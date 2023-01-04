Here Is How Influencer Dr. Cameron Chesnut Built a Solid Cosmetic Surgical Practice for Himself

Being a well-versed and double board certified surgeon, Cameron Chesnut, MD built a solid foundation for himself. His persona motivates people to invest themselves in fields they have an affinity for as well as what brings them happiness. With dedication, he began his own practice and is now approached by patients worldwide that flock to see him.

Making notable contributions to the facial cosmetic surgery field, Dr. Chesnut says, “we know now it’s not just skin that is aging but a combination of skin, fat, bone, and muscle.” With this in mind, he has introduced new ways of recovery after surgical procedures, such as biohacking and functional regenerative medicine.

Trained in dermatology as a pre-surgical foundation, Dr. Chesnut further practiced and established his work after training in facial plastic surgery. From then on, he has mastered the art of cosmetic surgery and rejuvenation, working meticulously in the eyelid and brow areas. His surgical practice is his primary focus, and his work on the eyelids, face, and neck has had him ranked as one of the top-three cosmetic surgeons in the world with his signature EnigmaLift and VidaLift procedures.

Besides his contributions to eyelid and facial surgery with recovery treatments, Dr. Chesnut’s skin cancer treatment practice exists to serve the community. He incorporates this service to utilize his intense knowledge and work in cosmetic surgery to aid in reconstructive procedures when in the operating room.

“The regenerative medicine practice exists to provide an outlet for functional medicine progression in our field as a whole and truly takes us to the next level when it comes to treating our postoperative patients in my cosmetic surgical practice,” says Dr. Chesnut.

The credit for helping Dr. Chesnut reach out to a wider audience and spread his name around goes to his social media. His Instagram, @Chesnut.md, demonstrates his work as a cosmetic plastic surgeon, with before and after pictures that describe his process. Many of the clients that travel to visit him in Spokane, Washington, were influenced by his posts in the first place.

He has created a safe space and built a trustworthy relationship with his patients by being minimally invasive to achieve their end results. Moreover, he wants to keep things looking more natural and ensure a safer procedure with less surgery and less recovery for the patient.

Dr. Chesnut states, “the face is like a bed. You have the frame - the bones; the mattress - the soft tissues; and the bedspread - the skin. You can smooth the wrinkles out of the bedspread, but if there’s a weakened and diminished bed frame, you will never be able to hide it with a bedspread alone.”

We are not oblivious to the power of social media in this fast-paced world. As a person passionate about cosmetic plastic surgery, Dr. Cameron Chesnut continues to reach out to people and connect with them through his surgical procedures and new recovery methods. On an upward trajectory, he continues to add value to the cosmetic plastic surgery sector and has revolutionized recovery with various methods.