5 Ways to Avoid Getting Ripped Off When You Buy a Used Car

Buying a new car is always a very exciting process. As a rule, a person who has been saving up for a new car is guided more by emotions than common sense.

It’s easy to buy used cars in Philadelphia but you need to have a good knowledge of cars, weigh all the risks, assess objectively the technical condition of the car, and understand whether it is worth buying for the proposed price. In order to consider all these points when buying a car and not making a mistake, you should clearly understand what cheating schemes are available when buying and selling a car.

Mileage convolution

Who does not know this innocent way to raise the market price of a car? And even auto inspection services can not give a complete guarantee that the mileage of the car is honest, although the chances of a transparent history of the car increase.

Mileage adjustment is a frequent occurrence. Now it is more difficult to leave it unnoticed because there are many different programs that allow evaluating this parameter. The car fleet is getting younger, and even with the help of dealerships, this parameter can be checked.

Sale on another's documents

Trustfulness, lack of time, and modern communication technologies become the key to another type of fraud for swindlers.

You have found an ad for a car with a tempting price tag (most often the best bait is a Toyota Camry). The car is local, the owner is also, and all questions about its technical condition and other details, including detailed photos, promise to send on WhatsApp (again, the local number) or some other Internet messenger. It seems to be all in order, many are doing so now. But in the process of communication, it is said that at the moment the car and the owner are far away from the city and there are a lot of offers, so the real buyer is offered to send an advance payment.

Needless to say, as soon as the money leaves the scammers, they immediately disappear. Phone numbers do not answer (or are turned off), and the copies of documents with which you eventually ran to the police, it turns out, albeit real, but belonging to others. In other words, the scammer can only have a set of photos and copies of the necessary documents.

[1]

Auto Junk

Also, quite a common scheme when selling a car. Several different groups of people literally come to you one after another, talking about the same serious problem with the car. For example, resellers may talk about a cut and rewelded fender on your car.

As a rule, such a scheme is aimed at bringing down the price of the car for sale as much as possible. So, after three or four such inspections, you yourself begin to believe that there is something wrong with the car. Because of the constant pressure, when sometime later the "buyers" come and offer to take the car with a discount of $ 1000 a man gives it away without thinking. Thus it is possible to lose a lot of money when selling a car.

Rush

This method is used on the contrary while buying a car. So if you have come to buy a car and the person who is selling it sees that you like the car, he will start telling you how he is in a big hurry and that he has a lot of inspections today. If at this point you do not study the car carefully enough and decide for yourself that you have to have time to buy it first, you can get money.

Plus, the resellers themselves have stories that for 10-15 minutes of inspection can distract a person from the real problems of the car. That is why there is no need to rush during the inspection. Experts advise giving 30-40 minutes for this procedure because in a long time there are more opportunities to catch the person in a lie if it took place in his story.

Cheating on the part of the buyer

Not many people know this, but scammers may try to deceive not only buyers but also sellers. If a buyer calls you and wants to take the car without meeting in person, and wire you the money online (he may claim that he has been looking for exactly the same model with these features), it is a reason to be wary. This is how scammers can act, sending a phishing page and charging your bank card. It is extremely rare that a buyer is willing to purchase a car without a personal inspection. The best time to settle the transaction is after filling out the sales contract, handing over the keys to the buyer only after receiving the money, and being sure to witness the transaction with signatures. In addition to the sales contract, it is recommended that you also fill out an acceptance certificate for the car.

Conclusion

Refrain from trusting anyone with the choice of the car. It should be done by yourself or with a close companion, using objective information obtained by qualified specialists, based on the analysis of readings of modern devices, rather than stories of the previous car owner or the owner of the parking lot of used cars - they are interested parties.