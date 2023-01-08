Enough Youth-Bashing

Aging liberals and conservatives may be bitterly divided, but they fervently agree on one thing: declaring themselves morally and mentally superior to each new younger generation… incessantly.

From Greek poet Hesiod to modern youth bashers led by psychology professors Jonathan Haidt and Jean Twenge and former first lady Michelle Obama, no one says anything new. Hesiod cornered the market with his “no hope for the future of our people” rant against the “reckless… frivolous youth of today” (700 BC).

Young people of the past were bitterly accused of foisting crime, violence, theft, drug and alcohol abuse, irresponsible sexuality, school dropout, and related ills on society. Now, today’s youth (no thanks to their elders) have brought all of these troubles down astoundingly, by 75 to 90 percent over the last generation to record low levels. And still, the trashings continue, harsher than ever.

History’s endless parade of cliché-wielding youth bashers – Socrates, St. Augustine, Lost-Generation haters of the 1920s and ‘30s, postwar “teenage confidential” sensationalism, McCall’s 1953 “I hate teenagers” screed, liberal/Left professor K. Ross Toole’s famous 1969 rage against the “tyranny” of Baby-Boomer “spoiled brats,” Vance Packard’s popular Endangered Children blaming popular media for corrupting 1970s youth, 1980s anguish over “teen suicide” culminating in Tipper Gore’s famous anti-pop-media crusade, the scapegoating of Gen X youth (America’s “most damaged and disturbed” generation,” Rolling Stone declared) for every social ill by icons of morality Bill Clinton, Newt Gingrich, and “American psycho” Brett Easton Ellis… all the way to Boomer-worshipper Twenge’s bashings of Millennials, Millennial-worshipping Haidt’s bashings of Generation Z in his Coddling of the American Mind (a ripoff of Allan Bloom‘s 1989 Closing of the American Mind bashing Gen X)… to the incessant barrage of loony anti-youth ravings in the liberal-intellectual Atlantic, New Yorker, Harper’s, New York Times Magazine, MSNBC, and Washington Post, and supposedly new-age Michelle and Barack Obama’s factlessness demonizing the young (especially their own children) -- never ends.

Eon after eon, it’s the same float going by. Socrates thought books made the young mentally weak. Panics over coffee, witches, jazz, dime novels, comics, TV, backwards-masked lyrics, Ozzy, Eminem, Tupac, Grand Theft Auto, Harry Potter’s Hermione, Miley, cellphones, Facebook, sexting, social media… the endless ephebiphobic idiocies should be retitled, “I’m Superior!” and given their own dismal library shelf.

And they are idiotic. Haidt’s New Year’s Wall Street Journal interview Business Insider pointlessly reposted contrasted noble Mark Zuckerburg and Millennials with employer disdain for Generation Z’s troubled, no-account workers. How original. Loudmouthed bosses identically berated every previous generation’s (including Millennial) employees stretching back decades. (Interestingly, larger surveys of employers consistently show satisfaction with younger workers.) Haidt’s malarkey that Generation Z has no creativity better applies to him.

Twenge’s breathless 2006 forecasts of burgeoning Millennial crime, irresponsible sex, thievery, and narcissism-fueled societal doom all proved abysmally wrong, just like media-adored criminologists John Di’Iulio’s and James Alan Fox’s mispredictions of “adolescent super-predators.” Twenge’s anti-scholarship featuring news squibs on misbehaving celebrities failed to mention that the psychological inventory she relied on found narcissism scores heightened in poorer populations, led by Blacks, Hispanic, and Native Americans. Her obsolete metric actually tracked coping mechanisms in an increasingly unequal society, not some new Armageddon of self-centeredness.

So much youth-trashing is mind-numbingly dumbass. Vermont teenagers are not “the apocalypse of adolescence” (Atlantic). Smartphones are not “destroying a generation” (Atlantic). American youth are not “terrible” (New Yorker), nor are they random-sex obsessed, mentally wrecked, brainless “mooks” (New York Times Magazine). Teenagers are not gun-happy, drug-overdosing, suicidal, COVID-spreading criminals and psychopaths (every major news outlet and commentator in America); teens actually have much lower rates of all these problems than their middle-aged parents did in the past or do now. Perhaps high schools should be “abolished” (Harpers), but not because teenagers are intractable bullies (should we also abolish families, workplaces, and Congress, then?).

