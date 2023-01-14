Progressive Democrats Should Hold Progressive Values

Following message was submitted to the LA Progressive by Nyabingi Kuti, a member to the Progressive Democratic Club:

There is a need to uphold progressive values within the Democratic Party. The war machine is raging with those proclaiming to be progressive enabling it.

There are some Dems such as Nanette Barragán, Jimmy Gomez and Adam Lowenthal that voted against the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act. We must recognize them while putting those on notice that are falsely claiming to be progressive.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus has members that consistently vote to support the corrupt war machine. We must advocate for standards that uphold progressive values.

The Progressive Democratic Club supports the following:

On April 4 2023, the 54th anniversary of the assassination of Martin Luther King, Jr., the Progressive Democratic Club will commemorate the anniversary.

We request that:

The LA County Democratic Party lead this effort With the Progressive Democratic Club as the sponsor Include local electeds that voted against NDAA, Barragán, Gomez

The Democratic Party hold “progressives” accountable, focusing on the CDP Progressive Caucus and Congressional Progressive Caucus



We request support from those who signed on to the Ceasefire to Lead to Peace Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia resolution.

Today, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr's name is used in vain, even by the military and police which he despised. Although he is widely celebrated now, at the time of his death he was not popular among Black clergy and white liberals who thought that he went too far in his opposition to the Vietnam war.

We invite the following to cosponsor: