Conflicting Values Key to Political Differences

Look beneath the U. S. political polarization and what do you see? Or the Ukrainian differences between Presidents Putin and Biden? Or how seriously to regard climate change? Beneath the surface skin of all these issues lies the beating heart of values. In his The Audacity of Hope (2006), Barack Obama (then still a senator) wrote that the question of values should be at “the heart of our politics.”

Moreover, the question of what values to prioritize extends far beyond the U. S. Consider the words of U.S. neuropsychologist and Nobel laureate Roger Sperry, “Human value priorities…stand out as the most strategically powerful causal control now shaping world events. More than any other causal system with which science now concerns itself, it is variables in human value systems that will determine the future.”

But with rare exceptions thoughtful debates about competing values, which ones to prioritize and why, seldom occur among politicians or even in various media’s political commentary. Until the twentieth century, virtues were stressed more than values. And in her The De-Moralization of Society (1994), conservative historian Gertrude Himmelfarb laments the transition that occurred. But it need not delay us here. Instead, the decline of serious political consideration of either “v” word will be our focus.

U.S. historian Woody Holton has written, “Virtue carried important meaning in the culture of 18th-century America…To Washington and his contemporaries, it was a quality accorded great men.” Another historian, Clinton Rossiter, wrote (more than a half-century ago) “on no point in the whole range of political theory were Americans more thoroughly in accord” than that free government necessitated “a virtuous people.” He quoted various Founding Fathers like Samuel Adams, who stated, “We may look up to Armies for our Defence, but Virtue is our best Security. It is not possible that any State should long remain free, where Virtue is not supremely honored.” A few decades later, another historian, James Kloppenberg, quoted another Founding Father, James Madison, “I go on this great republican principle, that the people will have virtue and intelligence to select men of virtue and wisdom. Is there no virtue among us? If there be not, we are in a wretched situation.”

Gradually, however, the “fathers” emphasis on virtue began to ebb. In succeeding decades, however, one still sees bursts of it, for example with Abraham Lincoln and even a little later with President Ulysses Grant. In a 2017 review of Ron Chernow’s biography of Grant, the reviewer wrote, “Grant belonged to an American Culture of Character that shaped its ideas of moral education around the study of Plutarch and Cicero, and the writings of Benjamin Franklin and the example of George Washington, and that focused upon such virtues as integrity, humility, honesty, courage, fidelity, justice, patience, industry, modesty, and adherence to the Golden Rule.”

The same reviewer, however, believed that a half-century after Grant’s presidency, “the Culture of Character” was being replaced by the “Culture of Personality.” “Advertising and public relations and salesmanship perfected themselves. And almost a century later, Donald “Trump represents the perfection of such salesmanship (the old religious energy turned to pure venality), in which the goal of the deal supersedes truth itself.”

Between Grant and the 1920s, there were still periods when some Americans emphasized virtues. One was the Progressive Era. In Kloppenberg’s Uncertain Victory: Social Democracy and Progressivism in European and American Thought, 1870-1920 (1988), he states that some progressives argued that “without the virtue that democratic citizenship requires…democratic government becomes simply an institutionalized scramble for private advantage.” One of the most influential movements in that era was one concerned with virtues, that of the Social Gospel. Historian Jill Lepore writes that it was “adopted by almost all theological liberals and by a large number of theological conservatives, too.” She credits it with inspiring “much that was vital in Progressivism.”

In addition, even though thoughtful debate and dialogue about virtue or values in politics has seldom occurred during the past century, that does not mean that the two “v” words have been insignificant in our political arena.

Some historians believe that values mattered significantly to President Franklin D. Roosevelt (FDR). Historian and FDR biographer James MacGregor Burns stated that “It was because Roosevelt’s fundamental values were deeply humane and democratic that he was able, despite his earlier compromises and evasions, to act [against Hitler] when action was imperative.” A later historian, Doris Kearns Goodwin in her Leadership: In Turbulent Times, believed that FDR was at his “formidable best, when guided by a sense of moral purpose.”

Later on, in 1957, a Baptist minister, Martin Luther King, Jr., and other religious leaders formed the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC). As historian and Pulitzer-Prize winning biographer David Garrow emphasized, King and the SCLC played a central role in the civil-rights struggles of the late 1950s and 1960s. And their battle for equal rights was very much a battle for fundamental values like equality, tolerance, and justice. And to the extent that this battle helped give birth to new civil-rights laws, it owed not a little to President Lyndon Johnson. And like FDR, he was at his best, so Kearns Goodwin believes, “when guided by a sense of moral purpose.” In other words, when guided by a proper sense of values.

