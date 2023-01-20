Collectively Speaking, Americans Are Stark Raving Mad

A recent article about that six-year-old kid in Virginia who brought a loaded gun to school and shot his teacher went on to say, “Even in a country where gun violence is commonplace, the story of a small boy with a gun is reverberating in a big way. There has been finger-pointing. Confusion. Floundering for answers. Mass grappling with deeply uncomfortable feelings. And questions: How could something like this possibly happen?”

How could something like this possibly happen? Oh, puleez! Can anyone actually ask that question with a straight face?

Do we have to listen one more time to a bunch of hand-wringing, breast-beating, soul-searching, angst-filled bullshit? Don’t Americans get it? Don’t you understand that if nothing changed after the massacre of little kids at Sandy Hook Elementary School, nothing is ever going to change. Not ever.

There are sane people living in the United States of America. But not enough of them. Not nearly enough of them. As a collective body, we are a gun-crazed nation. Trying to reform gun-safety laws has been an abject failure. Gun ownership has increased exponentially since Sandy Hook.

Indeed, one man of my acquaintance, a retired cop and head of campus security at a K-12 school, proudly told me that after Sandy Hook he immediately went out and bought two more AR-15s before they became illegal. Which of course, they did not.

More than thirty states now have “open carry” laws for handguns without any requirement to register or obtain a permit. Only eight states have restrictions on magazine capacity. Twenty-two states allow people to bring loaded guns into bars or restaurants that serve alcohol, while twenty other states simply do not deal with the topic, thus giving the practice de facto permission.

More than half the states explicitly or implicitly allow loaded guns in church, which puts a whole new spin on “Onward Christian Soldiers” and begs the question “Who would Jesus shoot?”

As soon as the Republicans took control of the House of Representatives the House voted to remove metal detectors from the entrances to the chamber. This will certainly make Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks, Paul Gosar, and their gun-toting pals as happy as pigs in slop.

Oh, and by the way, while we’re all trying to wrap our heads around the idea of a six-year-old shooting his teacher, who else has noticed that there have been three other school shootings between January 1st and January 6th this brand new year. And by the time you are reading this, there will probably be a few more. Last year, there were 51 school shootings resulting in injury or death.

And that’s just school shootings. I could lay out the whole litany of gun- related violence in this country, but what would be the point? You and I already know what’s going to happen. Nothing. Not one stinkin’ thing. Within days, this latest incident—which is not, by the way, the first time a six-year-old brought a loaded gun to school and shot someone—will fade from the headlines and from our consciousness until the next time, be it a six-year-old, or a blatant racist, or a raging homophobe, or just some pissed off employee who got yelled at by his boss at the local Walmart.

There really is only one solution to ending gun violence in America, and that is to repeal the 2nd Amendment and to remove firearms—for all intents and purposes—from the hands of civilians.

What?! Are you out of your mind? That will never happen. No, no, no. Not on a bet or a dare or the Angel Gabriel showing up on the Ellipse in front of the White House and saying, “Okay, you idiots, fun’s over. No more guns for you folks.”

How in the world would we ever enforce the outlawing of firearms in civilian hands? If guns were outlawed, only outlaws would have guns, right? Trying to enforce a ban on firearms would be like trying to enforce Prohibition. You would make criminals out of law-abiding citizens who only want to protect their homes and families, and maybe shoot a deer or a rabbit now and then.

But we have already seen over and over again over decades, trying to reform gun laws incrementally, a little change here, a little change there, has failed absolutely. There is no incremental change that matters--background checks, limited capacity magazines, banning military-style assault weapons—none of it works, none of it has worked, none of it will work.

So unless you’re willing to tackle the lunacy of the 2nd Amendment, you might as well resign yourselves to the continuing slaughter of innocents. It’s here to stay. This is life in these United States of America.