Families, Dysfunctional and otherwise

I was one of about a thousand audience members crowded into a downtown auditorium in Louisville, KY 35 years ago, to hear the famous author and psychiatrist, M. Scott Peck. His book, The Road Less Traveled, sold more than 7 million copies, which made everything else that he ever wrote an instant best seller.

He was an amazingly influential author in spite of his pretty messed up personal life, and still, knowing as much as I do about his rather narcissistic self indulgence, I would still say that if you are only going to read one book before you die, you should read The Road Less Traveled.

But I was clearly not the only fan in the room that day in the mid 1980’s as we all leaned forward to take in every word that he uttered. When it came time for the “Q and A” after his talk, one of the therapists in the room asked Peck to speak to the then new and instantly popular term, “Dysfunctional family.”

Peck looked at the gathered assembly and asked for a show of hands of people who had grown up in a dysfunctional family, and I swear that I am not exaggerating when I tell you that you could literally feel a breeze in the room as a thousand people simultaneously raised their hands. And Peck observed, if the term refers to literally everyone, then it really is just a description of the human condition.

Types Of Dysfunctional Families

The following are some examples of patterns that frequently occur in dysfunctional families.

One or both parents have addictions or compulsions (e.g., drugs, alcohol, promiscuity, gambling, overworking, and/or overeating) that have strong influences on family members.

One or both parents use the threat or application of physical violence as the primary means of control. Children may have to witness violence, may be forced to participate in punishing siblings, or may live in fear of explosive outbursts.

One or both parents exploit the children and treat them as possessions whose primary purpose is to respond to the physical and/or emotional needs of adults (e.g., protecting a parent or cheering up one who is depressed).

One or both parents are unable to provide, or threaten to withdraw, financial or basic physical care for their children. Similarly, one or both parents fail to provide their children with adequate emotional support.

One or both parents exert a strong authoritarian control over the children. Often these families rigidly adhere to a particular belief (religious, political, financial, personal). Compliance with role expectations and with rules is expected without any flexibility.

As going to therapy became more popular and, frankly, something almost mandatory among the more educated, those of us in the family counseling field came up with a few helpful proverbs, one of which was, “Previous generations used to go to their priest to confess their sins, but this generation goes to their therapist to confess their parents’ sins.”

Somewhere between denial of your family of origin’s deficits and a complete repudiation of any personal responsibility, placing all of the blame for anything that has ever gone wrong in your life on your parents, there is some sane balance.

I received my education in pastoral counseling during my years in the southern Ivy League school, Vanderbilt University. The classist perspective from which I was taught counseling in that expensive school showed up quickly in my first clinical placement in a mental health office in Kentucky where I was given most of their court ordered cases of people who were often mentally challenged, violent, and substance abusing.

Not the sort of issues I had been trained to address using reflective client-centered listening techniques to help clients rise above the guilt feelings their mother had burdened them with. I realized that some of what I had been told as absolutes may have worked for the "sweet-smelling" aristocracy, but it wasn’t true in the country roads of rural Kentucky.

One of the things I had been told about self-actualization was that no one could ever fully accept themselves until they had entirely forgiven and accepted their parents. But that sort of truth is what lies behind the most insipid advice I have ever heard being given to people who really did have a family of origin that honestly deserved the title of dysfunctional, and I have heard it repeated a thousand times, “Well, your parents did the best that they could.” That, my friends, is absolutely not a universal truth. Lots of parents really sucked at being parents and what is more, they knew that they sucked at it when they failed to provide for and protect their children, and they especially knew it when they abused their children, physically, sexually, or psychologically.

As I mentioned in my last talk, my own parents were dysfunctional in some ways. They held onto a lot of their own hillbilly past with a lot of racial prejudices, and a fairly irrational fear of anything that they didn’t understand which included homosexuals, Jews, Catholics, and almost all foreigners. That gave me stuff to talk about in my weekly meeting with my counseling supervisor and it certainly gave me some junk to rise above.

But most of the families I saw in that mental health clinic in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and most of the people I have had to give a lot of my time and attention to after that first clinical placement, were dealing with things for which their parents should not be forgiven or granted acceptance.

I realized that my attitudes about my own family were different from a lot of my peers in college who were often seriously home sick and who became absolutely giddy when it was time to go home for Thanksgiving or Christmas.

I usually went home for the holidays, as long as my parents were living, but it was often more a trip to be endured than it was something to look forward to. But for those who had been sexually molested, who had been seriously beaten, or who had been forced to work like slaves in their home, or who had been subjected to the violence and deprivations of poverty, especially when that poverty was caused by addiction or mental illness, the holidays were often nightmare scenarios.

I am bringing this up right after Thanksgiving when many of you will have made that journey home which Garrison Keillor so accurately described as being “holiday guilt trips.”

If you are one of the lucky ones for whom a holiday family reunion is all warm and fuzzy, that’s great and we’re all happy for you but this writing is not for you. You should be aware that for most of the people around you, this holiday was not undiluted joy. A lot of people you know did not have a Norman Rockwell holiday. It may have been more like an episode of Breaking Bad.

I have known people who grew up in pretty normal homes with only mild degrees of neurotic issues, and yet, they complained about their parents obsessively. And I have known people who really should have been taken from their family of origin and placed in a safer foster home who were so brainwashed into the insanity of their home life that they insist upon heaping love and praise on people who should probably be in jail for the ways that they abused their children.

To all of you, there are some things that I want to say clearly:

You own your own story. As the famous author, Ann Lamont, once tweeted:

“You own everything that happened to you. Tell your stories. If people wanted you to write warmly about them, they should've behaved better.”

