Racism is an American Plague

America has been plagued by racism for at least 25 generations. For an equitable civilization to become viable, we need urgent relief.

The purpose of our colleges and universities is to help us arrive at the truth, yet we have reached a political point in time in which we are warned against talking about race, let alone teaching about what we have learned about our tribalistic nature.

I have been reflecting on this subject since my early thirties, and now that I am about to turn eighty, I am still engaged in a vigorous effort through self-education to take the mystery out of racial biases, as it is my opinion that we should have accomplished this a half century ago.

The British philosopher Bryan Magee argued that a person who is self-educated can only be considered half educated, as they are likely to miss much of what is considered necessary to learn by experienced scholars. [i] I have read nearly all of Magee’s books and he will get no argument from me. Yet while a well-thought-out lesson plan may seem superior to one based strictly on a strong interest, there is a decided difference between taking a course to check off a box in one’s effort to become credentialed versus doing so because of an insatiable rage to know. Our collective need for approval too often smothers our curiosity, skepticism, and our willingness to take exception to conventional opinion.

However, my criticism of contemporary academia is due to the tendency to stay in the lanes of one’s discipline. For example, when it comes to a subject like racial biases, a sociologist is likely to deal with the subject fully within the context of sociology, likewise a philosopher, a historian, or a psychologist. In my view, here are the subjects necessary in getting to the crux of mitigating racial biases: paleontology, archeology, anthropology, capitalism, nationalism, regionalism, socialism (all the -isms), geography, primatology, history, law, literature, corporate policy, policing, sociology, cinema, social etiquette, healthcare, evolutionary psychology, political science, human biology, religion, cultural traditions, nutrition, municipal zoning, digital algorithms, and neuroscience, and I may still be missing some.

If a person truly cares about a subject, nothing should impede their exploration. If an out-of-sync subject proves too difficult, then they should seek the help of those who have the necessary expertise. In my experience, this is clearly not the case in academia today.

Academia can be exceptionally siloed and when this is the case, objectivity in a humanitarian sense suffers. Psychologist Gordon Allport put the crucial evidence of racism in perspective in his 1954 book, The Nature of Prejudice, but his insightful examination of the subject stayed in the academic lane of psychology. While it helped students in pursuit of psychology degrees, it didn’t help in substantially mitigating racial biases. [ii]

What the Unification Church and the U.S. Marines have in common is the fact that Moonies and Marines are not distracted by ideas of their own

A couple of decades ago, the late Howard Zinn was criticizing academia because of political influence in institutions of higher learning, and he recommended Jeff Schmidt’s book, Disciplined Minds: A Critical Look at Salaried Professionals and the Soul-Battering System that Shapes Their Lives. I read Schmidt’s book and I then sent him a manuscript I was working on. He wrote a cover blurb for my book, September University. Schmidt has a Ph.D. in physics and at the time he was editor of the magazine Physics Today. Schmidt is a lot harder on academia than I am.

I don’t have enough formal education experience to be critical of academia at a daily work level. I still get a feeling of exhilaration just walking on a college campus. But Schmidt’s account is blistering. He says, “The political and intellectual timidity of today’s most highly educated employees is no accident.”[iii] He continues, “A system that turns potentially independent thinkers into politically subordinate clones is as bad for society as it is for individuals. It bolsters the power of corporations and other hierarchical organizations, undermining democracy.”[iv] I must say that, at a corporate level, I have witnessed enough of what I would characterize as groupthink to last a lifetime.

About the lack of independence of professionals, Schmidt writes, “To say that professionals are ideological workers is not to say that they formulate the ideology in the first place, for they do not. Professionals have no more control over the ideology they propagate than nonprofessionals have over the design of the products they produce.” [v] To the uneducated, though, this is not that apparent, and the notion that the professionals in our midst are not as independent as they claim is frightening. If the authorities in charge don’t really know what they are doing because they are afraid to speak truth to power, then what kind of predicament does this leave nonprofessionals in?

