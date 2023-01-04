Electing the Speaker: Wagging the Dog, Digging the Hole

House Republicans, with a four-vote majority, are trying to elect a Speaker. Less than ten percent of their caucus is using their leverage to yank the party even further to the right. On the third ballot, where 218 votes are needed for election, this was the breakdown:

Hakeem Jeffries 212

Kevin McCarthy 202

Jim Jordan 20

Jeffries, of course, is the new Democratic leader, and he got all Democratic votes on all three ballots. McCarthy was overwhelmingly endorsed by the Republican caucus, but is strongly resisted by most of the far-right Freedom Caucus. There are exceptions, though: Marjorie Taylor Greene is vocally supporting McCarthy.

Like the proverbial tail wagging the dog, it may be that this rump will achieve its goal of denying McCarthy the speakership. As I write, the House has adjourned until noon on Wednesday, when a fourth ballot will be held. In the course of three ballots, McCarthy has not gained any votes, but neither has his support eroded. Jordan, of Ohio, has gone from 9 to 20. The vast majority of House Republicans still support McCarthy, but they haven’t the votes to get him from 202 to 218. It’s not clear that Jordan can attract the 198 votes he would need to become Speaker, even if McCarthy were to endorse him.

Jordan’s position is peculiarly equivocal: he vocally supports McCarthy, even as (over his stated objection) the Freedom Caucus is pushing him as their alternative. Is he playing a double game? Has he really no control over the Freedom Caucus rebellion? Nobody seems to know.

Another really odd feature of this impasse is that Donald Trump has endorsed McCarthy. This was the least he could do after McCarthy moved from condemning Trump’s responsibility for the January 6 insurrection, to traveling to Mar-a-Lago to kiss the royal ring (or some unmentionable body part). But Trump hasn’t moved any of the rebels, even though all are hardcore Trump supporters. Perhaps Trump’s clout is eroding. After all, how can he threaten a far-right primary challenge against people who are already as far-right as you can go. Trump seems frankly uncomfortable with urging moderation.

The bulk of the Republican caucus (almost all conservative) realize that the Freedom Caucus are mostly in safe seats (Lauren Boebert excepted) whose electorates enthusiastically support far-right policies and orthodoxies. But most of the 202 supporting McCarthy realize that they have no such luxury. To win elections they need more than the Republican base, they need to appeal to independent and moderate voters who are quite willing to vote Democratic if the Republican is seen as too extreme.

Here, then, is the situation: McCarthy has overwhelming but insufficient support. It’s not clear that he has a path to 218 votes. But neither is it clear that anyone else has such a path. The Democrats, though in the minority now, could eventually determine who will be Speaker, if the Republicans can’t get their act together. If the Freedom Caucus gained ascendancy, but still short of 218 votes, a rebellion by the moderate minority of Republicans could work with Democrats to elect a moderate Speaker.

On the other hand, if the Freedom Caucus is finally able to elect the Speaker they want, and dominate the policy agenda for the Republican majority, they will dig the party into a hole so deep that it will be hard to climb out.