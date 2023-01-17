Brian W. Simmons: A Visionary Bible Translator

Nothing is more important than the message of God. It is the right path to living a happy and successful life. The word of God enables and teaches His followers to spread the message of humanity, love, and peace. This message is essential not only for pastors or preachers but for humankind. God created this world, and He loves His supreme creature, humans. He wants this world to be a place where everyone lives in peace, showing the bond of brotherhood with each other. People who stay on the path of God live a happy and satisfied life and reap the rewards of life after death. God’s message brings success and satisfaction and opens the doors of heaven. In addition, it brings enlightenment to the people who implement the word of God in their day-to-day lifestyle.

When it comes to knowing the word of God, the Bible is a complete guide and the most popular book to understand the message. However, modern readers need an easy-to-understand translation of the Bible to understand what God wants to say. Numerous Bible translators aim to write the true meaning of the Bible in simple English that can be understood by everyone. They are faithful followers who passionately engage themselves to serve God. The true followers of God refrain from disappointing Him. They aim to engage in all the good deeds and deliver the message to unreached people. They help others understand God’s teachings and convert them to Christianity. There are several ways one can spread God’s message. Bible is the most prominent and influential way to spread awareness about God’s existence, His teachings, and His love for humankind. So, today’s generation needs the easy-to-read and easy-to-understand translation of the Bible that speaks the word of God with true essence and emotions. In order to make it possible, people are willing to translate Bible into simple English that can be understood by people of all ages, especially the modern generation. One prominent example comes from a passionate God lover and Bible Translator, Brian W. Simmons.

Born on May 28, 1951, Brian W. Simmons is an American Bible translator, author, minister, and itinerant speaker. He is well-known as a lead translator of The Passion Translation and author of multiple books, devotionals, commentaries, and study materials. Dr. Simmons is a passionate lover of God who converted substantially to Christ in 1971, which motivated him to stay on God’s path and spread His message to today’s generation.

Brian was born in Eureka, Kansas, and later went to Colorado, where he earned his Doctorate of Practical Ministry from Wagner University. After struggling with drug addiction in his early years, he bounced back from such a situation after a dramatic conversion to Christ. He has been married to Candice for over fifty years. After accepting Christianity, Brian and his wife answered the call of God and left everything behind to engage in the work of God. They both decided to deliver the message of God and became missionaries to unreached people. Brian has been described as one of the pioneers in ministry along with his wife. His teachings, translations of the Bible, and numerous books have opened doors to bring the awakening message of God and revival for many. Brian and Candice Simmons have three children, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

After answering the call of God, the couple moved to the rainforest of Central America along with their three children, where they planted various ministries, including a dynamic church in Connecticut. Brian also established Passion & Fire Ministries, and they traveled as Bible teachers in local churches worldwide. In addition, Brian Simmons has authored numerous books, devotionals, and Bible studies that deliver the true essence of God’s message.

Brian Simmons is a passionate Bible translator who wants to spread the word of God to the millions of unreached people through his translated Bible and books. As a minister, he wants to spread awareness about Christianity in today’s generation. God has created this world and wants His followers to live with love and brotherhood. People like Brian delivers His message to modern readers and help them understand His message with the right essence.