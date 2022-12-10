Kevin Showed Up

We wondered if any good might come out of this atrocious incident.

We were all set to talk this morning about the recently passed Respect for Marriage Act—which doesn’t do as much as you might expect to protect same-sex and interracial marriages—when all hell broke loose at the Los Angeles City Council.

After a nearly two-month absence, disgraced City Councilmember Kevin De León showed his face in the City Council chambers, prompting a great hue and cry among community members who have been demanding that he step down.

We’ve all heard the ugly hour-long recording of Kevin talking with then Council President Nury Martinez, fellow Councilmember Gil Cedillo, and LA Fed Chair Ron Herrera with its vile onslaught of anti-Blackness—plus antisemitism, homophobia, and attacks on

Armenians and dark-skinned Latinos.

Nury Martinez—whose remarks on the tape were the loudest, longest, and ugliest—resigned her seat almost immediately, as did Herrera. Cedillo, who lost his race to new councilmember Eunices Hernandez—quickly went to ground.

But so far, De León has dug in his heals, apologizing—yes—but vowing to finish the final two years of his term. This morning, he even brought dozens of Spanish-speaking supporters to the meeting, who shouted “Kevin, Kevin, Kevin,” attempting to drown out the shouts of activists demanding his resignation.

The tape itself, along with the resignations that followed, have been talked to death. In our own conversation, we wondered what good might come out of this atrocious incident.

If nothing else, the episode puts conversation of racism front and center—especially as much of the recorded conversation circled around how to oust African American officeholders and replace them with Latin Americans, all discussed in the crudest terms.

But as we point out, such discussion too often circle around individual racism—such as some individual using a crude term to describe someone of a particular race. Getting short shift is the much larger, more impartment, more damaging systemic racism—the baked-in biases that deny jobs, education, and equal opportunity across the board to Black Americans, in particular.

Here what we have say and share your comments.