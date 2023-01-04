Democrats for McCarthy!

Demoted to a narrow minority, House Democrats have an opportunity not only to govern effectively, but also to increase their chances of retaking the House in the next election cycle, a year in which Democratic prospects for retaining both Senate and Presidency are bright. Yet instead of seizing an historical opportunity to display their political maturity and leadership chops, House Democrats have chosen to sit back and chortle over temporary chaos arising from the Republicans’ inability to select a Speaker of the House.

In the face of far right breath-holding, House Democrats are displaying the same high-school-level behavior that has fueled ever-lower approval ratings of the entire government. Democrats have a chance to turn that around, to model adult behavior by detouring from well-worn political ruts and shaking off rigid partisan thinking,

As things stand, because of the Republican’s slim House majority, a handful of Republican unreal estate agents will hold hostage the entire Republican legislative agenda. “Handful” here is literal: The Republican majority is 222 to 213, so just five lunatic fringe Republicans—and there are at least 20 far right House members that meet or exceed that description—can, by withholding their support for Kevin McCarthy’s bid for the House Speaker, wring concessions from Republican leadership that will dramatically leverage their power to steer legislation toward Crazyville. (All in favor of defunding Medicare, say, “Aye.”)

That the fringies have this power is the result of McCarthy’s gnawing hunger to be Speaker of the House. McCarthy (R, Bakersfield), a native of California’s agricultural Kern County, has been in Congress since 2006. He is pursuing the power invested in the position of Speaker of the House the way an addict pursues an opioid. For McCarthy, being Speaker is not everything, it is the only thing, and he has repeatedly confirmed that any principles he has can be trumped (pun intended) by his lust for the Speakership, including shamelessly groveling at the feet of the worst figure in American political history. McCarthy’s willingness to humiliate himself, his moral—let’s call it “flexibility”—is so blatant that even those appalled by his cringey behavior can’t help but stare. Like lookie-loos transfixed by a bloody traffic accident, people can’t turn away. It is clear that McCarthy will do anything in exchange for support for his quest from any quarter.

And therein lies a Democratic opportunity: Rather than snicker over Republicans’ continued self-harm (or in addition to snickering), Democrats could take advantage of McCarthy’s addiction to power by offering to support his bid for Speaker in exchange for Republican concessions the Democrats require. Democratic support would overwhelmingly exceed the numbers the far-right fringies can muster. Were Democrats to do that, they would put themselves in position to upgrade their status for the next two years from obstructionist to sober leadership.

The effect would have similarities to different parties forming a coalition government under a parliamentary system. For Democrats, the advantages are clear (or should be): Not only would the Democratic minority party have power to moderate Republican legislation—Behave collegially or we will withdraw our support—but also it would show American voters that Democrats are the adults in the room, a position that would buttress future Democratic electoral support.

Savvy Democratic strategists would also take into account Republican fringies having repeatedly shown themselves to be far more interested in sophomoric disruption than in governing. Their adolescent impulse to disrupt will always leave them ready at least to consider supporting a Democratic threat to oust McCarthy as Speaker should he stray too far from any concessions to which he’d committed.

Democrats have an historic opportunity not only to steer Republican legislation away from its inherent cruelty, but also to demonstrate Democratic maturity and willingness to work collaboratively for the good of the country and the planet. Will they take advantage of this? Certainly not.