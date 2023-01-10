Woke is not a Pejorative

While I was watching Gold Rush recently, it occurred to me that searching for examples of racial bias could be compared to gold mining. Gold is scarce, but hatred isn’t. To find gold in paydirt requires lots of equipment and expertise. To find the motherloads of hatred requires running local, regional, national, and global swaths of social culture through a critical wash plant, so to speak.

I grew up in Oklahoma and Texas in the 1940s and 50s. In those days, a critical wash plant was not necessary: big nuggets of racial animosity were everywhere. Open declarations of overt racism were the rule, not the exception, and white superiority was accepted as common sense.

In the 1960s, I was a police officer in Dallas, Texas for a little over four years. Open examples of racial prejudice were still commonplace, but the moral effects of the Civil Rights movement were beginning to have a positive effect. Officers were cleaning up their act, and public usage of the N-word was still occurring but receding. Sad to say, it took me several years to unravel the cultural indoctrination I had grown up internalizing. When I began, through rigorous efforts, to become self-educated, or becoming woke, which is how I would now characterize it, I began to write books and essays about the value of self-education.

When gold miners reach paydirt, just above bedrock, they run it through a wash plant. As water washes the paydirt, the gold, because of its weight, sinks to the matting for cleanup. But when we subject social paydirt to our wash plant, the job of sluicing is much harder. Hatred is heavy, but it doesn’t sink: it is easily covered up by laws and regulations. For example, when Jim Crow laws were reversed in the South, bigots determined that they could achieve the same result of the Jim Crow laws if they just used demographics or some other criteria for making laws that in effect left no fingerprints. All they had to do was to determine the income levels of minorities, then they could effectively forbid them from moving to an all-white neighborhood through zoning regulations that no longer mentioned race, but that in most cases excluded African Americans from moving there.

Whereas Jim Crow laws were effective in oppressing minority voting, all lawmakers had to do to get the same result was to figure out the voting habits of Black voters, then they could eliminate their voting access by making it harder to vote without any mention of race. So, if we are going to get to the paydirt and find the motherload of hatred in America, we need critical wash plants as sophisticated as Parker Schnabel’s on Gold Rush. After all, the alternative to a woke society is status quo inequality, anti-science public policy, implicit and explicit racism as tradition, voter suppression, and a rigid ideology by political ideologues, whose solution to every problem is our way or the highway. Right-wing-ism is authoritarian down to the bedrock.

Getting to the paydirt of hatred in law and social accommodations to eliminate the negative effects of rules and laws designed to have the same effect that Jim Crow laws used to accomplish requires a strenuous effort. This is how critical race theory came to be created by Black intellectuals, simply to do what otherwise seemed impossible. Discerning the ingredients of social paydirt enacted to get the same result that Jim Crow laws once achieved is extremely difficult, especially because racism is easily weaponized for political purposes. The “critical” in critical race theory is about thoughtful judicious evaluation.

I knew when President Obama was elected in 2008 that there would be a racial backlash by the hard political right, but I underestimated the intensity and duration. Then, when Donald Trump began a campaign that kicked off with bigoted raging about illegal immigrants, buried but still smoldering racial animosity began to burn hotter. Open racism began to grow to levels not seen in generations and it is still escalating.

Donald Trump has criticized the trade with Russia in which Brittney Griner was exchanged for arms dealer Viktor Bout, asserting that Brittney Griner is someone who hates America. Now, when we run this through our critical wash plant, we know the racism is there—it’s obvious to all thinking citizens—but it remains undercover because it is covered by disingenuous intent. Brittney Griner doesn’t hate America. She hates racial injustice. Donald Trump made no serious attempt to arrange a prisoner exchange with the Russians, and the Russians, knowing that there would be a propagandist opportunity in releasing a Black female athlete over a white male ex-Marine, simply took advantage of the occasion to further divide us.

My conclusion, after focusing on racism for more than half a century and spending the last decade studying biology, neuroscience, and the effects of those subjects on police officers’ behavior, is that racism is inevitable, simply because of how human brains work. This doesn’t mean everyone is a racist, only that with brains like ours, there is going to be racism. Given global history, and lots of it, this should be readily apparent. Thousands of generations of our species evolved during periods of extreme danger which resulted in our limbic system acting in a sentinel awareness capacity in which it has direct access to our subconscious life experience. Any sense of danger or unfamiliarity is instantaneously sent to our amygdala before we are even aware of what we are encountering. This means of ensuring that we learn from our life experience is why implicit bias is so hard to eradicate—because we absorb our culture as it appears to us and not as we believe it should be.

