Why are the mentally ill placed in senior housing?

She was a sweet woman. A few years older than me, she still made me think of someone who could play a convincing grandmother, at least ten years older than her age. Nonetheless, she retired from her job a few weeks before she asked me if I needed any boxes since I was moving. She noticed, she told me. I lived across the hall from her in this building for seniors, but she never spoke before. I rarely saw her anyway.

A few days later, I saw her again getting out of her car, and again, she asked if I needed boxes. She had plenty to spare. She added that she didn’t really retire as much as she was dismissed by her boss because of the way she kept her desk. I couldn’t understand what she meant, but the way she conveyed this information made me almost tear up. If I could speak with her boss I would have asked, was that necessary?

We walked together to the elevator. She was a larger woman, so I compensated for her slower walking pace by walking just slightly behind her. We stopped at her apartment. She opened the door, and I first noted that it was dark. Darker than it should be in the middle of the day. Then I saw it and couldn’t follow her, as she made her way on the various scraps of paper and lint, to the kitchen, where I could no longer see her for all the boxes. Piles and piles of boxes inches from me all the way to the living room window. In the bedroom, boxes. In the kitchen. Boxes. Piled high to the ceiling. Everywhere. Nothing, I surmised had ever been thrown out. No garbage. No boxes.

And the gnats. The gnats greeted me. As I raised my hands to wave them off, I heard her ask, what size do you want? I really really wanted to cry. Where is her family, where is an agency, anyone who could care?

I continued to call occasionally to check on her, even though I moved from Madison to Kenosha. Then I no longer heard from her. Or maybe because I’m always trying to live one step ahead, at least, of white supremacy, I forgot to check on her.

It wasn’t what I would call “quality of life.” I could understand someone like this woman wanting to remain as independent as possible. In the long run, the gnats would continue to multiply. But I would think she might have been experiencing the onset of Alzheimer's. A problem, some seniors, if we live long enough, will eventually experience. She might have received the help she needed then, these seven years later. But for others who might not be so “independent”? I’m actually thinking of a worse case scenario…

The sweetness barometer dropped considerably in 2016. That year, I was diagnosed with cancer. I noticed the atmosphere becoming more caustic, all civility gradually being eaten away. There was an assumption that I was a “good” Black person in which to have a discussion about “crime” and Black people. Others assumed I wanted to hear about “immigrants” and people speaking that “Mexican” language. In my mind, I saw the video of Trump coming down the escalator, and an increasing number of white men in pick ups, openly flying the Confederate flags, and young white women at stores or even working as nurses dismissed me as if turning away from a quarreling peer…

Last year, a “paranoid schizophrenic,” by his own admission, roamed the halls at night in the senior building where I lived. He didn’t communicate with his fellow neighbors. Verbally, that is. But we understood and became concerned for our safety. The year before, it was a forty-something woman, who seemed to spend her time developing conflicts with senior residents. She took an older woman to court because the woman’s dog barked. One day, she wanted to know why I talked about Black people so much? Was I a racist? Meaning, did I hate white people?

Currently, I live in a 62-and older building but next door to a forty-something, military vet. “Patriotic”, no doubt. A Black man used to live in my apartment. I was told the vet hit the Black man. That was a few months ago. Now I see what might have happened. I see this now deceased Black man knocking at this young vet’s door. The Black man having had enough, wants the harassment to cease. He would have been within his rights. But the “disabled” vet, a big guy, struck the man.

When the vet isn’t conversing with himself, he is vocal about his views on Black Americans with tenants forced to listen to his rants… The building manager, who doesn’t have to live in the senior complex where she works, mentioned that the young man "sees" things. He has seen something in crosses he snatches off the necks of tenants. What will he "see" if he encounters me, the “anti-American”?!

I think of those victims of Mother Emanuel Church in Charleston, South Carolina or those victims at Tops Friendly Markets in Buffalo, New York or Uvalde, Texas, and those school children, begging for help in Uvalde, Texas. And that’s recent American history!

You don’t have to be mentally challenged to believe in the Great Replacement Theory. As the Southern Poverty Law Center explains, “The white supremacist 'great replacement' conspiracy, which claims that white people are being systematically replaced across the Western world by “multiculturalists” and Jews, is now cited as a reality by some elected officials and cable news pundits". Widespread ignorance of American history and a refusal to come to grips with American violence and white privilege is enough to trigger even the most marginally mentally challenged person. Combine that with the placement of the mentally ill in senior housing and you have a recipe for disaster.

Why are the mentally ill placed in senior housing?

All mentally challenged aren’t a danger to others and themselves. But some are. If nothing else, seniors rent apartments in senior housing in order to avoid the blaring stereo from downstairs or on the other side of the living room wall. Seniors opting to live in senior housing want to live out their remaining years in relative peace, without having to contend with a resident who bullies others if they complain.

No one is advocating to increase the number of homeless in the US by turning out the mentally ill or advocating that some be subjected to potential incarceration but the practice of housing mentally ill people in independent and assisted living senior communities raises issues of safety. It is a topic that needs to be addressed.

