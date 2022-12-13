5 Mistakes to Avoid When Building Your Credit Score

Whether you're trying to build your credit from scratch or reestablishing it after a misstep, there are some things you should avoid doing if you don't want to fail in this task. Your credit score is one of the essential things in your financial life. With it, there are a lot of things that you can do, especially taking out a loan.

As critical as establishing good habits to build your credit is, it's also essential to learn the things you need to avoid when building your credit score. But what are these things that you should avoid? Here are some of them.

Making Late Payments

Your payment history is one of the most critical factors in your credit score. That said, by making payments on time, you're showing your lenders that you're a responsible consumer and can repay your loans, for example, a Creditninja online payday loan. However, not paying on time means you have a bigger chance of defaulting on your loans.

Also, your late payments will be reported to credit bureaus, which will harm your credit score. Usually, you may have a little more time to pay your bills before your delinquency hurts your credit score. But if you want to stay safe, paying down your monthly repayment on time is still the best way.

Only Making Minimum Payments

Making your payments on time is more than enough if you want to build a good credit score. However, if you're in a hurry to establish an excellent credit score, paying your monthly repayments on loans above the minimum amount is a good way to build a fast credit score. Only making the right amount doesn't do much regarding your credit utilization. Still, if you pay more than the amount, you're reducing a huge chunk of your credit utilization rate every time.

Your credit utilization ratio is the percentage of your credit in your overall credit balance. It means that the more money you take out from your credit, the bigger your credit utilization is. The credit utilization rate is one of the most important factors that credit agencies use when computing your credit score. Usually, experts recommend that you only use 30% at most of your overall balance. Having a credit utilization rate will start to drag down your credit score.

If you have more than 30% credit utilization across your credit cards, you can do the snowball method, where you make the credit utilization rate of all your credit cards below 30%. That will significantly improve your credit score in a short amount of time.

Applying for Multiple Credit Cards at One

Applying for new credit creates a hard inquiry in your credit report. When lenders see your application, they will check your hard inquiries, which can determine your creditworthiness.

Having hard inquiries isn't a bad thing per se, but if you have a lot of them in a short amount of time, that will hurt your credit score badly. Not only that, but lenders will also see that you're probably in a precarious situation where you need a lot of money because of debt or other reasons. In short, hard inquiries will knock your credit score a few points off.

Spending More Than What You Can Afford

If you're trying to build your credit, one habit you should never have is to borrow more than you can afford. While you might be excited about opening your first credit card, you should make sure that you only borrow what you can afford to repay.

Overspending is a common issue among first-time credit card owners. It might not be a huge issue to you if you pay it eventually, but every time you fail to repay the money you borrowed from your account, your credit score drops significantly. In short, don't overspend. Not only will you find it difficult to pay, but it will also increase your credit utilization rate, knocking down a few points from your credit score.

Closing Old Credit Cards

Speaking of credit utilization loans, closing down your old credit cards will increase it. It's because even though you're not using them anymore, they still contribute to your overall credit.

Closing them down will reduce it, resulting in a higher credit utilization rate. Also, your old credit cards are a huge factor in your average credit age, which is included in computing your credit score. In short, if you have old credit cards, closing them might not be a good idea.

Final Words

Whether you're new to building your credit score or reestablishing it after a huge blunder, these are the things that you would want to avoid doing. Each mistake can cost your credit score a few points, so avoiding them should be in your best interest. Always be cautious with your credit score; it will go up nicely shortly.