Anti-youth alarmism intensifies in times when cold statistics show grownups are monumentally screwing up personally and generationally – like today. Middle-aged crime and gun, drug, suicide, and alcohol deaths have soared to record peaks, along with deranged right-wing politics. Michelle Obama, ostensibly the perfect First Couple with President Barack, reveals in her latest interview that they actually “couldn’t stand” each other and resented their children. Both went low, indulging in public trashings of their kids (another grossly common abuse of adult power), whom Michelle brands as irrational tyrants.

Michelle’s American Grown book and tour featured blamings of 2000s youth for obesity and violence in a misguided crusade to convince readers that modern America is too murderously dangerous to let kids go outdoors. This is crazed. The Chicago of 1977-81 where Michelle Obama went to high school was far more violent, with 800 to 1,000 murders per year and many more rapes, assaults, and robberies than Chicago today. The modern Chicago youth she depicted as violent during a 2012 visit actually have brought down crime rates to much lower levels than in Michelle’s generation. Young people are not accident-prone “knuckleheads” as she charged; her fifty-aged generation has the highest accident rate, especially for self-destructive behaviors. CDC surveillances clearly show it was Michelle’s peers, not her kids’, that brought massive increases in obesity.

Barack Obama, speaking “as a parent,” repeatedly accused teenagers of causing all crime, drugs, violence, rape, and other ills—including 17-year-old Trayvon Martin, innocent victim of shooting by a violence-prone White vigilante, of whom Obama said: “16-17-year-olds… you know they’re going to screw up.” His administration cruelly sued to force young women to get intrusive, unnecessary doctor’s prescriptions for Plan B contraceptives he surely knew would prove all-but impossible to get in poorer inner-city and rural areas where medical care is costly and inaccessible. Fortunately, judges told him to back off. His Affordable Care Act contained some favorable provisions but also forced poorer twenty-agers to pay grossly higher health insurance premiums to subsidize older insures.

While Barack Obama repeatedly singled out youth with “poison(ed) minds” for shootings, he dodged Children and Families Administration reports showing over 6,000 children and youths murdered during his term in domestic violence inflicted by parents and parents’ partners, including vastly more shot to death at home by grownups with guns than were shot in schools. Obama praised his older generation while lecturing college students to confront their peers on rape but never acknowledged the half-million substantiated rapes and sexual abuses against children and youth by his grownup peers during his presidency.

No one mentions revolutionary teenaged improvements as their populations become more racially diverse, technologically adept, and politically dynamic. Instead, bigoted commentators denounce youth for not being idyllically happy. Frankly, 2020s youths would be crazy if some weren’t anxious and depressed, given the cascade of older-generation lunacies.

Haidt, Twenge, the Obamas, and standard-issue youth-bashers should at least peruse the rampant hatings visited on 1930s young people by their messed-up elders. Exactly the same complaints in identical words – that the entire younger generation was mentally disturbed (anxious and depressed, psychological tests reported), lazy, violent, apathetic, anti-work, and “lost” were voiced then as today. We now call 1930s youth “the Greatest Generation.”

Why the liberal-left hates young people so much – except when they need younger Millennial and Zer votes to overrule right-wing elders and rescue candidates like Obama – is a mystery. Perhaps anti-youth ranting is the code progressive use to express their irrational fears of racial and technological change, the bigotries right-wingers voice openly. A German poll suggested elders feel better when they hear bad news about youth.

It is past time to demand the same standards for discussing young people that adults demand for ourselves. Haidt, Twenge, and Michelle Obama would be outraged if commentators took their own sentences verbatim and substituted “Jew,” “older woman,” or “African American” where they had “youth,” “student,” or “teenager.” Challenging hate speech founded in emotional quips, mass generalizations, collective guilt, anecdotes, and attribution errors regardless of the target is not “coddling,” “over-sensitivity,” “censorship,” or “politically correct.” It is basic intellectual rigor and decency. How about focusing honest progressive attention on real problems, like poverty, family abuses, student debt, and deadly crises older generations are inflicting on the young?

Fifty years ago, two widely-read generational analyses relied on science instead of nasty quips and anecdotes. Anthropologist Margaret Mead and futurist Alvin Toffler independently warned that older generations’ irrational fears of change were becoming major threats to social cohesion. Three millennia (at least) of irrational, fear-driven youth-bashing is enough. Cut it out.