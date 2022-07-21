The Best Fertility Options for Struggling Couples

Discovering that you are unable to conceive naturally can be a very stressful and upsetting thing to encounter. It may seem that your hopes of being parents are dashed and that you will not realise the family that you’ve always dreamed of having. However, failing to conceive naturally does not have to put an end to your plans. Here is a range of home insemination fertility options available for you to consider and that can help you to become parents. However, the world of fertility treatment can seem somewhat overwhelming and confusing at the best of times. We have put together this simple and straightforward guide that helps to outline the options that are available to you so that you can move forward on your journey with a sense of hope and optimism.

Intrauterine insemination (IUI)

Unlike with ICSI and IVF, intrauterine insemination - as the name suggests - takes place inside the body. Healthy sperm are collected and then inserted directly into the uterus during the most fertile period of your menstrual cycle in order to encourage fertilisation and the development of an embryo. IUI is often used where vaginal sex is difficult or when assistance is sought by same-sex couples and added to a Clomid monitoring UK treatment cycle.

In vitro fertilisation (IVF)

Unlike with ICSI and IVF, intrauterine insemination - as the name suggests - takes place inside the body.

Most people have heard of IVF, and many know someone who has been through the process. It is one of the most common and successful forms of assisted conception available. During the process of IVF eggs and sperm are collected before being mixed in a laboratory environment. They are then left for a few days in order to allow fertilisation to occur as it would naturally, and for embryos to develop. One or two embryos are then put into the womb and monitored closely. It can take several cycles of IVF before success is realised, but it remains one of the most common and successful options for couples struggling to conceive naturally. Success rates are highest for those who are young, fit and healthy and so it is important to ensure that you are in good physical and mental condition before starting the process.

Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI)

This is another option open to couples who are struggling to conceive naturally, and used when the fertility challenge lies with sperm production, quality or mobility. During the ICSI process a single sperm is injected into a single egg in order to develop an embryo. The embryo is then placed into the womb and monitored. ICSI helps the sperm to penetrate the egg and so improves the chances of conception where sperm count is low. After the initial part of the process, the cycle is much the same as it is with IVF and close monitoring of the mother and the embryo takes place in order to maximise the chances of success.

Discussion with a medical professional will help you determine which treatment is best for you. However, maintaining a healthy lifestyle, diet and mindset will help you to realise success regardless of the path you take to creating your own family.