importance, but is sparsely populated and wields little political weight. The Coast is where the capital, Lima, is located, along with much of the more modern part of the economy. Since colonial times, the Coast has been the seat of the White (Blanco), Spanish-speaking elites, along with large numbers of not-so-White people with Indigenous ancestry, who do all the work. These working people are commonly called Cholos

The Andes is where the Incas ruled, where the population is still largely Indigenous (Indios), who mostly speak Quechua (maybe Spanish as a second language). Most of these people engage in subsistence agriculture, unless they live near a mine where they can work themselves to death digging copper or other minerals.

The Indios don’t take kindly to being ruled by the Blancos of the Coast.

Peru’s geography thus directly reflects its class structure and its racial hierarchy. The White elites of the Coast are often descendants of the Spanish conquistadors, unless, like Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, they’re descended from Europeans or North Americans who arrived later to make a bundle. The Cholos of the Coast are descendants of Indios who left the Andes to try to make it in the cities of the Coast. The Indios are there to be put down; they don’t much like it.

When we hear the crowds in the streets of Andean cities, protesting and dying for Pedro Castillo, it is a sound that echoes down the centuries from the Conquest.