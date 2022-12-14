Nuclear Fusion Will Change Everything. Really.

The paradigm has shifted. The announcement of a stable fusion reaction is a really big deal, maybe the biggest deal any of us will hear about in our lifetimes. The only thing bigger might be the discovery of intelligent extraterrestrial life. (Never mind the jokes.) In terms of its impact, the only comparable previous event is the harnessing of the wheel. Practical fusion is neither progress nor incremental improvement; it will change life on earth. As of the moment of announcement, “nuclear proliferation” has an added connotation.

Those of us, whether individuals or governments, who recognize the dire implications of climate change have for decades crossed our hearts and hoped not to die. Mirabile dictu, science may have provided salvation. (Those denying climate change won’t see salvation because in their view none is needed.) It’s too soon to know whether practical obstacles may expose fusion-generated electricity as a chimera. The magic 8 ball is addled, answering the question “Will this work?” with both “Ask again later” and “All signs point to yes.”

When we know big change is coming, smart individuals and governments plan. It’s so early though that, other than some small groups of climate scientists, energy company executives, government planners, and the military (particularly DARPA), most regular people have not yet begun to consider the implications, the broad and deep repercussions of functioning fusion reactors. It’s critical that regular people quickly get up to speed. We need to head off the running of the bull markets because we can be sure that smart and determined people, people who see the world through Scrooge McMusk dollar-sign lenses, have already started down that path. Those of us who believe that already wealthy elites ought not get to keep the vast bulk of the Earth’s good stuff for themselves need to start thinking about alternative plans for freely sharing among all of humankind the benefits of a limitless, climate-healing source of electricity, and about how to implement those plans. It would be best if we got started this afternoon.

In one sense, nuclear fusion has been around since the Big Bang. (Hello, Sunshine!) Closer to the present, scientists have for decades understood and produced fusion reactions, albeit unstable and short-lived ones. What’s huge about this announcement is that it is the first time humans have produced a stable fusion reaction that generated a net gain in energy, i.e., more energy came out than went in. When harnessed—and if past is prologue it will be—its waves and ripples will change everything about life on earth. Directly or indirectly, an unlimited source of nearly free energy that produces virtually zero negative environmental impact will profoundly touch every facet of life as we know it both on—and ultimately off—our planet. There is no single word big enough to encompass what this will mean to humankind’s future.

If we underestimate fusion’s socio- and geo-political impact, we won’t like the results. By underestimating its impacts, we will inadequately plan, inadequately prepare, and inadequately implement counter-measures to the plans others have already started drawing up to profit from fusion research that we have paid for. Consider how inured we are to buying electricity. Given our comfort with the extant cultural, physical, and bureaucratic infrastructure that distributes the power that keeps our beer cold, our eggs from spoiling, and our CPAPs running at night, it will be simple for those now already in charge of all that to simply switch the source to fusion. The change will be invisible to consumers and, because power will cost so little to generate, will provide a huge boost to corporate profits; people will keep paying electric bills unaware that the source of the power that makes our day-to-day lives possible is virtually free to the monopolies metering, and charging for, that power.

Powered by nuclear fusion, the sun and the stars have been for around 13.7 billion years—give or take—and will last a while longer. Though of course on a smaller scale, fusion-reactors will produce heat that will turn water into steam that will turn turbines that will generate electricity. Once fusion reactors come online, electricity will be plentiful; beyond the amortized costs of building reactors and the relatively small costs of staffing and maintaining them, electricity will cost little to produce and so should cost little to consume. Current projections are for fusion-power distribution in around 20-30 years, although the Biden administration has set a goal of providing a commercially viable plant in 10. The need is dire, and a lot of international money and cooperation is going into this effort. This latest development happened to have occurred in the US, but the US is only part of one fusion effort. Other efforts trying other approaches also show promise.

Implications and repercussions in no particular order:

The world’s geo-political structure and economic order will change profoundly. Countries that are now politically important because of their accidental fossil-fuel supplies—their power derives from their power—will no longer be gatekeepers or be able to influence geo-politics in the way they can now by withholding; once-dependent nations will then be free to tell the Adnan Khashoggi-killing Saudis to stuff it and the homophobic Qataris to pound hot sand. Fossil fuel providing nations’ revenues will contract. Russia, with an economy now propped up by oil and gas exports, will no longer be able to afford paint for the Potemkin village that is its military.

The supply of freshwater will be endless because the chief obstacle to desalinization is energy supply and cost, and energy will be plentiful and cheap. Deserts will bloom because potable water will be available for irrigation. Global food supplies will increase because more land will be cultivated. Food prices will fall because energy is a significant portion of the cost of food production, storage, delivery, and distribution.

Undeveloped nations will be able to electrify. This is more than an issue of providing artificial light: Poor nations will be able to feed their people because more land will be farmed; cold-chains for food storage and distribution will be established that will allow them to feed their people and generate revenue by exporting surpluses; and abundant and inexpensive electricity will enable them to educate their people, treat disease, develop their resources, sell those resources, and keep the profits.

The overall cost of living will drop.

Pension funds dependent on revenue from oil companies will lose income.

Climate change will become much easier to remediate with the cessation of burning fossil fuels, and carbon and other greenhouse emissions will drop precipitously. Health will improve as air becomes cleaner. Health care costs will decrease because people will be healthier and because hospitals require copious quantities of now-expensive energy.

Solar and wind projects will lose their markets.

There’s little point in listing all the ways large and small life will be effected by an endless supply of clean power. It will directly or indirectly effect every aspect of all life on our ailing planet.

The answers we need: Who will have power over the power? Who will set costs? Should it be a small group of for-profit corporations or a publicly owned global non-profit guided by the principle that access to power is a human right? Should there be a global, fusion-powered equivalent of the TVA funded by the world’s developed nations—a World Power Bank—that will fund fusion-based power plants and power-distribution systems in developing countries? Regular people need to start thinking about and gearing up for the inevitable battles to come. Elon Musk is already working on it.

The entire UN should meet in emergency session to head off the disruptions a battle for control of fusion is likely to spark. Finding energy’s Holy Grail—fusion—might power the ultimate case of be careful what we wish for. Practical fusion could cause much confusion.