Schmidt further states, “Professionals are licensed to think on the job, but they are obedient thinkers.” [vi] He argues that the fact that professionals seem well-informed contributes to the illusion that they are critical thinkers. Critical thinkers, from my perspective, are apt to have unique theories about cause and effect. Schmidt says, however, that what the Unification Church and the U.S. Marines have in common is the fact that Moonies and Marines are not distracted by ideas of their own.[vii] As an ex-Marine, I can confirm this.

I correspond with several dozen people with graduate degrees, and I have for many years. Most of these individuals are in my view independent thinkers, and they have judged my work on its merits and not on my lack of credentials. That said, there are also folks in academia who won’t give me the time of day, because they don’t see me as being approved of to have an opinion.

After having focused on the subject of racism for more than half a century and having spent nearly a decade studying police literature, human biology and neuroscience, my conclusion is that, had our institutions of higher learning focused on the subjects I listed above, we could have understood enough about racial biases to mitigate the effects of implicit bias decades ago—even before research in neuroscience confirmed that stereotyping is something our brains do automatically and that we have no control over the process of categorization. Western cultures teach that stereotyping is bad, so we all deny doing it. This keeps us from getting close enough to the subject to deconstruct it.

The current hypersensitivity to the notion of being woke is a global embarrassment - the very idea of being an enlightened individual is under attack

Now, make no mistake, human biology is incredibly complicated, but how our brains work in a tribalistic fashion is easily observable if we include all the subjects that matter. As children, we absorb our respective cultures, like dry sponges in a bucket of warm water, and for the rest of our lives, our history of experiential observations will be fed to us instantaneously from our subconscious. The hard lesson here is that we record our cultures as they appear, and not as we think they should be. We put far too much importance in what our fellow citizens think to dismiss popular culture as being totally wrong or irrelevant.

As Daniel Kahneman shows us in his book Thinking Fast and Slow, we must carefully examine the information fed to us via our subconscious because it is based on our life experience and rote memorization. [viii] This information must be examined via our frontal cortex (our executive brain function) in order to mitigate false assumptions based on blatant cultural biases.

We incur many identities during our lives, but none are so existentially sensitive as those which comprise the validity of our fundamental worldviews. We evolved in tribalistic circumstances and democracy requires our intellectual buy-in, so to speak. Now social media is effectively retribalizing the world.

The reason we are so viscerally divided is because the basis of our ideological division speaks directly to our identities. We must thoroughly understand this to have any hope of finding common ground. Making room for those whom our subconscious has automatically categorized as being the other, as an outsider to our own respective group, requires what philosopher Zena Hitz calls “first-order reflection” and introspection. This is the ability to relate to others metaphorically, realizing that they are like we are. The only thing that stands in the way of understanding this is our respective ignorance. [ix] This ability to reflect in an analog metaphorical sense to others as a relational act is what separates us from other animals. In a nutshell, expanding community membership requires contemplation.

We fool ourselves when we assume we are totally free of the cultural biases that we grew up witnessing—it just doesn’t work that way. We are social creatures, and we can be radical advocates for justice and still be swayed by our life experience enough to put a finger on the scales when we make judgments about subjects like race.

As I keep saying, this is not rocket science, but it is just as important. I have never understood why, given the gravity of our most divisive problems, our institutions of higher learning don’t bring together all the necessary disciplines to solve them, since the results could be so much more important than who gets the credit for solving them. In Evolving in a Dangerous World Made Racism Inevitable, I have outlined in the simplest way possible how our Stone Age brains work precisely as they evolved to do.

The current hypersensitivity to the notion of being woke is a global embarrassment. Now that the very idea of being an enlightened individual is under attack, it is time to nail this subject to a wall that everyone can read and understand—we don’t have to intend racial biases to make judgments that reflect them and the only way we are ever going to be free of this neurobiological malware is to care enough to apply our own intellectual software patch.

