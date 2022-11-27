La Defensa’s Megan Castillo Fights for Justice

As a working-class, first-generation college student originally from South Central Los Angeles, Megan has dedicated her life to upending the state sanctioned violence she saw around her growing up.

Recently, I had a chance to speak with Megan Castillo, the Policy and Advocacy Manager for La Defensa, the femme-led collective that seeks to decarcerate the Los Angeles Jail system—the largest in the United Stated

Currently, Megan serves as the Reimagine LA – Coalition Coordinator for Measure J, which passed in November 2020, and requires L.A. County to spend at least 10% of its general funds on social services and jail diversion programs.

“Two years after celebrating the passage of Measure J, we can now celebrate Measure A’s passage as well,” Megan said. “These two measures are part of a trio of sheriff accountability measures, beginning with Measure R, that have continued to build moment in this election cycle.”

As she earned bachelors degrees in psychology and African-American Studies and then a masters in social work, Megan cofounded #BlackatLMU in 2019, earning the Black community impact award for her efforts to raise awareness within her community.

“In November’s election, voters signaled their inarguable desire for Sheriff accountability, indicating persistent momentum to divest from systems of harm and investment in systems of care—as Measure J intended,” she continued.

“Re-Imagine LA organizers are buoyed by this victory,” she said. “We will surely continue the fight to implement Measure J with continued endorsement of sheriff accountability by LA County voters.”

Most recently, Megan has served on the Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Committee for the School of Social Work at the University of Southern California and also served as the Co-Chair for the USC Black Social Work Caucus.

As a working-class, first-generation college student originally from South Central Los Angeles, Megan has dedicated her life to upending the state sanctioned violence she saw around her growing up, while fighting for liberation and improving the quality of life for all BIPOC peoples.

This election season, LA Progressive teamed up with La Defensa to put on an educational forum on the Superior Court judicial election, presenting three public defenders and a union lawyer running for seats that invariably go to incumbents or prosecuting attorneys. One of them, Holly Hancock, won her race for Seat 70, becoming the first public defender to ascend the LA’s Superior Court bench.