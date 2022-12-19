Trump or No Trump: Which Suit Will Fit?

Since the emergence of Donald Trump as a presidential candidate in 2015 (can you believe it’s been seven years?), he has been distinguished as a leader by the faithfulness of his hard-core base. He said he could shoot somebody in the middle of Fifth Avenue and wouldn’t lose any votes, and that certainly seemed to be true. Through scandals, lies, and provocations, he kept enough Republicans behind him to take control of the Republican Party and credibly threaten primary challenges to any Republican who opposed him.

Even in defeat in 2020, he successfully sold his followers on the lie that the election had been stolen from him, provoked extremists among them to the violent attack on the Capitol on 6 January 2001, and even called, in a Truth Social post, for suspension of the Constitution in order to have himself reinstalled in power.

Since the Republicans’ underwhelming performance in the 2022 midterms, though, Trump’s position among Republicans has eroded. This is particularly true among GOP elites, many more of whom are willing to criticize Trump’s intervention in Republican primaries to anoint candidates who would prove too extreme to win in the general election.

The result was that the Democrats managed to hold the Senate, and hold Republicans to such a small House majority that Kevin McCarthy is still not assured that he’ll have enough votes to be elected Speaker. Trump has even had to lean on his Far-Right supporters in the House to back off from opposing McCarthy. If he cannot whip them into line, that will be yet another sign that his clout is slipping.

There are also signs that his base is slipping, though he remains the GOP’s most important leader. Consider the Harvard Harris poll: before the election, on 14 October, the poll reported that, in the race for the GOP presidential nomination, Trump had 55 percent to Ron DeSantis’ 17 percent support among Republicans. After the election, on 16 December, Trump had lost seven percent to 48, while DeSantis had picked up that seven percent to 25.

A Cygnal poll published on 19 December, showed Trump had just 40 percent support, to 35 percent for DeSantis.

Ron DeSantis is gaining on Trump among Republicans because he swept to a landslide reelection as Governor of Florida, while Trump endorsed a string of losers around the country.

But much as Republican elites might wish to get back to winning elections by moving toward the center and picking off swing suburban voters, Ron DeSantis is no more an answer to their prayers than Trump. The base of the party (fewer of whom seem enchanted by Trump) are still predominantly Far-Right. To appeal to them, DeSantis is actually outflanking Trump on the right with appeals on hot-button cultural issues like opposition to vaccinations and banning books about homosexuality from school libraries.

De Santis is thus positioning himself to have a shot at beating Trump out for the GOP nomination, then losing to Joe Biden.