Keep Your Fundamentalist Wreaths Off Our Graves

A picture is worth a thousand words, as they say, and since not too many more words are necessary to describe the grifters and grave desecraters known as Wreaths Across America than what I wrote in my previous post, I’m just going to post some of the photos sent in to the Military Religious Freedom Foundation (MRFF) from this year’s “National Desecrate a Non-Christian Veteran’s Grave Day” — the day, as I expounded on in my last post, that the Worcester Wreath Co., with the sanction of the U.S. Senate and the Department of Veterans Affairs, cashes in to the tune of tens of millions of dollars by having their so-called “non-profit” Wreaths Across America carpet bomb every veterans cemetery across the country with millions of Christmas wreaths purchased from their own for-profit Christmas wreath company.

This wreath bombing of course includes the placing of these unwanted Christmas decorations on the graves of countless Jewish and other non-Christian veterans whose family members categorically do not want their non-Christian loved ones’ graves decorated for the Christian holiday of Christmas! It is a personal and extremely distressing affront to them, the memory of their loved one, and their religion, as MRFF founder and president Mikey Weinstein explains:

“I received 52 extremely emotional communications from outraged family members from Dec. 16 through Dec. 18 regarding Wreaths Across America’s (WAA) malicious carpet bombing of veterans gravesites all over the USA with their shameless, sectarian Christmas wreaths. It is just so unbearably heartbreaking to speak with them about this travesty.

I also had to have extensive phone calls for days with the staff and even the head of the national veterans cemetery where my own father is buried to ensure that it would not be desecrated with a WAA Christmas wreath.

Forcing the families of America’s honored deceased veterans to go to all of the time and trouble to ‘opt out’ of this WAA wreath-spewing ahead of time is completely unconscionable and IT MUST BE STOPPED!

How effin' hard is it for WAA to make SURE that only graves with a Christian cross clearly marked on them should receive the unsolicited Christmas wreath unless otherwise directed?!

The answer is ‘not hard at all!’ So what the hell is going on here?!

Here’s the damn bottom line: WAA and many of its eagerly effusive Christmas-wreath-saturating mobs of supporters across the nation are DELIBERATELY using this abhorrent, money-making scheme of an event to proselytize their own parochial Christian faith. Further, they are perpetrating this bigotry and prejudice and hatred to hideously shame and denigrate those dead veterans, and their loving families, for not accepting their own perverted, fundamentalist Christian nationalist version of same!"

Military Religious Freedom Foundation