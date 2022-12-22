Achieving Financial Freedom

It was founded by Cristhofer Munoz, an ace entrepreneurial talent in the trading, financial and real estate realm, and co-founded by Jonathan Garcia and Jack Clausen.

There was a time a few decades back when people hardly believed in the new tech changes and revolutions the tech world promised. People saw it as a thing for the future, which could or could not be possible. However, all those who hardly believed in the power of tech a few years ago today are increasingly dependent on the same and thus have also been able to run online businesses. Just like a few businesses thrived in the online world, there have been a few others as well that have flourished, more after leveraging the digital space. Much-talked-about empire Level Up Enterprises by entrepreneur Cristhofer Munoz has now come up with a new venture called Level Up Monopoly that is targeted in the real estate space and has revolutionized the industry by also thriving on several digital strategies and techniques.

Many new innovations have taken place in the real estate space across the world, especially after the pandemic, where many activities took place through online mediums. These changes could become possible due to the ideas and visions of high-performing professionals like Cristhofer Munoz, who has remained a well-recognized trading professional, and an entrepreneur in the financial and now in the real estate realm.

Level Up Enterprises has grown over the years consistently, and now it has stepped a firmer foot by expanding its arm and launching Level Up Monopoly, which is all about bettering the real estate industry. It was founded by Cristhofer Munoz and co-founded by Jonathan Garcia and Jack Clausen. The former is New York City talent, currently residing in New Jersey as a real estate investor for the last 10 years. He specializes in buying, fixing and flipping properties in the residential and commercial space and has built a rental portfolio of over 100 units in multiple states. He is an international investor with land, condos, buildings and farm lands in the Dominican Republic that produce monthly cash flow. As a co-owner of Level Up Monopoly, he and the team teach their members all real estate strategies and help them build their real estate portfolios through guidance and networking with real estate professionals.

The latter is from Long Island and has been an entrepreneur, stock, and real estate investor for over 3 years. At 16 years, he learned trading and since then has perfected his craft. At 18 years, he bought and sold his first duplex and previously owned a stock market group that taught thousands of people how to invest in the stock market. Through Level Up Monopoly, they provide education and resources people need to invest in the greatest cash-flowing asset, which is real estate, while also growing their own real estate portfolios in the process.

Level Up Monopoly teach about Property Management, Wholesaling & Flipping Homes, Finding & Analyzing Deals, Funding, Managing AirBnbs and more. Under Level Up Enterprises, which has looked at different aspects of the financial realm, like trading, funding, and long-term investments, Level Up Monopoly works toward allocating investments across distinct profitable real estate spaces, rewarding investors with significant future returns.