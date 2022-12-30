What can you do in World of Warcraft Dragonflight besides farming

World of Warcraft remains one of the most famous online games in the world and is recognizable even by those gamers who are far from MMO RPGs. The famous confrontation between the Alliance and the Horde remains the main feature of the project.

But what can you do on the game servers of Azeroth besides farming? Even mystical raids can be skipped on your own.

What can you do in WoW besides farming:

Sail on a ship

Fly on a dragon

Go fishing

Cook meals

Starting with the Dragonflight update, which was released at the end of November this year, the developers from Blizzard Entertainment added the Dragon Islands to the game and significantly expanded the game content.

Now all players who have reached the maximum level for the update Shadowlands 60 can sail to the Dragon Islands and continue their journey and continue to explore the game universe and conquer new lands.

Regardless of the faction, all races sail to the island together on a ship, so such trips can be entertaining for sociable players, because PVP is prohibited and only upon arrival at new locations will fellow travelers become enemies again and continue fighting.

When you get bored, you can go ashore on the first island where blacks used to live, and now they are inhabited by fiery, red dragons and continue to complete story missions.

Fly on a dragon

After completing a series of story missions and mastering all four main islands inhabited by red dragons and half-giants, ice dragons, the wild god of the wind, green dragons and centaurs, and finally you will find yourself in a beautiful, new capital located high in the mountains and appreciate the beauty of all quarters, each of which made in the style of each of the dragons.

But that's not all, you can tame your own unique dragon of choice and start training your new pet to learn how to fly it.

The dragon will be able to perform tricks and aerobatics when you reach a high level of rider skill, such a skill will help you sit more confidently in the saddle and not fall out of the dragon from the attacks of local monsters.

The dragon can be customized and change all the important details of the appearance.

Go fishing

Fishing is widely spread in the World of Warcraft as a great source of relaxation and the opportunity to earn gold without tedious farming and at the same time have resources for development and cooking.

To become a fisherman, you only need to buy a fishing rod from a special fisherman NPC in any major city.

Next, just go fishing. You will catch different fish, which will change depending on the region.

What will be caught:

Common and rare fish - needed for cooking, you can sell it to chefs or upgrade cooking yourself as an additional source of income in the future.

Special fish for reagents - some fish are not suitable for food due to their unnatural origin. This species can be ground into reagents and sold to artisans who find a use for it.

Various garbage - shoes, empty sheets and other garbage that can be sold to NPCs, but from time to time you will be caught bait - special items that will improve the quality and quantity of fish that you will catch.

Keep an eye on the level of fishing and change the reservoir when pumping is slow or stops altogether. This means that you moved this place and it is not profitable for you to stay here further. The higher the skill level, the more and better quality fish you can catch.

Be careful, as not all waterholes are in the safe zone and you can easily be attacked by monsters or players from a hostile faction.

Cook meals

Cooking is the logical conclusion of the fishing profession, when you use the caught fish to cook it and sell it to other players.

Cooking is important for Azeroth's game servers, as it adds additional stats to a character for a certain amount of time. The higher the skill of the cook, the more likely it is to prepare a dish of excellent quality, and even the simplest recipe will increase the parameters for a very long time to the player who tries it.

The chef can also organize feasts - this is a large table for players, where players receive significant gains for a long time for monetary gratitude to the chef, or for free - at your discretion.

Be careful and don't be greedy - dishes have an expiration date, and you can simply lose food without finding a buyer.

Of course, at first you will have to cook a huge number of simple and useless dishes in order to improve your skill and move on to more complex recipes, but every representative of any profession in the World of Warcraft goes this way.