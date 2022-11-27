Gabriela Vázquez Advances Intersectional, Abolitionist Feminist Organizing

In spite of the world wide media coverage of the three LA City Council members leaked tape smearing L.A.'s image and the all too often LA County Sheriff abuses in the LA County Jail and LAPD shootings and the treatment of the unhoused in the southland, the list could go on -- in spite of all of this there is a growing sense of hope. Perhaps because of these growing social ills, progressives in Los Angeles are organizing in meaningful ways. Leaders, from impacted communities, are coming forward with solutions that restore and heal communities. This week the LA Progressive spoke with one such leader -- Gabriela Vasquez.

The Deputy Director of La Defensa, an organization whose mission is to support life-affirming alternative to incarceration, Gabriela Vázquez, is a community organizer with a family background in labor organizing. Today, she is part of a team of individuals who have been impacted by the carceral system and have had experience working directly with the immigrant community. Their goal - to decarcerate the mammoth Los Angeles County jail system .

Gabriela started her work at La Defensa in 2020 as a key organizer in the groundbreaking campaign to pass LA County’s Measure J, which earmarked hundreds of millions of dollars toward alternatives to incarceration and community-based services instead of arrests.

Before the midterms, Gabriela worked with LA Progressive to put put on an educational forum on the Superior Court judicial election, presenting three public defenders and a union lawyer running for seats that invariably go to incumbents or prosecuting attorneys.

“Voters have unequivocally shown their support for the values and practices of public defense and community care to be uplifted to the LA County judicial bench,” Gabriela said. “The electoral and conversation-changing success of The Defenders of Justice cannot be overstated, and indicates deep transformations in the judiciary this cycle and for cycles to come.”

Hailing from LA’s Highland Park neighborhood and inspired by her immigrant union organizer parents, Gabriela earned a bachelors in collective writing, nonfiction, and a minor degree in labor studies from UC Riverside, where she pursued an internship with AFSCME Local 3299.

“I am part of a team with individuals who have been impacted by the carceral system and have previous experience working directly with the immigrant community in Los Angeles as a law clerk for an immigration attorney that prioritized assisting low-income individuals,” she added

“Intersectional, abolitionist feminist organizing has led us to this moment of progressive impact at the polls,” Gabriela said. “The political strength that we build between cycles moves voters during election season.”

Gabriela serves on the Executive Team of the JusticeLA Coalition, supporting abolition and social justice work . The coalition works in partnership with grassroots organizations, advocates, directly impacted communities, and stakeholders, to reduce the footprint of incarceration by stoping jail expansion and reclaiming, reimagining and reinvesting dollars away from incarceration and into community-based systems of care.

“We’ve flexed community power by encouraging voters to back candidates who support care-first budgets,” she continued. We urge them to vote for statewide reproductive justice measures and to elect progressive Black, Indigenous, Latine, and AAPI women and gender-expansive candidates up and down the ballot.”

The LA Progressive encourages its readers to learn more about La Defensa and the JusticeLA Coalition. Please volunteer and donate to this essential work.