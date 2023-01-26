Founder of Protector Nation, Byron Rodgers, Aiming to Make a Difference

In a world that is getting increasingly dangerous with every passing minute, fear and dread make people think about protecting themselves and safeguarding their loved ones against possible danger and harm. Self-protection is a great skill to have and can save your life and the life of your loved ones when the push comes to shove. This is why Byron Rodgers, a protection specialist, founded Protector Nation to make a difference in the world by sharing his experiences as a veteran and Executive protection specialist.

Protector Nation is a platform where people from different backgrounds and parts of the world come together as a community to share their experiences as protectors. Many trainers post about important topics such as firearm protection and driving skills. You can subscribe to the Protector Nation Podcasts to listen to Rodgers interviewing and discussing protection techniques and tools with other experts from the industry.

The executive protection industry is snowballing and has a lot of potential to do good. Rodgers has pounced upon the opportunity and has made it his life’s purpose to educate and train people in the art of protection. By doing so, he believes he is making this world a better and safer place for future generations and helping people become stronger and more independent. Rodgers has witnessed many of his colleagues become confused and die only because they couldn't find purpose in their lives after the military. So he created an opportunity for such people.

With the help of a platform like Protector Nation, Rodgers can connect with many people worldwide seeking purpose in life and invite them to join forces with him to make this world a better place for everyone. He has also written a book, “Finding Meaning after Military,” guiding people looking for something empowering after their service. This book is for veterans, people who have worked in law enforcement, athletes, etc., or anyone looking to get back up.

Rodgers wants Protector Nation to become a platform for people worldwide who wish to learn about ways to keep themselves, loved ones, communities, and clients safer. This is why he arranges Protector Symposiums every year, where people come from all over the world to learn the soft and hard skills required in the field. Rodgers trains them over the weekend and gives them certifications that can help people in attendance get jobs in the security realm and help make civilians, first responders, and military service members better protectors.

In the future, Rodgers plans to turn Protector Nation into a non-profit platform that can do humanitarian work by providing protection and training people in the art of security worldwide. The Protector Nation is the largest free social media platform for protectors worldwide, connecting people from all over the world and making this world safer, kinder, and more inclusive.