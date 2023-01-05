Remembering the Green P.I.

Sheila O’Donnell died of cancer this fall at the age of 77. She wasn’t a famous radical. She was a private investigator, and a good one. A small number of P.I.’s have called themselves ‘progressives.’ Most of them meant they sometimes worked for democrats like the Clintons or against corporate misconduct while employed by tort attorneys.

In his book ‘The Modern Detective’ former journalist turned P.I. Tyler Maroney argues that today’s detectives involved in complex investigations help assure the transparency of business, government and the legal system, often ferreting out corruption in the process. Of course just as many investigators may be employed covering up bad behavior.

O’Donnell’s clients tended not to be big or powerful entities. Over the years they included anti-Vietnam War protestors, the American Indian Movement (AIM), criminal defendants (work that helped hone her skills), California death row inmates, anti-nuclear protestors, PETA and animal rights activists and environmentalists under attack.

I first met O’Donnell when she was working on behalf of a Greenpeace scientist fighting incinerator projects whose Arkansas home had been burned down in an arson attack. I was working on a book, ‘The War Against the Greens’ tracking the pro-corporate growth of the militant anti-environmental ‘Wise Use’ movement of the late 1980s and 1990s.

With her tenacity, wry humor, toughness of character and willingness to engage in difficult problem solving in dangerous situations O’Donnell quickly became the title character of my chapter, ‘The Green P.I.’

I reported her work helping a number of local activists under attack at the time including women such as Pat Costner, the Greenpeace director of toxic research, Texas Shrimper and anti-pollution activist Diane Wilson whose house was shot into, dog killed and boat sunk from under her and, most widely known, labor organizer turned Earth First! ‘Redwood Summer’ promoter Judi Bari who almost died when a pipe bomb was placed under the driver’s seat of the car she was driving, a bomb the FBI claimed was hers.

Sheila O’Donnell was born in 1945 at the end of World War II and raised in an Irish Catholic family in Newton, Massachusetts. Her dad was a professional gambler who bet on horses. Her mom stayed home to take care of a sick older brother who died when she was 16. While still grieving she was caught up in the movements and moments of the 1960s.

By 23 she’d moved to Washington D.C. to work for an anti-war organization. “They found out I could type and got me a job with a lawyer,” she recalled with a grin. She became a legal skeptic of our criminal justice system during the trial of Jesuit priest brothers and anti-war activists Daniel and Philip Berrigan accused of plotting to kidnap Henry Kissinger (the jury deliberated long enough to select a Foreman before finding them not guilty).

She then became active with the National Lawyers Guild as a paralegal investigator. Her first case involved exposing a right-wing spy operation feeding inflammatory information to law enforcement. On her first criminal case she went undercover as a waitress in a D.C. bar whose owner was a suspect in a double homicide. What she dug up helped get a 14-year-old busboy wrongly charged with the torture-murders acquitted. Shortly thereafter the bartender at her favorite D.C. hangout began referring to her as “Dickless Tracy.”

She went on to work for the thousands arrested during the 1971 “Mayday” anti-war protests in D.C. (mass arrests later ruled illegal), also indigenous leaders of AIM indicted following the 1973 siege of Wounded Knee in South Dakota and still later activists from the Clamshell Alliance who successfully halted construction of the Seabrook nuclear power plant in New Hampshire.

In 1985 she moved to California and became a partner with progressive attorney Beverly Axelrod in a small beachfront PI firm called ‘Ace Investigations.’

Having helped create and/or contributed to several publications focused on government spying including ‘The Public Eye’ and ‘Covert Information Bulletin,’ in 1992 O’Donnell wrote “Common Sense Security,” (revised and updated in 2016) a 6-page brochure that helped activists assess and improve their organizational safety and awareness on topics including: Office security, trash, telephone and online communications, mail, autos, police, what to do when you suspect you’re under surveillance, Break-Ins and visits from the FBI. “None of this is intended to frighten but to create an awareness of the problems,” she concluded. In 1995 Mother Jones magazine featured her as “Hellraiser of the Month!”

In 1997, having survived her wounds, Earth First!’s Judi Bari died of complications from breast cancer. By then she and another victim of the bomb attack, Darryl Cherney, had sued the FBI and Oakland police for false arrest and violation of their civil rights. O’Donnell led a team of investigators working with the attorneys on the case. In the summer of 2002 a federal jury awarded $4.4 million in damages finding 6 out of 7 FBI agents and Oakland detectives guilty of violating the plaintiffs’ civil rights.

By then O’Donnell had also been diagnosed with breast cancer and would spend the next several decades continuing her national and international case work while advocating for health and wellness, helping to run a counseling program for cancer survivor’s partners, volunteering with a community radio station, a nature preserve with nesting egrets and on the board of the volunteer fire department in Bolinas California where she lived and where a bobcat regularly sunned itself behind her house. After long periods of remission, the cancer came back, metastasizing into her bones (her left arm had to be amputated) and esophagus. She passed away on October 10, 2022.

Years earlier I’d asked her if she ever carried a gun while investigating the violence that’s still being carried out against environmental activists around the world (200 were murdered in 2021 according to the authoritative ‘Global Witness Report’). “I don’t want that kind of energy around me,” she explained. “To carry a weapon you have to be convinced that you’re willing to take another person’s life, because you don’t want to wound an armed person, you have to kill him. And I think to carry that gun you really have to be fresh, to be practiced. Cops are fresh because that’s what they do with their lives. But I feel that my work is really about supporting life, not taking life.”