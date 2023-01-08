The Double Standard in Mass Shootings: Perpetrators vs. Gun Industry

After each mass shooting in the US, there are renewed demands for accountability and justice. The burden of this accountability invariably falls on the public, state and shooters.

Last week, the gunman who claimed the lives of 10 people and injured three others at a supermarket in Buffalo, NY pleaded guilty to terrorism and murder charges. Similarly, the gunman from Colorado Springs was charged with 305 criminal counts. Such actions may bring little comfort to the families whose loved ones are lost forever, and the communities shattered by tragedy.

However, what is curiously missing from discourse is a strong demand for accountability from the gun industry. The gun industry markets guns aggressively, puts guns in the hands of such shooters and then lobbies to prevent sensible purchasing measures. It is the invisible perpetrator that always walks scot-free despite mounting evidence of the industry’s complicity in such heinous crimes.

This year's most recent shootings should be enough to make us question whether current strategies to prevent gun violence go far enough by stopping guns from landing into the hands of persons unfit for possession. Less than a week after the Charlottesville shooting, another individual with a track record of violence shot dead five people at a Colorado Springs club. His history of violence was severe enough to potentially trigger Colorado’s “red flag” law which would have allowed authorities to preemptively seize all weapons and ammunition in his possession which may have prevented the tragedy.

The firearms industry has defanged the background checks to such an extent that sale or transfers are denied only in the most extreme of cases such as when the client is underage or has pending criminal charges against them. There are gaping loopholes too: unlicensed sellers such as those who sell online, are allowed to sell at gun shows or at other locations without a federal dealer’s license and can transfer guns without running background checks at all.

As public health practitioners, our team studies how the private sector promotes products and choices that are harmful to health, known as “commercial determinants of health.” Just as the pandemic exposed how systemic racism, poverty and other social determinants impact the health outcomes of individuals and communities, the phenomenon of gun violence exposes the role of the global firearms industry as a commercial determinant of health.

The firearms industry has successfully lobbied passing favorable legislation that prevents stringent checks on weapon use and display. For example, in 2004 Congress let the federal assault weapons ban lapse—allowing previously restricted types of semi-automatic rifles and high-capacity magazines to be sold. This was a direct result of documented lobbying efforts by the National Rifle Association (NRA). Further, in 2005, Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (PLCAA) was passed which shields gun companies from a broad range of liability resulting from “criminal or lawful misuse” of weapons.

Our research shows that other tactics such as aggressive advertising and marketing are also used by the firearms industry to promote gun use. Since the 2005 PLCAA law, the industry has mainly targeted young men in the 18-35-year age range, preying on their social isolation and desire for belonging and power. For example, Bushmaster, a top weapons manufacturer, used the tagline “Consider your man card reissued” in their advertising campaign. Their products were eventually used in Sandy Hook 2012.

The results are literally lethal with more than 250,000 people worldwide dying from firearms every year, approximately 45,000 of those being in the US. Ninety percent of the burden of firearm violence falls on civilian populations in the US, and the societal costs have reached more than $150 billion annually. Low- and middle-income countries globally, as well as communities of color in the U.S., suffer disproportionately from gun violence.

Local initiatives in California and New York that limit gun ownership and usage have shown that communities can unite around the issue and build coalitions for change. These include civil society organizations and academics who research commercial determinants of health and contribute with evidence-based policies to combat the crisis. While legal challenges remain aplenty, there is a definite demand for change and momentum towards action. The solution must include legal and market-based curbs on the firearms industry as their actions are directly linked to easy availability and insufficient checks on gun use.

We must actively resist the insidious power of gun manufacturers and use the policy toolkit available at our disposal to secure a safe and peaceful future for our nation.

By Ahwaz Akhtar, Adnan Hyder, and Nino Paichadze

Ahwaz Akhtar is a doctoral candidate; Adnan Hyder is a Professor and Director, and Nino Paichadze Assistant Research Professor and Associate Director – all at the Center on Commercial Determinants of Health, Milken Institute School of Public Health, George Washington University, Washington, DC.