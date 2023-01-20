Meet Ann James, a Theater Scholar, Consent Advocate, and the Founder of Intimacy Coordinators of Colors

Around three decades ago, the director and producer Ann James started her professional journey in the realm of performing arts; since then, she has made an immense contribution to the field. In addition, she is also a theater scholar, consent advocate, and intimacy coordinator, aiming to bring inclusivity to the intimacy industry. Let us get to know about this remarkable woman of many talents.

Owing to her family’s army background, Ann was always on the go throughout her childhood and adolescence. Living on and off bases isn't exactly a convenient situation, but the little and shy Ann made do, thanks to finding a loyal companion within the crevices of the arts. Her initial exposure to cultural literacy eventually decided the course of her life.

From a young age, Ann was aware of what she wanted her life to be like and what she wanted to do – be an artist. The performing arts evoked an intense yet tranquil emotion of belonging in Ann, and she was determined to make that emotion last. Since then, Ann has built an international career in stage direction and production, directing over 100 shows and producing over 50 productions globally.

Besides being an artist, Ann is also an educator. She believes education to be in her blood as both her parents are retired educators, and her paternal grandmother was also a teacher. Being a teacher gives Ann the same feeling as the arts – a neverending passion and drive. Over the years, Ann has had extensive teaching experience, teaching tens of thousands of students.

Around four years ago, Ann went on a journey to reinvent herself and found herself in the intimacy industry. What inspired her to become an intimacy coordinator was the lack of inclusion for marginalized communities, including people of color and queer folks. Ann highly advocates for consent in performance spaces and states that every artist deserves bodily autonomy without the perils of discomfort, abuse, and sexualization.

In 2019 Ann founded Intimacy Coordinators of Colors to assist black, indigenous, and queer artists, creating an equal and safe space for actors and respecting their boundaries and consent. The company thrives on the motto that individuals need not suffer for their art anymore. Ann has had the pleasure of working with big names, including Mark Wahlberg, Rashida Jones, Ben Pratt, and Will Farrell and has recently made her debut as the first Black intimacy coordinator on Broadway.

The ultimate aim for Ann is to do her part to promote advocacy and equality in the arts community and bring about awareness regarding the intimacy field and its crucial role in society.

