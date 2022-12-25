Ye: Fascism with a Black Face

I never heard a recording of a Kanye West song. I’ve lived without children, so it’s possible to have little familiarity with hip-hop music, and rappers. A Baby Boomer, I prefer the skilled or amateur guitarists, pianists, drummers, oboists, and violinists, getting together, playing. Musicians and audiences alike, experience what develops…

Considered a genius by those in the music industry and by his fans, West, preferring these days to be called Ye, has celebrity clout. I won’t argue with those who consider him a genius. I don’t know either the history of his brand of music nor do I qualify to speak to the quality of his music in comparison to other contemporary rappers. I do know, however, that Ye’s antisemitic remarks are consistent with the US’s response to Black and Indigenous, to people of color, to Jews.

Ye should know better.

The US proclaims itself the First home for the expression of compassion and love toward others, the First home for freedom and democracy. The First nation founded in the recognition of what is “self-evident”: that all human beings are “equal”… Were slaughtered Indigenous people, removed to reservations, considered equal? Did the slaveholders among the founding fathers considered human the Africans, who were kidnapped, chained, and shipped to the New World to produce the wealth of a developing nation?

There are no doubt fascist lovers in leadership positions working diligently to manifest a fascist America. Guided by the fear of losing what has been stolen for generations by the outright practice of enslavement and oppression, they are committed white supremacists, with no intentions of relinquishing anything to the undeserving. Their following may waver from generation to generation, but the notion that Black Americans are an “undeserving” population, well, that always remains foundational for the individual as well as the collective white supremacy, waving the American flag. For, after all, America is white and Christian and capitalist haven. What’s inconsistent about these labels if taken as a theme? Fascist everywhere recognize the brotherhood.

We live in a nation where some of our fellow citizens choose to be deliberately ignorant. There is one goal of the fascist lover: to see the backside of democracy!

It’s not a surprise to find the “N” word on Twitter has become so popular in recent weeks since Elon Musk’s take over.

It doesn’t take a genius to become awash in hate…

Ye should know better.

Ye informs Twitter users that he’s going to go “death con 3” on Jewish people! Imagine white supremacist groups pausing to read the tweet. Soon, they write back. Everyone is claiming, freedom of speech.

I’m thinking about those fascist rallies, particularly those held in large cities like New York, at Madison Square Garden in the 1930s. The hundreds of American Nazi followers wearing swastikas and Nazi caps, saluting Hitler.

Off the coast of Miami, the M.S. St. Louis, with some 900 mostly Jewish people trying to escape Hitler’s Germany in 1939, were told to go back where they came from…

How does a Black man forfeit his heritage of a history on the side of freedom and democracy to lend his voice to white supremacist thoughts and beliefs? Ye’s becomes a servant of fascism. A walking bullhorn, echoing a hateful message that all non-whites, non-Christians should ultimately be eliminated! Right? Even I, a Black man, agree! How sad is that!

Ye’s T-shirt with the words, “White Lives Matter,” is, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center, is a phrase associated with a “Neo-Nazi group with that same name.”

Ye should know better. He should! But by his own admission, Ye’s been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

I feel for the individual in need of help; however, I can’t endorse fascism. Fascism with a Black face!

At the end of the day, Ye can wave swastika flags all day long, evoke Hitler’s name, if he wishes. But, in the evening, the violence of hate will come for him too. He’s a Black man in America!

That’s the way fascism works—particularly, for Black faces of fascism.