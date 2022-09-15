Call It What It Is: A Republican Circle Jerk

After former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home was searched by the FBI under a warrant issued by Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart of the U.S. District of Court for the Southern District of Florida, Republican politicians spouted a host of wildly erroneous remarks, mostly accusing Democrats of trying “to politically harm and intimidate their political opponents.”

Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) said the search was “an unprecedented assault on democratic norms and the rule of law. Biden has taken our republic into dangerous waters.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis called the search an “escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents.”

It is bad enough that these remarks are false, divisive and irresponsible, or even that they are projections. The truth is worse. While many Americans are watching events with silent horror since Trump took and left office, few people realize that what is happening is an intentional push for insurrection, the result of which Republicans may hope will end in their glorious rise to political ascendancy – but is more likely to end in civil war.

Civil war, by the way, means in your own neighborhood. Guns out. Neighbor against neighbor.

The chorus of almost insanely illogical Republican responses to the legally legitimate and constitutional search of Trump’s residence is nothing more than a giant circle jerk. It is an exercise in Republican group mutual masturbation, each expostulation encouraging the next one, the remarks sprayed all over the news, ending with dramatic satisfaction to each expostulator, bestowing on each recipient the great power of their disseminating words. The words might make some followers gag but those subjects must swallow them if they are to remain loyal and obtain the benefits of the coming strong-arming.

After the chaos and destruction of the French Revolution, French citizens supported Napoleon’s strong-arming. After the losses of World War I and subsequent depression, German citizens supported Hitler’s. Both dictatorships used similar propaganda techniques as are now being used by Trump, DeSantis, and the Republicans. These rely on reversals (accusing their opponents of that which they are themselves doing), increasing violation of legal norms and boundaries, and an appeal to people’s fears via dark threats to the safety of the nation if they don’t get their way.

Appeasement and polite, reasoned responses DO NOT WORK in such situations or with such people as these. It must be called what it is. It is mutual masturbation. Republicans are masturbating each other in public and trying to shame others for saying anything about it. Such miscreants rely on the modesty and civility of others. They rely on you to try to engage rationally. Don’t bother. Just call it what it is. Say it out loud.

Better yet, say it loud with love and deadly devotion.