There are many veins of hatred throughout world history, but a motherload in America that still pays dividends in racial animosity and hatred occurred during, and especially at the close of the Civil War in 1865. As I wrote in Evolving in a Dangerous World, anyone who has not intently studied the period of 1860 through 1880 in American history is simply unprepared to realize the full measure of the genealogy of racial hatred in this country, a schism so deep that the gap still divides ideological factions today.

In 1865, the prospect that poor southern whites would be required to compete in a labor market with freed slaves evoked a bottomless soul-sick animus of resentment and incendiary rage with so much vitriolic malevolence that the residue of this sentiment is still alive today. The vitriolic sentiments of white Southerners are expressed openly during this period, in the movie Emancipation, starring Will Smith.

Much of the hatred that has been steeped in culture throughout history still influences human behavior. Antisemitism and the Holocaust, the genocide of Native Americans and the results of global colonialism have left their marks on the feelings and attitudes of billions of people.

We can’t change the architecture of our gray matter, but we already have the biological equipment to mitigate unintentional biases which is dependent upon our paying attention to and recognizing the need to apply our frontal cortex. In other words, we need to think our way through intuitive feelings and recognize them for what they are—snapshots of our life experience which require our full, undivided attention to do what our culture has not been able to do: end unjust biases.

The current level of political polarization in America amounts to full-blown tribalism. To function successfully, democracy and social civility are predicated on the triumph of the better argument. But the better argument, after barely hanging on for decades, finally died with Newt Gingrich’s Contract with America.

Us versus them trumps all. If we don’t put an end to this, it will put an end to us. Being woke is not a declaration of superiority: it is simply an aspiration to strive to learn.

The current effort to turn the notion of being woke into a pejorative word is antithetical to America democracy. What this process suggests to me is that the racial hatred which has been covered over by laws, rules, and regulations simply to hide the vitriolic animosity fosters exceptional amounts of contempt. The smoldering emotions of those who feel deep down that they are naturally superior beings to those who are being oppressed via disingenuous laws gives them feelings of self-righteousness and moral indignation.

If we run this condescension through our critical wash plant, we can readily see that no one group, religion, occupation, race, creed, political party, club, or philosophy has a lock on virtue. None of us are so special that we are the only ones whose needs matter, yet this is precisely the view that so many undereducated citizens assume, thus acting as citizens who believe religiously that there is only one way to be in the world, and that they already know everything they need to know.

A universal agreement on the notion that all people are worthy of living in a morally just society, regardless of their beliefs or ethnicity, could be the beginning of a new cultural gold rush and a reimagining of American values. After all, a woke nation would mean that yielding to a better argument is the idealism that this country was founded on.

The reason that so many people are offended by the notion of being woke is precisely because the current political polarization in America is so severe that the better argument is off the table. Us versus them trumps all. If we don’t put an end to this, it will put an end to us. Being woke is not a declaration of superiority: it is simply an aspiration to strive to learn what must be understood in order to create a more equitable society.

The term “woke” is currently undergoing the same treatment that the word “liberal” has in decades past, during times in which liberals didn’t push back hard enough. The term “liberal” took such a damaging hit that many liberals abandoned the word and switched to identifying themselves as progressives. But this time is different. Traditional conservatism is dead, and a personality cult has taken its place. The extremists’ have taken over the GOP and pro-authoritarian hard-right zealots are now accusing liberals of using woke culture to bring about liberal authoritarianism.

In my view, only people who are existentially insecure are threatened by the prospect of a truly just society, a culture free of the centuries’ long tradition of overt racial prejudice that has resulted in obscene economic inequality.

Woke, learned, educated, enlightened, thoughtful…regardless of how we characterize it, if democracy is to prevail, we must overcome full-blown tribalistic politics and return to the triumph of the better argument. We either strike civic gold or go bust via ethnocentric hatred. Nothing short of using a critical wash plant is going to enable us to sift through the vitriolic tribalistic contempt that stands in the way of democracy and human decency.