According to the authors of a research paper titled, "Mental Illness in Assisted Living: Challenges for Quality of Life and Care", the closing of large-scale psychiatric hospitals in the U.S. decades ago brought large numbers of people with severe mental illness (including major depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder) into communities. "Since that time, adults with severe mental illness have received care in nursing homes, become homeless, resided in the community with family or other informal caregivers or, in some states, resided in assisted living or board-and-care homes..."

When I did an internet search on this subject, starting with the state of Wisconsin, I found articles and images relating to the closure of asylums and mental health facilities. There are tours of the “most haunted Insane Asylum in America,” for example. One of them is located in Wisconsin, the “Sheboygan County Hospital,” closed since 1940, is referred to as haunted…

In the margins of a city. “in a stretch of wasteland,” was leprosarium. “From the High Middle Ages to the end of the Crusades,” writes Michel Foucault, “leprosariums had multiplied their cities of the damned over the entire face of Europe.” Leprosy disappeared but leprosariums remained. Along with the leprosariums, the “formulas of exclusion” remained. Society gathered “the poor vagabonds, criminals, and ‘deranged minds’” to “take the part played by the leper.”

The Ship of Fools appears and then it’s replaced by hospitals for the mad, Foucault writes. In turn, “the Madhouse” becomes a fixed location to house, treat, and study those deemed mentally ill. No longer excluded from society, these individuals were to be confined now to a fixed place. All in all, the Great Confinement, that is, of the mentally ill, didn’t take into consideration “quality of life” for the individuals “warehoused” in these institutions. On the contrary, these were hospitals organized into a complex unity, to solve problems of poverty, unemployment, and idleness, writes Foucault. In other words, the necessity for labor, cheap labor, made confinement “imperative.” But for whom? The soon-to-be residents or society as a whole?

Critics couldn’t claim that the unemployed, Foucault explains, were being excluded by confinement. The dream of unity was to join “moral obligations” with “civil laws, within the authoritarian forms of constraint.” But, as with most “dreams,” like that of the “American Dream,” democracy isn’t a consideration.

Society benefited from what must have been an experience of horror for a good many residing in these institutions. For no resident could call these sites “home.” Of course, today, we see these sites still benefiting the surrounding communities in that they present themselves as haunted places, fixed sites of abandoned asylums and hospitals.

In the US, three to four percent of its citizens—more than 8 million people—suffer from serious psychological problems, according to a report in Psychiatric Services. In another report, cited in the New York Times, some hundreds of thousands of Americans with mental illnesses, such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, are “consigned to lives of profound instability.” Therapists and doctors needed “to oversee their medication regimens,” aren’t available, resulting in individuals in need of help, cycling “through homeless shelters and jails and prisons that have become the nation’s largest mental health providers.”

And we know how well this option doesn’t quite work for those in need of mental health. Maybe not quite the horror show of another era, but why should we make comparisons? This is a scenario that shouldn’t exist in a democratic society. In a society where we're aiming to evolve as human beings. The facilities aren’t there particularly for the seriously mentally ill, given that we live in a society that sill is “indifferent” to the plight of 8 million citizens. “Society’s neglect of the most severely mentally ill stands out.”

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) another issue along with depression has increased from 14% to 15%--in general. But when it comes to the troops who served in Operation Enduring Freedom, OEF, (2001-2014) and Operation Iraqi Freedom, OIF, (2002-2011), both “operations” only entangled many in an endless struggle with terror. In the end, neither the people of Iraq nor the people of Afghanistan were freed from the tyranny of terrorism. According to David Goldstein, writing at Truthout, “nearly 20 percent of the more than 2 million troops who have served in Iraq and Afghanistan suffer from mental health conditions.” The VA hospitals serve some 1.7 million vets and still not enough beds or medical personnel are available to accommodate vets in need.

For many vets of the OEF and OIF wars, according to a New York Times Oct 22, 2021 report, there is the “invisible” war at home, the combat and the fatigue, resulting from “feelings of displacement and alienation,” which only intensified when the US “completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan” on May 1, 2021. I called the Veterans Crisis Line only to be asked if I were thinking about suicide. Was I in need of help since I sounded like someone frustrated? Really? And I’m not a vet, and the vet in need of help hasn’t left his apartment for days!

It’s a sad situation. Seniors with diabetes, heart conditions, cancers, arthritis, and Alzheimer's, for example, struggle in their own “battles,” as they come to terms with feelings of “displacement” and “alienation” too. Many seniors, too, are without adequate health care. But most seniors and elderly, I know, desire a quieter lifestyle. Even if many continue working outside their homes or within. Most seniors and elders have had enough of “drama.” Most are not able, health wise, to cope with a younger neighbor haunted by the memory of war…

And then there’s the Great Replacement Theory! Because someone is mentally ill doesn’t preclude them from embracing racist idealogy. This is America! Corporate operators of independent senior housing complexes concerned with the Great Replacement Theory are in the business of making a profit too. Someone pointing to the injustice of anti-democratic conditions is, no doubt, anti-American. Someone who wants to replace white Americans is an enemy to battle.

For whatever “good” intentions, the placement of the seriously mentally ill in independent senior housing is of no benefit to either populations.