By the late 1970s, however, it was the conservatives who increasingly appropriated “proper values” for their views. The birth of the conservative “Moral Majority” in 1979 was one indication of this. It sprang up as a simmering backlash to the the legalization of abortion in Roe v. Wade (1973), but the 1960s countercultural movement and other sixties and seventies developments such as women’s liberation, the gay rights movement, and the reduction of Christian dominance in the educational and public spheres also became targets of the Moral Majority.

The elections of Ronald Reagan in 1980 and 1984 and George Bush (senior) in 1988 solidified the growing political influence of evangelical and fundamentalist Christians and their appropriation of “moral” for their cause.

James Davison Hunter in his book Culture Wars (1991) summed up the clash over values that had come to characterize U. S. politics. On one side of this “war” were conservatives who believed that some sort of eternal, unchangeable, external moral authority existed that enabled them to determine what was right and wrong. For most of them the ultimate such authority was God, but their church, scripture, or some other source or combination of sources aided them in determining God’s will. On the other side were those whom Hunter called progressives. They relied more on reason, their inner selves, and contemporary conditions in deciding right from wrong.

Although evangelical and fundamentalist Christians were overwhelmingly on the conservative side, many other Protestants sided with the progressives. Among other believers, e.g. Catholics, Jews, and Muslims, political divisions cut across religious lines.

Several years later Values Matter Most (1995) appeared. Its author was Ben J. Wattenberg, who for many years had been a Democrat, but became a “Reagan Democrat” in the 1980s, partly because Reagan supported more of the values in which Wattenberg believed. Among the 44 value issues he listed in his book were abortion, pornography, illegitimacy, infidelity, homosexuality, movies and television, and various issues related to what occurred in public schools, for example, sex education, dispensing condoms, and prayer. About curriculum issues like teaching evolution or having students read books that some parents found offensive, he has little to say, but these were also school issues contested in the cultural war.

Outside the United States, “cultural wars” also occurred. Early twenty-first century writings such as George Weigel’s “Europe's Two Culture Wars” addressed “the war between the postmodern forces of moral relativism and the defenders of traditional moral conviction.” And for more than four decades, the World Values Surveys (WVS) have given us a good picture of the battle between traditional religious views and more secularist ones.

Despite this attention to values, however, it has been overwhelmingly the conservative side that has stressed them. Progressives have shied away from any debate about them, but in his The Audacity of Hope (2006) Obama wrote, “I think that Democrats are wrong to run away from a debate about values.”

Surprisingly enough one of the world leaders who has recently argued about proper values is Vladimir Putin, the initiator of what I have labeled his “morally abhorrent” Ukrainian war. In a speech a few months ago he said Russia sided with “the West of traditional, primarily Christian values, freedom, patriotism, great culture,” but opposed the “aggressive, cosmopolitan, and neocolonial” West, that of “strange and trendy ideas like dozens of genders or gay pride parades.”

But another leader, who is often thought of as a defender of traditional Christian values, Pope Francis, indicated in a 2013 sermon to be wary of those who call themselves Christians but are rigid and fail to stress kindness. Consistently opportunistic and conveniently jettisoning communist ideology and proclaiming his Christianity when it served his interests, Putin has demonstrated that in his war against Ukraine he has not followed the example of Jesus. Tenderness, love, meekness, these are qualities that Francis stated were characteristic of Jesus Christ.

A year ago I wrote,“Love, kindness toward others, should be at the top of our hierarchy of values. And developing and living by such a hierarchy should be central to our existence.” In other writings I have stressed values like tolerance, empathy and humility. In his The Audacity of Hope, Obama stated that empathy “is at the heart of my moral code, and it is how I understand the Golden Rule—not simply as a call to sympathy or charity, but as something more demanding, a call to stand in somebody else's shoes and see through their eyes.” He also stressed other values such as tolerance, diversity, rationality, kindness, self-reliance, self-discipline, mutual responsibility, temperance, and optimism. He claimed that the values his mother taught him “continue to be my touchstone when it comes to how I go about the world of politics.”

Of course, proclaiming such values is not the same as living them, and this essay is not claiming that President Obama always acted correctly. Like all humans, he had (and has) his flaws. But about one thing he was correct: “Democrats are wrong to run away from a debate about values.” Contesting Republican individuals like Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy, and Ted Cruz; and issues like climate change, the 6 January insurrection, voting rights, and immigration, Democrats and progressives should welcome any debate about which sides’ values would better serve our beleaguered nation.