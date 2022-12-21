The Sleeping Giant of American Life

If you heaved a giant sigh of relief when election denier after election denier went down to defeat in the midterms; when the Democrats retained control of and then gained a seat in the Senate (before losing it, thanks to Kyrsten Sinema!); and when the Republicans barely eked out control of the House of Representatives — the sort of midterm results that hadn’t been seen in a long, long time — I truly do understand. I did, too.

And if you experienced the same sort of relief when Donald Trump became the man of the hour (of decline) for promoting so many losing candidates, faced a new special prosecutor appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, and had his company found guilty of multiple charges, including tax fraud, I understand that, too. After all, what choice do we have but to take good news, however modest, wherever we can find it?

Still, whatever the joys of the midterms and the possible hobbling of The Donald, everything’s not faintly okay. In fact, if you take a moment, you can feel our political system shifting under us in ominous ways. Just consider the Supreme Court. At the heights of the third branch of government, our judicial system is not just the ultimate set of judges overseeing the law, but a — possibly the — political actor of this moment. In fact, in two redistricting cases in the coming year, Merrill v. Milligan and Moore v. Harper, involving what’s come to be known as the independent state-legislature theory, that court may change the very way our country works, politically speaking.

Its six right-wing judges could put their stamp of approval on the unconstrained ability of Republican state legislatures to gerrymander voting maps essentially any way they wish. As Andrew Marantz wrote recently in the New Yorker, they might even open up “the possibility that rogue state legislatures could put forward alternate slates of presidential electors, as some tried to do [for Trump] in 2020.” In other words, we may already be on a different political planet, whether or not either Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis makes it into the White House in 2024 — and no matter what a majority of American voters in this democracy of ours may want.

With that in mind, check out the latest piece by TomDispatch regular Liz Theoharis, co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign and author of We Cry Justice. Think about how, at a grassroots level, those disturbed by such a changing America might begin to respond and what kind of democracy it might still be possible to create.