Parents who think of their children as being nothing more than extensions of themselves assume that they own their children’s lives, and they can reward them with love or punish them with rejection to demand their conformity. These parents have worked hard to prevent their children from ever having any sense of appropriate boundaries, the awareness that they own their own lives and can be different from their parents without feeling guilt.

Another book that I have recommended to literally hundreds of women over the past 40 years is, My Mother, My Self, by the Freudian psychiatrist, the late Nancy Friday.

Though this book has proven to be invaluable, to the point that no one seems to have written anything better to recommend to women who are struggling to find some healthy separation from their mothers in more than 2 generations, I don’t think that it is just for women.

One of the issues that Friday discusses at length is the whole issue of symbiosis in sick families. For those parents, family love only happens when their children are exactly like them. When they differ from them, in politics, religion, in who they love, or how they raise their children, this is experienced as rejection, or worse, literally, as hate.

Even in very recent years, we have had church members who had escaped the mental prison of their parents’ religion, but even as adults with children of their own, they felt that they had to protect their parents from ever knowing that they no longer attended Catholic mass or an Assemblies of God charismatic church. And in this past decade when politics has been so vitriolic and divisive, if your Fox News watching family members found out that you had a Bernie Sanders sign in your front yard, or, as in my case, a dozen Bernie Sanders signs in my yard, on my fence, and in my kitchen window, asking the question, “What’s so wrong with socialism?” . . . well, that can make Thanksgiving . . . tense.

Alcoholics, drug addicts, people with borderline personality disorders, and narcissists, all tend to create an alternative reality into which they try to force their family members and especially their children. But you don’t have to play along. You can be honest about your family. You can be open about the abuse you have experienced. You can tell your stories, you can even publish your stories if it seems important to you to do so.

I have always tried to err on the side of being generous and understanding but you folks should know this: you don’t have to lie or keep sordid secrets for anyone.

This is not about revenge or retaliation, this is about establishing boundaries and taking charge of your own life. I encourage you not to harbor resentments or fantasies of hurting them back. Trust me, it will be plenty painful for them when you start to establish and maintain appropriate boundaries. Your mother can not make you feel guilty unless you choose to let her make you feel guilt. You may have been trained for years to be manipulated by guilt but that can stop whenever you are ready for it to end. Your father cannot tell you what to think, how to dress, where to work, who to love, or how to vote and if you make that boundary perfectly clear, it will help him to be a more healthy father.

We had a saying in family therapy, “No one goes crazy alone, they always have company.” You cannot change your mother, your father, your children, or any of your siblings or extended family. But you can change yourself and the more healthy you become, they more they have to interact with the healthy you, rather than the cowering victim they may have trained you to be, the more they have to get healthy just to be able to interact with you.

When we try to look at family systems, it is something like looking at the balls on a pool table. If one changes position; it necessarily changes the position of the other balls on the table. It is not moving, not changing, not growing, not taking ownership of your own life, that allows everyone to remain just as they are. We always tell the family members of alcoholics and drug addicts, that if you pretend to believe their lies, if you agree to enter into their universe of insanity, then you are enabling them to continue to be addicted.

Parents know that they have to teach their babies how to walk, how to talk, how to eat, and to dress themselves, but too often they also assume that they also must teach them what to believe, what to think, and how to live.

It is one thing to teach your kids how to balance their checkbook, the pitfalls of credit to avoid, and what to do to maintain their car. It is another to insist that their religion must be your religion, your political views must also be theirs, that they must somehow be a carbon copy of your values and preferences must be the same as you are.

As the famous sociologist from the early part of the last century, Margaret Mead, said so prophetically: Children must be taught how to think, not what to think. Your family cannot tell you what to believe, how to vote, who to love, or what to think and you have to see that you also cannot tell your children or grandchildren what to think, what religion they must be, or how they will form a loving family of their own.

I know that for a whole lot of people, family really is just another “f” word. It was a source of pain, fear, guilt, and a longing for love that is never satisfied so that you end up accepting a kind of mind control as a substitute for love.

And even when you become aware of how you have been manipulated, conditioned, victimized, or controlled, it doesn’t necessarily mean that you will never be able to get the kind of love that you want from your family.

If I may reference M. Scott Peck once more, Peck insisted that it is our job to move the ball of evolution farther down the field. Your family of origin may have had issues that you just can’t fix. You can’t go back in time and relive that life with better choices and a more healthy experience. You can be honest about what you have experienced that has made you who you are today.

You can try to improve the quality of your family relationships to the extent that the other members of your family are willing to evolve as well, recognizing that they may not be even remotely interested in changing at all.

But what I think that we all owe to our own children and grandchildren, what we owe to society as a whole, is to take what we received in our family of origin and to improve on it.

I worked hard not to pass on to my daughter the kind of irrational prejudices that were a part of my family inheritance, but I did try to pass along the positive traits of honesty, personal responsibility, compassion, and a serious work ethic. I didn’t want for her to have to get over the neurotic guilt and self-condemnation that was a part of my family’s religious beliefs, but I also had to hold my tongue as she explored spiritual options that I certainly would not have chosen for her.

I held my tongue when she was in a serious relationship with a wealthy Wall Street guy until she learned on her own that being rich doesn’t make you a good person. I could have saved her a couple of years but the right answer for me was to just tell her that I will love anyone that she chooses to love . . . while I hold out for more of a Gandhi than a Gordon Gekko.

None of us will get it all right. I doubt that many people ever tried any harder to be a good father than I did and yet I know that I didn’t get it right and there are many things that I wish that I could have done better. Still, I know that I did my job, which was to do better than my parents did and now the ball is in her hands to see if she can improve upon her family of origin . . . which I feel certain that she will.

Thanksgiving is behind us now, I am wishing for you an even better, more loving or just a more healthy Christmas for you and your clan.